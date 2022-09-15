facebook
Home > Living > Wellness > Wait, is cannabis about to be criminalised in Thailand again?
Wait, is cannabis about to be criminalised in Thailand again?
Living
15 Sep 2022 12:30 PM

Wait, is cannabis about to be criminalised in Thailand again?

Lifestyle Asia

It never gets boring around narcotics in Thailand. First the legalisation of kratom, then cannabis, soon potentially magic mushrooms. Now, however, cannabis is back in the hot seat. Its legalisation — which was met with such joy by our own readers — may be rolled back.

Just yesterday, the House of Representatives decided to withdraw the Cannabis and Hemp Bill from its agenda, as laws around the subject still appear to be relatively loose, and health risks related to the narcotic are becoming cause for concern.

However, while the bill was withdrawn on Wednesday, there may not be enough time for it to go through parliament again, as the current parliament ends in March next year.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Paul Einerhand/Unsplash]

cannabis law thailand criminal
Image Credit: Jakub Matyas/Unsplash

Loopholes in the current law

Various MPs voiced their concerns about cannabis’ removal for the narcotics list, stating that there are various loopholes in the current law. A big subject was the fact that people can currently just grow cannabis plants at home, which not only leads to more recreational use (and potential health issues), but also misuse.

Now, the bill is to be withdrawn for review, so it can be amended in line with “an altered version of the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement.”

As Democrat party spokesman Paradorn Prisananthakul states, “the bill being deliberated is intended to provide clear guidelines for the use of cannabis.”

We remain on the edge of our seats.

Wellness cannabis
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.