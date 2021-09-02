Home > Living > Wellness > The 6 best sports masks to wear for outdoor exercise
02 Sep 2021 10:00 AM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Sports masks are a must for staying committed to keeping Covid-19 at bay while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Finally, Bangkok has lifted some of the Covid-19 restrictions. Compound or balcony workouts are no longer our limits to staying fit. However, this is does not mean we do not need to wear a mask. Regardless of the workout intensity, we still need to protect ourselves and others from the Covid-19 spread. Fortunately, many brands have designed face masks for athletic activities and they are just as breathable as regular face masks. If you’re planning to head out to the park soon, here are some great sports masks that you have to check out.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Under Amour via Facebook]

1
1
Under Armour Sports Mask Featherweight

Under Armour was one of the very first companies to design face masks for athletes. On top of that, the Under Armour Sports Mask Featherweight is one of the most popular expert-recommended sports masks on the market. Made with high-performance materials, it’s designed to provide smooth wearing comfort while exercising. Also, it uses Iso-Chill technology that evenly disperses the heat and gives you a cooling sensation too.

[Image Credit: Under Amour]

Price
Price
THB 990
shop now
2
2
IAMRUNBOX The RunMask

You have to check out the IAMRUNBOX The RunMask if you’re a running fanatic. This unisex running mask is perfect for all face sizes and ensures a comfortable running experience. Thanks to the high-quality polyester, it’s remarkably effective in filtering out pollutants as well as airborne particles and droplets of Covid-19. It has velcro straps for a snug fit too.

[Image Credit: IAMRUNBOX]

Price
Price
THB 990
shop now
3
3
BUFF Filter Mask

The BUFF Filter Mask is performance packed. It features a three-layer replacement filter system that provides 98% bacterial filtration efficiency and enhanced breathability. While the adjustable back-of-head fit eliminates ear discomfort, it also gives you no reason to worry about rearranging throughout your workout.

[Image Credit: BUFF]

Price
Price
THB 950
shop now
4
4
Adidas 3-Pack Face Cover

This Adidas 3-Pack Face Cover helps you break a sweat in style and is ideal for all types of athletic activities. It provides all the comfort that you need to keep you focused on your outdoor workout. Plus, it’s available in four sizes and is perfect for daily use.

[Image Credit: Adidas]

Price
Price
THB 450
shop now
5
5
MONTON Sports Mask

If you’re in search of a sports mask that offers maximum protection, the MONTON Sports Mask is for you. It consists of 5-layer protection with a valve and replaceable KN95 filter for maximum filtration and added breathability. In addition, the loop fasteners and hook ensure a tight fit and secure closure.

[Image Credit: MONTON]

Price
Price
THB 390
shop now
6
6
Yonex Sports Face Mask

The Yonex Sports Face Mask combines anti-microbial properties and cooling fabric technology in one piece. Especially in hot climates like Bangkok, it’ll keep you cool and help you bear with the heat. Aside from being water-resistant, the outer shell serves as a great physical barrier to keep you safe from the pandemic, too.

[Image Credit: Yonex]

Price
Price
THB 290
shop now
Style Sports Wellness Face Masks Fitness covid-19
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

