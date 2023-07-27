STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project 2023: reimagine lifestyle

MASK 03
Created by: 5IVESIS x DEESAWAT x G’CRAFTROOM
A collaboration of three significant material-specialised brands: 5IVESIS – Pewter; DEESAWAT – Wood; G’CRAFTROOM – Mother of Pearl, to create a unique piece of art with these natural materials. MASK 03 combines three different craftsmanship and skills. This masterpiece reflects each brand’s sustainable philosophy. Disguise is the keyword for this creation. This see-through mask does not show the wearer’s emotion and personality, yet it is still visible. Thereby, the wearer will feel comfortable and safe underneath.
HERBAL HEATING FOOT THERAPY
Created by: AMPII x O-SPA
The duo sees taking care of feet important to one’s health. With that, they’ve created a foot care product that warms the feet and relaxes the whole body by using Thai herbal science with modern technology. This is a two-in-one exfoliating foot mask and relaxing herbal heat sock that aids in beautiful feet and reduces fatigue.
FLIP-FOLD PARTITION
Created by: BAGWARD x EGGWHITE
Functional but also playful is the Flip-Fold Partition. Although it may look out of the ordinary, BAGWARD and EGGWHITE has created a unique and innovative product— a reimagined storage container. Also, the classic chatterbox paper folding concept adds a dash of fun!
MIRAGE COLLECTION
Created by: BAGWARD x GLISTEN
As BAGWARD is known for its folded geometrical shapes, the Mirage Collection combines that with GLISTEN’s exceptional reflective fabric. The pair has created a lamp that when turned on, emits a dreamy aurora onto the walls. This vibrant wave like reflection truly gives off an entrancing and positive vibe for the mind, body, and soul.
KHLUN
Created by: BE’SHINE x G’CRAFTROOM
The concept of this collection blends natural materials between pure natural gemstones from BE’SHINE, whose graceful purity is enhanced through exquisite unique shape cuts and dyed mother-of pearl’s shell of G’CRAFTROOM by using “Kram” or indigo. This dying technique is natural and traditional and helps symbolise the sea in this jewellery piece. You can see that the twisted and coiled patterns represent the ocean’s waves.
SAAN COLLECTION
Created by: CPAC x MOBELLA
The duo has integrated 3-D concrete printing technology with signature Thai crafts to unleash new possibilities in furniture manufacturing. The SAAN COLLECTION provokes a feeling of Thai heritage from the weaving, making this line unique. There’s also soft padding for extra comfort.
HAMMOCK TALAY
Created by: DEESAWAT x LANTARAY
DEESAWAT, a teakwood furniture specialist and LANTARAY, a fashion and lifestyle brand supporting Koh Lanta’s environment, has collaborated to create the Hammock Talay. LANTARAY has been collecting waste from local fishermen, including discarded buoys from the fishing industry. These buoys have a short lifespan of only six months before they become blanched by the sun and unusable. LANTARAY’s signature products are fashion accessories and decorative items created from this waste.
DEESAWAT joined forces with LANTARAY to develop a beach lounge. This furniture articulately tells its story while raising environmental awareness, promoting value creation from waste, and simultaneously supporting Koh Lanta’s islanders and the tourism industry there.
KUN-ENG ROCKING CHAIR
Created by: EGGWHITE x HEMPOLOGY BY BEYOND BIO
Another duo that transformed something old into a completely different product is EGGWHITE and HEMPOLOGY BY BEYOND BIO. Combining HEMPOLOGY’s hemp-infused chair with EGGWHITE’s concept of sustainable design, the ordinary chair becomes a rocker. The product is suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage.
RESILIENCE
Created by: G’CRAFTROOM x LANTARAY
This piece is a combination of human and nature. As these two brands have similar concepts, reusing materials, they have created sustainable jewellery. Besides the product being beautiful, it also tells a story of the excess waste created by the fishing industry.
HARMONY IN DIFFERENCE
Created by: GLISTEN x KUN DECORATE x SARNSARD
The core concept derives from aligning material, function, and texture differences into a range of compatible shapes and colours manifested in a fresh juxtaposition of simple beauty.
CNIDARIA COLLECTION
Created by: GLISTEN x TOUCHABLE
The pair produced home décor products inspired by the coral reefs using automotive industry scraps and natural materials. To create vivid colours, car films were used to mimic the reefs’ shades and to add movement as if alive.
RICESHE COLLECTION
Created by: HEMPOLOGY BY BEYOND BIO x TOUCHABLE
This collection comprises of lamps and decorative pieces. The products are derived from existing plastic models, blending the craftsmanship of TOUCHABLE with HEMPOLOGY’s bioplastic. Here fah-she, a traditional bamboo food cover, and other natural and industrial scraps, have been upcycled into a decorative hanging lamp. Whereas the storage trays have been transformed into drawers.
GLACIER COLLECTION
Created by: KHRAMER x TOUCHABLE
GLACIER COLLECTION is a wall decoration art made from KHRAMER natural indigo salt flower. A combination of salt originated from underground pure saline water sources in the Phu Phan Mountains and natural indigo from Sakonnakhon indigo growers and dyeing communities. The rock salt undergoes disinfecting calcination process. It does not contain any pollutants and magnesium sulfate, or heavy metals. The indigo salt possesses deodorising and dehumidifying properties.
KHRAMER and TOUCHABLE saw the beauty of indigo salt and a new possibility for indigo products. As a result, they’ve joined forces to create a unique design inspired by the shape of the glacier top— the natural shape of the snow-capped mountains combined with a Thai indigo-dyed textile pattern. This item can be hung as a wall art decoration. However, customers can use this art with a room spray or essential oil as an aroma diffuser to add fragrance and freshness to the room.
BAPUPA COLLECTION
Created by: KOCHO x TOUCHABLE
An artwork inspired by the butterfly’s lifecycle is the BAPUPA COLLECTION. As the brand KOCHO designs bags made from community waste products like banana trunks, they saw another opportunity with banana strings. Also, with TOUCHABLE’s main concept, to blend industrial waste products, such as colourful yarn, with community waste products, like banana trunks, the duo created an upcycle ornamental lamp.
FIN CAN FLY IN A FRAME
Created by: KUN DECORATE x MOREOVER
These two collaborators had the vision to design something avant-garde using aluminium fin stock. This material is known for being lightweight, formable, and corrosion-resistant, so they made this super innovative furniture.
PHAN COLLECTION
Created by: MOBELLA x SALETE
The PHAN COLLECTION’s inspiration derives from the traditional Thai ‘phan,’ pedestaled trays offering flowers, incense, and candles in Theravada Buddhism. However, to provide a modern touch, they use various universal geometric forms. Specific upholstery methods are also utilised to create these beautiful blended angled corners and curves that make this novel furniture piece.
DECA
Created by: SARNSARD x THANIYA1988
DECA is a lamp design giving new life to discarded ceramic fragments interlaced with woven pandanus, reflecting a wicker feel while softening the look of the hand-painted ceramic with industrial (10-sided prism). These lamps can stand on their own or hang from the ceiling.
KO LAE COLLECTION
Created by: SARNSARD x TOUCHABLE
The KO LAE COLLECTION combines TOUCHABLES’s furniture artisans and SARNSARD’s weavers from the Southern Thai community. Here we have a unique and stunning piece of work that captures the essence of Thainess, particularly of the South. They’ve also incorporated shapes, patterns, and colours that the floating artist communities use into this furniture collection.
From furniture, home decor, and lifestyle products to jewellery, this year’s STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project has really shown us innovativeness.
If you’re looking for unique, quirky, and innovative products to buy for your home or just to upgrade your lifestyle, check out the STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project. As STYLE Bangkok is Asia’s leading lifestyle and fashion trade fair, The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has again organised its third annual STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project to promote Thai lifestyle products locally and internationally.
With DITP encouraging the collaborators to design Thai lifestyle products that fit the Bio-Circular Green Economy (BCG) model, they’ve searched far and wide to find the freshest and most skilful talents. Under the theme of a ‘reimagined lifestyle,’ 27 products from the 24 collaborations were produced. These eccentric items embody our fast-paced society, especially in our highly digitalised world. However, it also showcases humanity and nature coming together since these innovative products are sustainable and environmentally friendly. Let’s see what kind of designs were made this year!
Department of International Trade Promotion (Headquarter) 563 Nonthaburi Road, Bang Kra Sor, Amphur Muang, Nonthaburi 11000, Thailand. For further information, please visit STYLE Bangkok’s website here or email lifestyleunit.ditp@gmail.com.
Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.