7 solo date ideas to explore in Bangkok

Solo dates are a form of self-care. Here are seven solo date ideas to explore in Bangkok and to embrace solitude.

Yes, we’re aware that Valentine’s Day is over. But self-love is every day.

Whether you’re in a relationship, you’re in a situationship, you’re single, or you’re in the ‘it’s complicated’ phase, self-care is essential. Taking yourself on dates is vital regardless of your ongoing love life. On that note, here are seven solo date ideas to explore in Bangkok. Whether it’s once a week or once a month, just remember to embrace solitude and show yourself some love. Feel liberated, feel lovely, and feel loved.

[Hero Image credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash]

Go on a spraycation

Yes, spraycation, not staycation. It’s no secret that Bangkok is home to a plethora of cool art shows. Even if you’re not an art connoisseur or a gallery-goer, go on a spraycation and show some love to local creatives and artists.

Book yourself a staycation

Now onto an actual staycation, which is a holiday type that has become highly preferred in recent years. Having the hotel room all to yourself? Having the wine bottle all to yourself? Yes and yes, please. Nowhere does staycations like Bangkok, and that’s a fact. Whether it is city hotel vibes, luxury stays, oases in the city, or themed staycations, the city has mastered the art of staycations.

Pamper yourself to a spa day

Spa: the ultimate form of self-care. Nothing says self-care like a spa day. And lucky for us, Bangkok has a lot to offer when it comes to wellness treatments. From onsens to mud spas to holistic treatments, spas sure deliver the self-love massage (and message) beautifully. Enter feeling tired, leave feeling relaxed.

Be Dora the Explorer

More of a go-with-the-flow, let’s-see-where-the road-takes-us kind of person? Then simply step out of your home with all your essentials and have your Christopher Columbus moment. We guarantee you amidst all the street art, fascinating sois, incomparable street food, and hidden treasures, the big, beautiful, bold city is worth undoubtedly traversing.

Book your spot

They keep you engaged, they evoke emotions, and they smell nice. Books make the best dates. Head over to one of the parks, outdoor cafes, or even libraries in the city and cuddle up with the book you’ve been meaning to finish, or even start.

Wine and dine

You’re already fine, so why not wine and dine, too? Book a table for one at a fancy restaurant, a rooftop bar, or anywhere else, really – whatever suits your vibe best. Lucky for us, the options are endless in Bangkok.

Drive, thrive, and feel alive

As occasional as it may be, when you can actually see roads rather than cars on the streets of Bangkok (usually nighttime), the buzzing metropolis is a thrilling city for a joy ride. Jamming to your playlist while driving past skyscrapers can be quite therapeutic, and fun, too. It’s been tried and tested.