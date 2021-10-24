Here’s your guide to the best yoga studios in Sukhumvit to escape the hectic Bangkok life.

More than ordinary exercise, yoga is a lifestyle that can keep you looking and feeling young and happy. It creates a perfect union of the movements between your breath, soul, and body. It can be a physical form of meditation that helps you reset whenever you need it, too. Especially in bustling Bangkok, yoga sessions are one of the essentials that you need for seeking peace of mind. For those living in Sukhumvit areas, we’ve curated a list of the best yoga studios for a satisfying sweat and instant relief from office syndrome and daily stresses.

[Hero Image Credit: Dylan Gillis/Unsplash]