A home that reflects your taste: BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha

BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha— a masterpiece of world-class living only at Sansiri’s Luxury Collection.

One of Thailand’s largest real estate developers, Sansiri, unveils a new project, BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha. This upcoming exclusive luxury residence is the Sansiri Luxury Collection’s second project within BuGaan. The first project was BuGaan Yothinpattana, and the success rate was through the roof.

This 3-storey modern luxury residence is located in Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha Community, taking over 500 rai. The project’s concept is “my home speaks for myself,” as the home is designed to reflect the homeowner’s unique taste. Limited to 48 units, this project accommodates the luxurious lifestyle of its owner, and the community of those living within the area.

[Hero & Feature Images Courtesy of Sansiri]

The best location for a luxury residence

Krungthep Kreetha is the perfect area to live in. Residence safety is ensured, and with a fantastic community and facilities, this place is ideal for families too. As for commuting, heading to the city is easy, as there is an exit to Ramkhamhaeng road, and Sri Rat Expressway is only 5km away.

Hospitals, shopping malls, a golf course, a clubhouse, and even one of Thailand’s leading international schools is nearby. Going on a trip? Suvarnabhumi Airport is close too, and in 2025, there will be a Sky Train in the area.

The first Clubhouse in BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha

With a spacious area, this first-ever clubhouse is shaped like a jewel box, breaking the framework of clubhouse construction in Thailand. The highlight is the fitness area, which is different to other places. Once inside, the interior is decorated in red tones to ignite fitness-goers’ energy. There are also glass stairs. In the front is a giant dog statue. Inspired by hotel lobbies in countries abroad is the Social Art Club. This common area is great for hanging out and creating new experiences.

Unit highlights

Modern, bright, and clean, living in BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha is like living in an art gallery. Every home comes with a private lift, ideal for those living with the elderly, or transporting heavy items. Designed in a cluster layout, there is a sense of privacy. The units also get a lot of natural lighting, which reduces the production of harmful organisms and bacteria. Also, besides natural sunlight, the developers put a lot of importance on lighting to help set the mood for each zone in the unit.

All houses come with one-of-a-kind decorations. The interior pieces have gone through a selective process. From furniture and decorations to artwork, all were carefully chosen to reflect the homeowner’s lifestyle and personality. A vintage collection full of rare items can be found here as well. Some were even explicitly produced for this project. A very special new project indeed.