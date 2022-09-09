The best things to do when you’re high, according to a Bangkok weed dispensary

A wise person once asked “Hey bro, do you wanna get high and watch Mean Girls?”, and the rest was history.

And after the fun and laughs resulted from that specific session in history, a question popped up: “What would be the most fun thing to do when you’re high?” Of course, a great movie helps, some good music rocks, and so on. After much debate, we decided to turned to the people at Bangkok’s The Dispensary by Taratera for help.

The Dispensary is a one-stop service for cannabis located in The Commons Saladaeng. Their attentive team of ‘budtenders’ are all certified professionals, and ready to provide you with all the necessary information, along with recommendations that could lead you to discover your new favourite strain.

The people behind The Dispensary are Taratera, one of Thailand’s leading vertically-integrated cannabis companies. They specialise in cultivating and providing medical-grade cannabis, with their own seedbanks in collaboration with other seedbanks in the United States and European Union, as well as providing consultation services for all things cannabis. When it comes to going green, we can safely trust these folks.

[Hero image credit: Girl with Red Hat/Unsplash; Featured image credit: The Dispensary/Facebook]

The best things to do when you’re high, according to Bangkok’s The Dispensary

On a recent visit to check out The Dispensary, we got chatting with team about some of the best cannabis strains, and how to get the most out of them. Here’s what they had to say.

Go for a walk in nature if you’re looking for a mellow mood

The first thing the budtenders recommend? “Take a walk in your backyard.” See the leaves rustling in the wind, the sun shining through the trees, and hear the birds chirping in the distance. This experience is best paired with a more calming, relaxed strain of weed. The “Sky Walker”, an Indica dominant hybrid, might be one of the more suitable types, as it is known for its mellowness while offering an earthy, woody feel.

Listen to music if you don’t want the high, just the fly

It’s one of the activities many people flock to while high, especially new users, for a reason. It’s a very good way to feel the dose and puts your mind at ease. You can try it with their Sativa-dominant “Charlotte’s Angel,” described as for those who “don’t want the high, just the fly,” as it’s very soothing. It can keep you chilled out while you enjoy your usual playlist on Spotify.

Watch some movies with relatively high THC

We think it’s become a known occurrence know that when you’re with your favourite group of friends and get high together, you can fully put on any movie and the energy in the room will remain positive throughout. Laughter fills the room, and everyone has fun. The budtender at The Dispensary recommends the “Sensi Dawg” to go with, as its lucidity and relatively high THC will give you that high you’re looking for. The fruity, earthy tones that remind users of a summer rainforest are also a definite plus.

Have some food and feel the amplification

The people of The Dispensary describe cannabis as “an amplifier” of sorts. Depending on the strain used, you can do your usual mundane tasks and activities, and the experience is “amplified.”

This is also the case when it comes to food. “Try the usual food you always get, or treat yourself to a favourite treat—see how it changes.” You can feel free to go for a more relaxed strain or a more active one, depending on your preference.

Know the difference between CBD and THC

The folks at The Dispensary have a very helpful, straightforward tip for beginners: CBD is the more relaxed one, which many use for anti-anxiety and pain relief purposes. THC is the one that provides you heightened senses—basically the “high” you’re more familiar with. Start with those two components, then move on to their profiles. Some are fruity, some has a floral scent, some are more earthy in tone, and there’s some that even feel peppery. That part comes down to your preferences, so experiment and see which one fits you or the kind of activities you’re going for.

If you’re reluctant to try on your own, let the budtenders down at The Dispensary give you a few tips. They’re well-equipped and ready to answer any questions you might have about weed, including both how-tos for beginners, and the science behind it all.

The Dispensary by Taratera is located in theCOMMONS, 126 Sala Daeng 1 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok, open daily Sun-Thurs, 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat, 10am-9pm. You can find more information on their Facebook, Instagram, or call them at 063-146-1650.