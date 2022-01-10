Home > Living > Wellness > 6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays
6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays
Living
10 Jan 2022 06:00 PM

6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays
Living
6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays

It’s time to head back to work and ready to hit the ground running again. Here’s the list of items to help you get back into work mode after a long time off.

The struggle to get back into work mode after a long stretch of holiday celebrations is not easy. And though regaining focus can be easier said than done, it’s still all about easing back in. We’re here to help you shift gears from enjoying a relaxing holiday to transitioning back into the daily grind. Here, we’ve curated the must-have items to make things easier for you.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Girl with Red Hat/Unsplash]

Jump To / Table of Contents

Wireless earphones to block out annoying neighbours

1 /6

Wireless earphones to block out annoying neighbours

Say goodbye to the noises from the busy street, buzzing office, or obnoxious neighbours with the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds. You can wear them comfortably for hours as it they pressure-relief vents to prevent the build-up of pressure inside your ears. And if your work entails a lot of calls and meetings, you’ll love its crystal-clear audio quality as well.

[Image Credit: Jabra]

Wireless earphones to block out annoying neighbours
get it here
Ergonomic back cushion to keep your posture in check

2 /6

Ergonomic back cushion to keep your posture in check

Look no further than the Bewell Lumbar Support Pillow if you’re in search of a best friend to keep you comfortable during long hours of work-from-home. Besides its ease of use, it conforms to your unique shape with ample firmness. Also, it provides great relief if you’re prone to back pain, too.

[Image Credit: Bewell]

Ergonomic back cushion to keep your posture in check
get it here
Stay-at-home outfit that balances comfort with style

3 /6

Stay-at-home outfit that balances comfort with style

Are you still working from home? This 3-Piece Tracksuit Set might be what you need to boost your productivity and keep your energy levels high throughout the day. Not only does it add style to your work-from-home vibe, but it also saves you time from figuring out what to wear.

[Image Credit: H&M]

Stay-at-home outfit that balances comfort with style
get it here
Scented candles to clear the air for 2022

4 /6

Scented candles to clear the air for 2022

Creating a conducive environment that will enhance your productivity is crucial. Whether it’s encouraging creativity or making a tranquil working space for some deep focus, adding the scented Karmakamet Joy Aromatic Glass Candle to your workspace may be the perfect answer.

[Image Credit: Karmakamet]

Scented candles to clear the air for 2022
get it here
Mobile phone stand to maximise productivity and comfort

5 /6

Mobile phone stand to maximise productivity and comfort

The biggest roadblock to your productivity is the smartphone on your desk. You know that you should be looking at your phone less often, but it’s not entirely your fault that you can’t leave it alone. If that is seriously holding you back, we’ve got you covered. Check out the MOFT X Snap Phone Stand, a versatile stand for phones or tablets that offers maximum productivity and comfort with a minimalist design. With many of its impressive features, it’ll take away your bad habit of impulsively checking your phone.

[Image Credit: MOFT]

Mobile phone stand to maximise productivity and comfort
get it here
Coffee cup for your daily morning ritual

6 /6

Coffee cup for your daily morning ritual

If coffee is a crucial part of your everyday working routine, you can’t miss out on this Keepcup Reusable Coffee Cup. Made with durable and tempered glass, it gives you a drinking pleasure on the go and fits comfortably in hand, wherever your meetings in 2022 may be.

[Image Credit: Keepcup]

Coffee cup for your daily morning ritual
get it here
Living Home WFH Work From Home
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.