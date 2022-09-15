Wait, is cannabis about to be criminalised in Thailand again?

It never gets boring around narcotics in Thailand. First the legalisation of kratom, then cannabis, soon potentially magic mushrooms. Now, however, cannabis is back in the hot seat. Its legalisation — which was met with such joy by our own readers — may be rolled back.

Just yesterday, the House of Representatives decided to withdraw the Cannabis and Hemp Bill from its agenda, as laws around the subject still appear to be relatively loose, and health risks related to the narcotic are becoming cause for concern.

However, while the bill was withdrawn on Wednesday, there may not be enough time for it to go through parliament again, as the current parliament ends in March next year.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Paul Einerhand/Unsplash]

Loopholes in the current law

Various MPs voiced their concerns about cannabis’ removal for the narcotics list, stating that there are various loopholes in the current law. A big subject was the fact that people can currently just grow cannabis plants at home, which not only leads to more recreational use (and potential health issues), but also misuse.

Now, the bill is to be withdrawn for review, so it can be amended in line with “an altered version of the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement.”

As Democrat party spokesman Paradorn Prisananthakul states, “the bill being deliberated is intended to provide clear guidelines for the use of cannabis.”

We remain on the edge of our seats.