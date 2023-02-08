5 AQI apps to help you navigate smog-ridded Bangkok

This pollution isn’t going anywhere anytime soon so it’s better to be prepared. Here are five AQI apps you can download to your phone right now to monitor the air quality in Bangkok.

Been choked lately? No, not like that, I meant by the pollution. The smog has been a consistent issue in the city of Bangkok for years now, and yet no long-term solutions have been implemented… well, aside from spraying water into the air because that helps for sure. Bangkok governor and alleged superhuman Chadchart Sittipunt has advised many to work from home (hope you’re reading this, boss) and that limitations on transportation will be implemented if it gets worse. He also urged people to check the air quality before making any trips outside.

And that’s what we’re here to help you with. These apps assist you in checking if the air outside is breathable or if you’re basically going to be involuntarily smoking a pack of cigarettes (there’s an app like that but unfortunately, it’s unavailable here). Here are apps you can download to help you monitor the air quality in Bangkok, from IQAir AirVisual to Plume Labs.

[Image credit: S./Unsplash]

IQAir AirVisual and other apps to help you monitor Bangkok’s air quality

IQAir AirVisual

The most well-known and perhaps the one used the most, the app gives you an easy-to-understand visual (heh) of the air quality in your area. Made by the Swiss air quality technology company of the same name, the app makes use of the company’s many sensors around the world and is considered one of the most trusted sources when it comes to air quality readings. They also have an in-app forum where you can discuss with similarly-choked users just how you’re surviving the airpocalypse. By the way, Thailand is awash in yellow on their map at the time of writing. Just thought you should know.

Available on iOS and Android

Air Matters

This app allows you to customise which locations you want to check the air quality of so and put them all in one place so that you can simply get your info at a glance. The app also breaks down the info of each location if you want the nitty gritty polluted details. Forecasts are also available so you can plan ahead and decide whether you feel like getting choked on Friday or not (heh). However, the app is ad-supported. You’ll have to buy a premium subscription to go ad-free. Dang paywalls.

Available on iOS and Android

BreezoMeter

The company that made this app is the air quality provider of Apple Weather and touts itself as the “most accurate real-time air quality app”. Apart from giving you info about the air quality of a certain area, it also gives you the air quality down to the specific street you want. It also provides helpful tips to manage the pollution-ridden city of Bangkok.

Available on iOS and Android

Plume Labs

One of this app’s most useful features is the suggestions it gives depending on the AQ level during the day. Want to dine al fresco later tonight? The app gives you recommendations on what to do, whether it’s better to get a table indoors or not go out at all. It also gives recommendations on if you should exercise or if someone who is sensitive to the air quality should go out.

Available on iOS and Android

AirLief

This app gives you the ability to input information about any respiratory conditions, your level of activity, and your usual modes of transportation so that it can tailor its recommendations for you. This feature makes it handy so that the information is calibrated to your needs. You can also customise a dashboard with multiple locations just in case you need to see the air quality in a different city. You gotta make sure you special someone over in LA is breathing good air, right? Who are we kidding though, they’re definitely breathing better air than we are here in Bangkok.

Available on iOS and Android