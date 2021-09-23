7 ways to enhance your beauty sleep for glowing skin and mind

You can use all the exfoliating acids, scrubs, and serums you want, but one thing beats everything when it comes to achieving glowing skin. That thing is beauty sleep.

The internet is inundated with beauty tips, regimes and products, vowing to give you that glowing skin you have been aspiring for. However, one trick that does the job is high-quality sleep at night.

According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), US, 9-11 hours of sleep is recommended for school-going children, 8-10 hours for teenagers, seven to nine hours for adults and seven to eight hours for those over 65.

A good night’s rest will make you look fresh even after a gruelling day at work. However, there are certain things you must keep in mind while preparing yourself for the much-coveted beauty sleep. A deep sleep includes steps to be taken to relieve stress and anxiety, as well as going to bed with cleansed skin to reduce fine lines and dead skin cell buildup, among others.

To make things easy for you, here are some beauty sleep tips you could follow a couple of hours before bedtime. These will not only help you fall asleep faster, but you will also wake up rejuvenated every morning.

[Hero Image Credit: Kate Stone Matheson/Unsplash]

1. Put all tech gadgets away (yes all of them)

While you may really want to send out the last email, catch up on news you may have missed during your busy day, or watch that one last episode of a Netflix series, health experts highly recommend putting away all electronics before going to bed. This is because continuous emission of blue light from devices such as laptops, smartphones and televisions impedes the release of melatonin, a hormone responsible for inducing sleep.

Creating a gadget-free bedroom encourages a good night’s sleep and helps to improve sleep quality. You can replace the LED bulbs in your bedroom with those that emit natural white light or use dimmers for low-lighting.

Assign designated places for your gadgets and switch off their screens well before bedtime. Using a basic alarm clock also helps to keep your smartphone away to get a restful night’s sleep. Snuggle up on your couch with a warm blanket and read a book instead.

2. Indulge in a warm bath with Epsom salt

After a long day at work, unwind to a warm bath infused with Epsom salt to enhance quality sleep. This will especially help those who wish to soak in its goodness to soothe sore muscles, reduce swelling and relieve pain.

Soaking in a warm water bath with Epsom salt for about 15 minutes can help your body absorb the benefits of magnesium sulphate. According to Healthline, this salt is believed to treat psoriatic arthritis, constipation, pain and swelling, insomnia, psoriasis, or something as simple as tired feet.

To draw a bath, add Epsom salt to running warm water — about one to two cups for a standard-size bathtub should be sufficient. Ensure that the water is very warm, but not hot. If you have low blood pressure, consult a doctor before trying this out as this bath lowers blood pressure temporarily, as per Healthline.

3. Follow a skin and hair routine

Prep your skin for the best beauty sleep and wake up fresh as a daisy. To do so, remember to remove your makeup to allow your skin to breathe. Next, wash your face with a light cleanser and seal those open pores with a toner. Follow up with a moisturiser and an under-eye cream.

You could also use a serum to leave on your skin overnight. However, before choosing your products, ensure that you know your skin type or it is best to consult a dermatologist.

While you are pampering your face, remember to care for your hair too. Nourish the tips of your hair with light oil to avoid split ends and dryness, and tie it up to avoid rubbing against the pillow.

4. Drink a calming herbal tea

This is one of the most touted beauty sleep tips. When all that is done, sit back with a cup of hot herbal tea.

Made from edible herbs or plants, herbal teas help those suffering from insomnia or inability to fall asleep, thereby restoring quality sleep. Used all around the world through centuries, some of these herbal teas are readily available at a grocery store, or you can order them online too.

While chamomile tea reduces inflammation and anxiety, it is also used to treat insomnia. It gets its calming properties from Apigenin, a flavonoid that has a tranquilising effect.

Other equally effective teas include the valerian root, which was used during World War II in England to alleviate stress and anxiety; lavender — known for its soothing and aromatic scent; and lemon balm used to improve sleep since the Middle Ages.

5. Invest in a quality mattress, a silk pillowcase, and more

Waking up with a sore back every morning or experiencing poor sleep quality? Invest in a good-quality mattress that provides the best back support and keeps your spine aligned. Therefore, avoid those that are too soft.

To add to the comfort, ditch cotton pillowcases and go for those made of silk to avoid waking up with pillow marks, or “sleep wrinkles”, on your face.

Wear a silk eye mask to restrict light to promote beauty sleep. It will also help your skin retain moisture around your eye area, leaving it hydrated.

Additionally, block out sounds that may hamper your sleep with earplugs. A white noise machine and pillow spray might also lull you to a good night’s sleep.

6. Use a humidifier

One of the essentials to get fresh and glowing skin is hydration. However, you can’t hydrate yourself while you are asleep, which leads to loss of moisture.

A humidifier can help solve this problem. It pushes water into the air making it less dry. Hence, your skin stays more hydrated.

7. Try pre-sleep meditation

Additionally, sleeping with a calm and relaxed mind and body is essential to get the most out of a beauty sleep. Before going to bed, create an ambience infused with aromatic oils and practice deep breathing to soothing meditation music.

Ensure that the room is dimly lit to enhance the effects of the ritual.

To further enhance the effects of beauty sleep, wake up and go to bed at a fixed time and maintain a bedtime routine along with a sleep schedule. If falling asleep continues to be a problem, it is best to consult a sleep specialist.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.