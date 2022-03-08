5 Thai brands that empower women

Celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 with these Thai brands that empower women.

Whilst the world commemorates International Women’s Day on 8 March 2022, these Thai brands celebrate and empower women every day. And today, we’re celebrating these brands by spotlighting them as a way to show our love and support.

[Hero image credit: Kristin Wilson/Unsplash; featured image credit: ira]

Now, this is the sort of PMS we love. Goodbye premenstrual syndrome, hello Pass my Sweatpants. Created by women for women, this brand creates boxes that help women ease through periods. The boxes are curated on a monthly basis and feature new products each month. All of the products featured are by women-owned businesses based in Thailand. Talk about supporting and empowering women.

The next Thai business we’re spotlighting is Vira. Although Thailand still has a long way to go in the journey of complete openness in terms of women’s wellness, Vira certainly helped fill a gap in the women’s healthcare scene in the country. The brand acts as a holistic platform for women’s health, where women are encouraged to dive into the journey of self-discovery. Vira provides innovative tools, evidence-based education, and a judgement-free community in order to create a safe space for women to find clarity within, and to destigmatise periods.

Another business that breaks the stigma surrounding periods in Thailand is ira. The brand believes that everyone should have access to basic hygiene care. Thereby, ira sparks conversations regarding period, sex, gender gap, economics, and everything in between. In terms of products, ira sells organic, biodegradable products, providing a sustainable option for your body and the earth. ira is where sustainability meets convenience. Plastic-free, chemical-free, guilt-free.

Dragonfly is a regional platform that shines a light on the issues and barriers of gender inequality. The brand engages activists, celebrities, and businesses leaders to create synergy, and to drive the agenda for gender equality and women empowerment to be inclusive in the public and private sectors, as well as the social mindset. All in all, Dragonfly connects, inspires, empowers, transforms, changes, impacts, and celebrates women.

Granted, this is not a brand per se, but this is something that undoubtedly empowers women. Initiated by Cindy Sirinya Bishop, #DontTellMeHowtoDress is a creative movement against gender-based violence. The movement helps women in real, impactful, much-needed ways including: raising public awareness on sexual harassment and assault, tackling social acceptance of violence against women, promoting a culture of consent and mutual respect, and advocating for survivor-centred care and support systems. Respect.