7 silk face masks to combat maskne in style

Despite keeping you safe and protected, wearing a mask can give you a headache if you’re prone to breakouts. However, silk face masks might be a handy solution.

As face masks have become normalised in daily life, the options for face masks have become endless. However, breakouts and maskne are unavoidable for many of us, which is why silk face masks have also been on the rise. Incredibly breathable and soft against the skin, they help you stay away from maskne and shield up in style, too. Here, we’ve curated a list of our favourite silk face masks that you can order in Bangkok.

[Hero Image Credit: Slip via Facebook]