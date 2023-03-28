Co-founders of Vinn Patararin talks individuality and standing out

Laser cuts and colours— it’s all about creating your own identity.

To stand out from the masses, we have to embrace our individuality. Whether through fashion, music, design, or more, finding and expressing our identity is vital. Many successful designers, including Verner Panton and the founders of Vinn Patararin, build a concrete identity and use colours to enrich their individualism. The importance of colour is seen in everyday life as different shades project different emotions and feelings. For example, dark tones represent negativity, whilst vibrant hues symbolise excitement and optimism.

As we previously mentioned, Verner Panton, this iconic Danish designer, uses colours to make his project stand out. One of his well-known works is the Panton Chair, made possible by the manufacturer Vitra. Vitra has also produced the Panton Chair Duo with two tones to pay tribute to Verner Panton. With that, NORSE Republics has held the Panton Chair Duo exhibition as they are Thailand’s official product distributors. Now, how do these designers relate to one another? Read more to find out.

Where fashion meets architecture

Founded by Vinn’ Champ’ Chokkhatiwat and Patararin Pongprasit, Vinn Patararin is a multi-disciplinary design studio. Primarily focused on clothing and fashion pieces, the brand is mainly known for its laser-cut technique and vibrant colours. The background behind the store’s beginning is cute, as the couple met in Paris during grad school. Vinn studied architecture and used the laser cut machine a lot. With Patararin in fashion design school, both worked together many times. One day, the two were curious about what the laser cut machine would do on clothing and its effects, which birthed the brand’s signature look.

Colours & their work

Other than their laser-cut techniques, their use of vibrant hues is what makes Vinn Patararin recognisable. “I didn’t think colour would be our selling point,” said Vinn. The designer further discussed how their response improved after understanding their clients and using more colours. Their technique stood out more too. For example, their laser-cut two-tone fashion pieces. Even though it’s the same shirt, you can wear it in two different ways, and each way arouses different emotions. Therefore, both Vinn and Patararin put a lot of importance on colour in their work. It associates people with their brand, making them unique from other fashion houses.

The influences of Verner Panton

The couple shared a lot of similarities, such as using the works of Verner Panton for reference or inspiration. As design students in any field, most have heard of Verner Panton or “would have failed the exam.” The iconic Danish designer had them curious about how he was able to make himself stand out from the rest of the crowd. “He’s the first who brought design work to mass production,” said Vinn. Patararin added, “I use ‘Visiona’ and ‘The Pool’ as a reference when choosing colours. It amazes me how good he’s at picking tones which are not plain.”

The Panton Chair is an excellent example of Panton’s genuineness. Patararin told us she also uses this chair as a reference. “The form and lines, they’re so sophisticated. It’s hard to create a minimal yet concrete and sharp design that stands out— it’s an iconic chair everyone should have.” Vinn further added that from a different perspective, the Panton Chair could also be a starting point for their business as their brand is about defying conventions. The chair inspired not just them but other designers to have the courage to play with organic forms. Thereby making them feel valuable with all the hard work they’ve put in. Also, with the chair now coming in two tones, it truly awes and leaves us questioning how a product from the 60s remains relevant and modern in the 21st century.