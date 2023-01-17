Business or pleasure? Somerset Pattaya can do both.

Whether you’re in the province for meetings or beach outings, Somerset Pattaya has everything you need.

Pattaya has long been a favourite of tourists and locals alike. Its close proximity to Bangkok make it a viable weekend trip for those who reside in the city. First-time visitors to the Kingdom usually enjoy its beaches and Walking Street. With the arrival of Somerset Pattaya in the beach province, the property is aiming to welcome not just tourists, weekend-getaway-ers, and vacationers, but business people as well.

Somerset Pattaya: All work and all play

Somerset Pattaya boasts 324 rooms, a rooftop waterpark, sky lounge, and an all-day dining restaurant, among many other amenities. Not only are its facilities top-notch, but it’s also located right across Central Pattaya, one of the largest malls in town, and is only walking distance from the beach and Pattaya’s entertainment district.

With its facilities and convenient location, Somerset is a great place to stay for both business and play. On the business side, Somerset has a number of board rooms and conference rooms that are perfect for meetings as well as a business centre and courier services to ensure ease while you work. On the fun side, the pool bar for adults and the children’s playroom for kids can keep everyone entertained. Kids will most likely enjoy the pool on the rooftop, which includes a water park built like a ship. Meanwhile, the grown-ups can nurse a drink or two over at the Sky Lounge, the perfect place to view the sunset with a great view.

A comfortable and stylish stay

The property’s range of rooms is set to cater to everyone from all walks of life. From their Standard Room all the way up to their Three-Bedroom Executive, each of their 324 rooms come with features like an ensuite bathroom and/or bathtub and complimentary wi-fi. Studio rooms and above come with a fully decked-out kitchen, with some rooms even having an oven, just in case you feel the urge to do a casual roast. Last but not least, selected rooms also have a breathtaking view of Pattaya Beach and the Gulf of Thailand.

Aside from the room’s amenities, each one is also pleasantly designed. The subtle beach hues combined with the minimalist decor make for a wonderful and calming aesthetic. It’s a welcome sight at the end of a long day of meetings or exploring the town.

Somerset Pattaya’s convenient location, its different kinds of rooms, and its amenities make the hotel a great place to stay whether you’re in the beach province for business or pleasure. Whether you have a few days of meetings or you want to take in the sights and experience what Pattaya has to offer, Somerset Pattaya is ready to be the place you call home, even if it’s just for a couple of days.

For more information or reservations, call +6638-371-999 or email reservations.thailand@the-ascott.com.

Visit here