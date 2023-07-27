facebook
STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project 2023: reimagine lifestyle

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs
From furniture, home decor, and lifestyle products to jewellery, this year’s STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project has really shown us innovativeness.

If you’re looking for unique, quirky, and innovative products to buy for your home or just to upgrade your lifestyle, check out the STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project. As STYLE Bangkok is Asia’s leading lifestyle and fashion trade fair, The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has again organised its third annual STYLE Bangkok Collaboration Project to promote Thai lifestyle products locally and internationally.

With DITP encouraging the collaborators to design Thai lifestyle products that fit the Bio-Circular Green Economy (BCG) model, they’ve searched far and wide to find the freshest and most skilful talents. Under the theme of a ‘reimagined lifestyle,’ 27 products from the 24 collaborations were produced. These eccentric items embody our fast-paced society, especially in our highly digitalised world. However, it also showcases humanity and nature coming together since these innovative products are sustainable and environmentally friendly. Let’s see what kind of designs were made this year!

 

Department of International Trade Promotion (Headquarter) 563 Nonthaburi Road, Bang Kra Sor, Amphur Muang, Nonthaburi 11000, Thailand. For further information, please visit STYLE Bangkok’s website here or email lifestyleunit.ditp@gmail.com.

