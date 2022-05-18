Sansiri launches latest luxury property development, DEMI Sathu 49

Situated between the prime intersection of city and residential life, DEMI Sathu 49 Luxury Residences is Sansiri’s latest venture into meeting the needs and tastes of the modern urban lifestyle.

Sansiri, Thailand’s leading luxury real estate developer has launched its latest project under the name DEMI Sathu 49 Luxury Residences, a deluxe townhouse and private residential neighbourhood located around the Sukhumvit, Sathon, and Silom area.

With an aim to create harmony and balance between the bustling and busy workings of city life while keeping in mind the need for respite and relaxation in the city, DEMI Sathu 49 plans to open its doors to a new generation of families who crave privacy, exclusivity, and the proximity of urban living. DEMI is designed under the concept of a balanced lifestyle, or more precisely, the notion of “Balance is about serenity in urban lifestyle.”

“DEMI is another new step that proves Sansiri’s expertise and experience as a tastemaker brand that fully understands the lifestyle and tastes of the high-end, new generation families who are passionate about living in the city but still desire privacy,” Anat Kittikulmethee, Deputy Managing Director of Low-Rise Project Development, Sansiri Public Company Limited shared with us on the day of its opening. “DEMI is distinctively different for its unique design, one that is unprecedented under Sansiri’s luxury portfolio. There is no limit to the definition of residential living – whether it is a detached house or a deluxe townhome. It’s a speciality that only DEMI has out there currently, such as this Private Community, which emphasises exclusive privacy, limiting the number of units that do not exceed 100.”

About DEMI Sathu 49

So what will this new private residence really look like?

Because a home is never just a place for residence, but a place where happiness is stored in the experience of quality thoughtful living, DEMI pays close attention to the needs of the emerging influx of new generation customers. Reflected at the core of every one of the unit’s functions and designs are the merging between the “Space of a Home” and the “Convenience and Modern Lifestyle,” balancing the need for city life, the comforts of living, and privacy.

The exclusive community will house approximately 72 units, consisting of two different types of houses: the DEMI 6 townhomes, with a width of six meters wide, three and a half floors two parking spaces, and an area of 212 – 215 square meters; and DEMI 8 townhomes, with a width of eight meters, three and a half floors with a panoramic rooftop, parking for up to three cars, and a usable area 300 aquare meters.

Innovation also lies at the forefront of these new townhomes, where it takes into account the current living landscape of urban Bangkok. All of DEMI’s units will adopt a ventilation design that harmonises the ventilation and air circulation within the homes to improve indoor air quality.

Among the many functions of the new DEMI townhomes, its key features include:

A Duplex Master Bedroom with a ceiling height of over 5.65 meters. It will also house a multi-purpose mezzanine in the bedroom area of DEMI 6, akin to bringing a Duplex Condominium into a townhome.

Double Volume Living with ceilings that are over five meters high with glass. It will be the living, common area in the DEMI 8 that holds space for activities and large family gatherings.

A Penthouse Master Bedroom , a master bedroom occupying an entire floor in DEMI 8, equipped with a walk-in closet, a his-and-her sink, bathtub, and an automatic toilet.

A Panoramic Rooftop , a vast area on the top floor of DEMI 8. It offers a panoramic view of the city and can be used as a multipurpose area.

Private Bathrooms in every bedroom of all the units, consisting of a shower enclosure.

Private elevators in all DEMI 8 houses.

Power lines that are hidden underground. The area is instead filled with greenery and trees lining the streets and living areas.

DEMI Sathu 49 is now open to business and is set to fully open by the end of this year. Priced between THB 18.9 – 35 million, for more information, please visit the Sansiri page.