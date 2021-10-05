Home > Living > Wellness > 5 interesting fitness classes to try as gyms re-open in Bangkok
05 Oct 2021 06:24 PM

Natasha Sethi
Aerial yoga, indoor bungee jumping, surfing, and more: here are five unique fitness classes you can try now that gyms and fitness centres are re-opening in Bangkok. 

It’s been a long wait for gyms, fitness centres, and sports clubs to reopen. While some of us have been crushing those at-home workouts and been consistent with those early morning yoga sessions, some have truly struggled to stay active during the lockdown period. 

Looking to get fit again? If regular gym classes don’t do it for you, here are five interesting and unique fitness classes to try to spice up your workout routine. 

[Hero and featured image credit: bungeeWORKOUT]

Aerial yoga at Pilates Station Bangkok
1
Aerial yoga or flying yoga has been around for quite a while now. Despite that, it’s still a popular choice among Bangkokians. It’s an all-in-one kind of workout, incorporating various fitness methods including yoga, pilates, dance, and aerial acrobatics. For those first hearing of this form of workout, the way it works is you exercise on a flexible, special hammock that hangs from the ceiling. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

[Image credit: Pilates Station]

Find out more
Indoor bungee workout at bungeeWORKOUT
2
Have you always wanted to try bungee jumping but you’re also a bit afraid of heights? Consider trying indoor bungee workout classes. A low-impact high-intensity resistance cardio workout, bungee workout is a blend of acrobatic movements inspired by circus acts and dance choreography. If you’re a fitness lover and like challenging your body to exhilarating experiences, this one is a must-try for you.

[Image credit: bungeeWORKOUT] 

Find out more
Indoor Surfing at Flow House Bangkok
3
Although there are no beaches in the city, surfing is still an option. Whether you’re an amateur surfer or an experienced one, you can experience the art of surfing with a simulated surfing machine designed to replicate the actual surfing experience at Flow House Bangkok. No beach, no problem.

[Image credit: Flow House Bangkok]

Find out more
Indoor rock climbing at Stonegoatclimb
4
If the debut of rock climbing during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics got you interested in the activity, consider opting for indoor rock climbing. Head over to the newly-opened Stonegoatclimb, a rock climbing gym with eighteen climbing routes on their ‘Island Wall.’ Apart from being suitable for climbers of all levels, there is also a bakery called Remy’s at the venue where you can indulge in drinks and bagels to reenergise after your climb. 

[Image credit: Stonegoatclimb]

Find out more
Electric muscle stimulation (EMS) training at FiTin25 Studio
5
If you don’t like spending several hours at the gym, consider exploring EMS training. A revolutionary technology designed in Germany, EMS training pivots on maximum effect in minimum time with assistance from highly-qualified trainers and individual instruction. Whether your fitness goal is to lose weight, tone your body, or build up your muscles, EMS training is a good fitness option. 

[Image credit: FiTin25 Studio]

Find out more
Fly Yoga Yoga Fitness Aerial Yoga rock climbing fitness classes bangkok gym classes
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

