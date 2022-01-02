6 Thai fitness influencers to follow on Instagram

Workouts mean nothing when they are not fuelled with the right motivation and determination. Luckily, there are plenty of Thai fitness influencers you can follow for this.

There are no shortcuts or overnight results when it comes to exercising . Especially if you are doing this for a healthier body, everything is proven through the time you invest into it. It’s not unusual at all if your patience runs out from time to time. However, these Thai fitness influencers can bring you back on track again, and here’s why you should be following them on Instagram.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @alita_pear/Instagram]

Bebe Thanchanok is an actress, model, singer, and an ACE certified personal trainer skilled in aerial, pilates, and boxing. She keeps her followers updated with a daily dose of fitness routines. She also has her own Youtube channel where she demonstrates fun home workout routines to help you burn body fat and unwanted calories.

@alita_pear Alita Pear was voted Health & Fitness Influencer by Influence Asia in both 2015 and 2017. If you’re already followed the GNC Thailand ambassador, you’ll know she has rock-solid muscles. Follow her for hardcore exercise inspiration and motivation. She even has her own fitness clothing brand.

Nae is another ACE certified personal trainer that you have to check out. He’s not just an athlete, he also has his own gym and Youtube channel . He creates videos that focus on fitness routines with gym equipment. His strength training videos can surely help you achieve that perfect six pack

Fitness coach Jess aims to educate Thai women on the importance of exercise. She shows this through workout clips she consistently posts on Instagram and her Youtube channel . Moreover, she’s got her own Fitness and Weight Loss Diet program, which she claims has created more than 5,000 transformations over the past 5 years.

If you want to make the most out of fitness and exercise, then you can’t miss out on @hutchiew and his workout guides for beginners. This dedicated fitness coach is also the CEO of FitDesign Fitness and PUMP UP food supplements. Apart from running his own Youtube channel , he masterfully designs workout plans tailored to the needs of his clients and aids them to stay fit and healthy.

Booky is an inspiration for many women out there. She’s not just an ACE certified personal trainer, but she also has a Youtube channel in which she shares easy-to-follow workout routines for toning different body parts. In addition, she often shares easy recipes on her Instagram to help followers stay in shape.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 25 June 2021.