STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project 2023: reimagine lifestyle

HAMMOCK TALAY

DEESAWAT, a teakwood furniture specialist and LANTARAY, a fashion and lifestyle brand supporting Koh Lanta’s environment, has collaborated to create the Hammock Talay. LANTARAY has been collecting waste from local fishermen, including discarded buoys from the fishing industry. These buoys have a short lifespan of only six months before they become blanched by the sun and unusable. LANTARAY’s signature products are fashion accessories and decorative items created from this waste.

DEESAWAT joined forces with LANTARAY to develop a beach lounge. This furniture articulately tells its story while raising environmental awareness, promoting value creation from waste, and simultaneously supporting Koh Lanta’s islanders and the tourism industry there.