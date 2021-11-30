7 gifts to impress your favourite fitness junkies

Here’s the ultimate gift guide for the fitness junkies in your life.
Lacking gift ideas for your fitness freak friends? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the gift guide to help simplify your gift shopping. These picks are sure to impress even the most dedicated fitness devotee.
Featured Image Credit: Bogdan Yukhymchuk
The best gifts to impress your favourite fitness junkies
Apple Watch Series 7 is a perfect gift for any fitness junkie who don’t limit themselves to just running, cycling, or gym workout. The fitness tracker can monitor almost any type of indoor and outdoor exercise. It even comes with a blood oxygen sensor that helps you understand how well your body is absorbing oxygen, and the amount of oxygen delivered to your body. With various choices of colours to choose from, your friend’s workout routine will be in style like no other.
[Image Credit: Apple]
Whether it’s for indoor or outdoor exercise, a sports mask is still a must for staying committed to keeping Covid-19 at bay. And Under Armour Sports Masks Feather Weight will help your friend to stay stylish during the workout. What’s more, it’s one of the most popular expert-recommended sports masks, too.
[Image Credit: Under Armour]
Is your friend also a boxing class lover? Get them Lancamp Boxing Gloves. They’ll have such a big smile on their face to know that they finally have their own set of gloves and no longer need to use the smelly ones in the gym.
[Image Credit: Lancamp]
Give your friend’s inner athlete a boost of power from within with Blendjet Portable Blender Cup. Be it a protein shake or healthy juice, this fuss-free item will help any fitness junkie to get their daily dose of essential nutrients to stay fit stay all times.
[Image Credit: Blendjet]
Every fitness fanatic deserves to have the best muscle-building and core workout, and the Xtive Pro Ab Roller Wheel will help them to make the most out of it. They’ll thank you for giving them what they need to achieve the sexiest abs they’ve dreamt of.
[Image Credit: Xtive Pro]
We’ve got you covered with Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color to keep your fitness-lover friend looking hot and fresh while at the gym. Sweat through the workout without any worries because you’ll still look fabulous afterwards.
[Image Credit: Stila]
A post-workout spa and body massage is sure to delight any fitness enthusiasts. The soothing 90-minute spa escape at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel will be one of the best pampering and relaxation they could ever ask for.
[Image Credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel]