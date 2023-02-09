The best Pilates studios in Bangkok so you can do Pilates like Harry Styles

Breaking the stigma that Pilates is only for women, Grammy-winning artist Harry Styles has been reported as a Pilates regular for over six years now. If you want to get fit and lean like the former One Direction member, here in Bangkok we’ve got you sorted. Here are the best Pilates studios around town.
Pilates is a low-impact exercise that can be practiced on the mat or on machines like the Reformer, Cadillac, and Wunda Chair, to name a few. Although it’s not a cardio-heavy workout, it still offers a range of health benefits including toning up, improving posture and body balance, increasing flexibility, and strengthening the joints. In Bangkok, the popularity of Pilates keeps flying higher and higher every year, as can be seen by the number of Pilates studios we can spot around the town. We have a feeling that the influence of Harry Styles, however, will definitely change the ratio of male to female participants in these studios.
[Hero Image Credit: The SPACE Bangna; Featured Image Credit: Maria Charizani/Unsplash]
7 best Pilates studios in Bangkok
Absolute You
Absolute You offers yoga, cycling, personal training, and one of the most popular classes, Pilates reformer. The Pilates classes welcome students of all levels into carefully designed programs, whether it be Abs & Arms or Butt & Thighs. Absolute You has multiple studios around Bangkok, making it one of the most accessible choices.
Absolute You has 8 branches: Amarin Tower, RSU Tower, The Commons Thonglor, Crystal Park, Onnut, The Circle, Nanglinchee, and Ari.
The Balance Pilates & Physio is more than a Pilates studio. Indeed, it also offers physiotherapy consultation for those with physical conditions, such as office syndrome, hip pain, scoliosis, neck tension, pelvic floor problems, and more. Along with the physiotherapy, the experts will also encourage Pilates as another way to treat symptoms, available in both a Pilates reformer group class and a private class.
The Balance Pilates & Physio is located In Interchange 21 Building, Sukhumvit 21.
All instructors at Star Pilates are certified with Stott and Balanced Body with years of experience. Although customers usually turn to the studio for the Pilates reformer program, it also offers classes like yoga fly, zumba, and core strength.
Star Pilates has 2 branches: Silom and Bang Na.
The Space Bangna limits the number of students to only six per class, so that the instructors can work closely with each participant. In this intimate space, classes are designed to cater to different muscles of the body, ranging from Total Body, Abs & Waistline, Strong Back, Stretch & Strength, all the way to Strong Core.
The Space Bangna is located at Lasalle’s Avenue.
Pilates Plus offers Pilates and more in its homey space. While Pilates reformer classes are commonly available in most places, this studio also brings in hot Pilates for those looking to practice Pilates without the machine in the 40-degree room. Private sessions are also encouraged for practitioners to discuss personal goals, body limitations, and needs with the instructors.
Pilates Plus Bangkok is located in Fifty Fifth Plaza, Thong Lor 2.
The Pilates Studio has instructors that train both students and teachers-to-be. With their expertise, they really dedicate their attention to all clients in the small group classes which host around 5 to 15 people per session only. Introducing courses like Pilates Mat, Pilates Apparatus, Fit Ball, Pre & Post Natal, and Mommy & Me, The Pilates Studio really extends the benefits of Pilates beyond just getting in shape.
The Pilates Studio is located in Mahatun Plaza, Phloenchit Road.
Power Breath Pilates caters specifically to individuals who would like a personalised program, for it only offers private and duo classes. The one-on-one course allows participants to understand their own strengths and weaknesses in order to reach their goals faster and more efficiently.
Power Breath Pilates is located in Noble Remix, Thong Lor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are several pilates studios all around Bangkok, but the centre and downtown Bangkok areas like Silom and Sukhumvit grant you multiple options to choose from.
Answer: The cost per group class starts at around THB400, while private classes usually start at THB1,000, depending on the location and ongoing promotions at each studio.