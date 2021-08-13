7 silk face masks to combat maskne in style

Despite keeping you safe and protected, wearing a mask can give you a headache if you’re prone to breakouts. However, silk face masks might be a handy solution.
As face masks have become normalised in daily life, the options for face masks have become endless. However, breakouts and maskne are unavoidable for many of us, which is why silk face masks have also been on the rise. Incredibly breathable and soft against the skin, they help you stay away from maskne and shield up in style, too. Here, we’ve curated a list of our favourite silk face masks that you can order in Bangkok.
[Hero Image Credit: Slip via Facebook]
Slip is a big international brand that springs to mind when it comes to high-quality silk products and the modern trend of silk face masks. The Slip Reusable Face Covering is made with 100% mulberry silk on both sides with a cotton inner layer designed to be gentle on your delicate facial skin. It comes with a set of two silicone stoppers and 10 nose replacement wires alongside the adjustable ear loops so it’s super customisable to your face shape, too.
[Image Credit: Slip]
Born out of pure love for silk, this famous Singaporean brand offers a range of beautiful silk face masks designed to provide smooth wearing comfort for the whole day. The mask has four layers of premium silk to keep your skin moist and protected in any environment. In addition, you’ll receive three pieces of PM2.5 filters for an extra shield as well.
[Image Credit: Luneil Silk Thailand]
Atlizsilk makes 3D silk face masks entirely out of mulberry silk that is OEKO-TEX 100-certified from Germany. They consist of 3 layers that have been woven with unique techniques to help filter out pollutants as well as airborne particles and droplets of Covid-19. A chin guard is attached for extensive coverage too. With every purchase, you’ll also get the Hönd Premium Hand Sanitizer as a gift.
[Image Credit: Atliz]
So Silk masks are ideal for small to medium face sizes. They aim to reduce cosmetic stains, and they also minimise the accumulation of sweat and bacteria. The 19momme 6A mulberry silk is designed to provide less friction, which your sensitive skin will love.
[Image Credit: So Silk Official]
Lalalove is known for its modern designs with a classic Thai touch. The stylish collection of Lalalove’s four-layered breathable face masks features straps with laser engraved metal hardware and a 3D contoured fit to make you feel as good as you look. Moreover, the silk face masks are made from locally-grown and weaved silk. They are available in various designs that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.
[Image Credit: Lalalove]
You have to check out Everywhere is Runway if you’re a lover of pastel and bright colours. The masks are made using the finest silk satin and coupled with a pair of fashionable gloves of the same colour to keep you cool and protected wherever you go. The colour palette includes black, navy, white, beige, pink and green. They’re quick-dry and great for unlimited reuse.
[Image Credit: Everywhere is Runway]
This Thai fashion brand is a favourite among Thai influencers and has been endorsed by celebrities including Lydia Saranrut, Rusameekae, and Chris Horwang. If you’re in search of a silk face mask that pairs perfectly with many of your outfits, the Munchu’s Jim Thompson Silk Face Masks collection is what you’ll regret skipping. It allows you to ‘sign your name across my heart’ by personalising the alphabet beads on the pearl chain. This will certainly up your fashion mask game like no other.
[Image Credit: Munchu’s Official]