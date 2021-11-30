7 gifts to impress your favourite fitness junkies

Apple Watch Series 7 is a perfect gift for any fitness junkie who don’t limit themselves to just running, cycling, or gym workout. The fitness tracker can monitor almost any type of indoor and outdoor exercise. It even comes with a blood oxygen sensor that helps you understand how well your body is absorbing oxygen, and the amount of oxygen delivered to your body. With various choices of colours to choose from, your friend’s workout routine will be in style like no other.

[Image Credit: Apple]