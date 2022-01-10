6 items to help you get back into work mode after the holidays

It’s time to head back to work and ready to hit the ground running again. Here’s the list of items to help you get back into work mode after a long time off.
The struggle to get back into work mode after a long stretch of holiday celebrations is not easy. And though regaining focus can be easier said than done, it’s still all about easing back in. We’re here to help you shift gears from enjoying a relaxing holiday to transitioning back into the daily grind. Here, we’ve curated the must-have items to make things easier for you.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Girl with Red Hat/Unsplash]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Say goodbye to the noises from the busy street, buzzing office, or obnoxious neighbours with the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds. You can wear them comfortably for hours as it they pressure-relief vents to prevent the build-up of pressure inside your ears. And if your work entails a lot of calls and meetings, you’ll love its crystal-clear audio quality as well.
[Image Credit: Jabra]
Look no further than the Bewell Lumbar Support Pillow if you’re in search of a best friend to keep you comfortable during long hours of work-from-home. Besides its ease of use, it conforms to your unique shape with ample firmness. Also, it provides great relief if you’re prone to back pain, too.
[Image Credit: Bewell]
Are you still working from home? This 3-Piece Tracksuit Set might be what you need to boost your productivity and keep your energy levels high throughout the day. Not only does it add style to your work-from-home vibe, but it also saves you time from figuring out what to wear.
[Image Credit: H&M]
Creating a conducive environment that will enhance your productivity is crucial. Whether it’s encouraging creativity or making a tranquil working space for some deep focus, adding the scented Karmakamet Joy Aromatic Glass Candle to your workspace may be the perfect answer.
[Image Credit: Karmakamet]
The biggest roadblock to your productivity is the smartphone on your desk. You know that you should be looking at your phone less often, but it’s not entirely your fault that you can’t leave it alone. If that is seriously holding you back, we’ve got you covered. Check out the MOFT X Snap Phone Stand, a versatile stand for phones or tablets that offers maximum productivity and comfort with a minimalist design. With many of its impressive features, it’ll take away your bad habit of impulsively checking your phone.
[Image Credit: MOFT]
If coffee is a crucial part of your everyday working routine, you can’t miss out on this Keepcup Reusable Coffee Cup. Made with durable and tempered glass, it gives you a drinking pleasure on the go and fits comfortably in hand, wherever your meetings in 2022 may be.
[Image Credit: Keepcup]