Here’s your guide to the best yoga studios in Sukhumvit to escape the hectic Bangkok life.
More than ordinary exercise, yoga is a lifestyle that can keep you looking and feeling young and happy. It creates a perfect union of the movements between your breath, soul, and body. It can be a physical form of meditation that helps you reset whenever you need it, too. Especially in bustling Bangkok, yoga sessions are one of the essentials that you need for seeking peace of mind. For those living in Sukhumvit areas, we’ve curated a list of the best yoga studios for a satisfying sweat and instant relief from office syndrome and daily stresses.
[Hero Image Credit: Dylan Gillis/Unsplash]
Virgin Active needs no introduction. This world-class gym is a paradise for many fitness fanatics and yoga enthusiasts out there. Among the six available classes, Yoga Flow is what you’ll regret skipping. You’ll be mentally and physically guided into the innermost of your being as you calmly drift away from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok.
[Image Credit: Virgin Active]
Absolute You is home to Thailand’s first hot yoga studio. They have all the popular classes and signature sequences to choose from. From hot and Vinyasa to Hatha and Ying Yang, they’re what you need to start or unwind the day with a mind full of tranquillity.
[Image Credit: Absolute You]
Yogatique welcomes you with warm energy and a friendly neighbourhood vibe. It’s a haven where you can immerse yourself in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere, and the only music that you’ll be hearing is the sound of your breath. All classes here are taught in English.
[Image Credit: Yogatique]
Divine Yoga is a beautiful and spacious studio with Indian flair. They conduct over 50 weekly classes spanning yoga, Zumba, and Bollywood dance by highly qualified teachers. In addition, they’ve got you covered with meditation and detox classes as well.
[Image Credit: Divine Yoga]
Whether you’re a clueless beginner or an enthusiastic yogi, Bird of Yoga will make you feel as if you’re enjoying yoga at home. It’s a small yoga community where you can meet new friends and surround yourself with positive souls. If you have extra time, make sure to drop by their Healthy Cafe for some hearty smoothies and cold-pressed juices.
[Image Credit: Bird of Yoga]
Looking to break a sweat with fun yoga fly classes? Pilates Station is calling you. By exercising on a special hammock, you’ll discover new and exciting ways to practice yoga and communicate with your body.
[Image Credit: Pilates Station]
Ashtanga Yoga Center of Bangkok brings you the most authentic yoga experience. In a circle of Mysore energy, you’ll absorb the energy, motivation, and devotion from others in the room then create you’re your own and give back to others. A holistic sanctuary for anyone to come to find the balance between body and mind.
[Image Credit: Ashtanga Yoga Center of Bangkok]
Yoga 101’s classes will take you through numerous asanas to help ease all the tension accumulated in your body from daily routines. Surrounded by nature and taught by qualified masters who only bring out the best of your development, you’ll be sure to find comfort here.
[Image Credit: Yoga 101]