5 spa packages you can book for your mum (or yourself) this August

Finding special ways to celebrate your mum and gift her the ultimate package this Mother’s day and month? Why not consider these immersive and exclusive spa packages to enjoy with your mum this month?

As Mother’s Day approaches, many of us are looking for the perfect present for this most important person, whether it’s a handbag, a piece of jewellery, or a hand-woven flower garland. However, there’s one gift that can surely uplift her emotions for the day: a spa treatment.

Fatigued? Dehydrated? Mentally exhausted? A spa session may be the best solution for that. Whilst we’ve long known and loved a classic Thai massage, this August, there are so many more interesting spa treatments and packages available. Here are the best ones we’ve got our eyes on.

[Hero image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park; featured image credit: Rosewood Bangkok]

Sense, a Rosewood Spa is finally welcoming guests back to its divine wellness sanctuary. The reopening celebration comes with a limited-time ‘Journey to Sense’ offer which lets you choose among the Signature Ploen Massage, the Bespoke Massage, and the Ancient Thai Massage for 90 minutes. Guests in pursuit of well-being will also find other treatments to their liking, such as the Lost Remedies series that is inspired by ancient Sukhothai rituals.

The Journey to Sense package is available to book until August 31, 2022 at THB3,900. For more information and reservations, contact 02 080 0060.

Turn back the clock with your mum in Spa Cenvaree’s ‘Lift & Contour’ program. The 2-hour long spa session aims to rewind your body’s clock back to the younger version through a Foot Ritual treatment, Body Contour massage, and Face Lift massage. Moreover, the luxury facility also offers some Ayurveda massages that, due to its cutting-edge practices, will certainly surprise your mum and leave her feeling brand-new.

The Lift & Contour program is available to book until August 31, 2022 at THB2,999 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 100 1234.

To welcome the magic of the rainy season, Quan Spa presents a ‘Rainy Escape’ spa promotion including four immersive wellness programs. Other than the traditional Deep Renewal and Aroma Fusion Massage that aim to ease tense muscles and minds, Quan Spa also offers the Ultimate Relaxation therapy that combines a 30-minute facial with a 60-minute Swedish therapy. As a choice, the Bright & Shine treatment will focus on a scrub that leaves your skin smooth and sparkling.

The Rainy Escape promotion is available until September 30, 2022 during 11am-9pm. Prices start at THB1,500 net per person.

An urban sanctuary amidst bustling Bangkok city, Spa Botanica, is a facility of traditional massages and treatments as well as well-trained therapists. In order to shun away mind and body stress, the holistic Jasmine Purifying Treatment is designed to start from body cleansing, over to a neck, back, and shoulder massage with the use of jasmine and neroli essential oil.

Jasmine Purifying Treatment is on sale at THB3,000 per person util August 31, 2022.

PAÑPURI Wellness

One of the onsen leaders in Thailand, PAÑPURI has launched a series of promotions for singles and couples for a very limited time only. The Private Onsen & Wellness Experience and PAÑPURI Urban Onsen & Wellness Experience provides guests with a private onsen for two, plus the spa’s Signature Holistic Massage. You can also enjoy the Wellness Massage & Single Afternoon Tea Set for a fulfilling session from head to tummy.

The vouchers are on sale until August 15, 2022 for booking until January 31, 2023 on selected dates. Prices start at THB3,650.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.