The Bangkok food guide to curing your hangover

Hangovers are nobody’s friend, and here are some things you could try to help get rid of the horrible sensation in true Bangkok style.

Fatigue, nausea, headache, shaking—a couple of symptoms of the familiar feeling of waking up with a hangover. Bangkokians and frequent visitors to the city know this by heart, whether you had a little too much beer, or still “felt fine” after the fourth bottle of soju, or drank what the nearby table offered you in Khaosan.

While there is no definite, instant cure for hangovers, several foods and drinks can help alleviate the symptoms. It also helps that if you live in Bangkok, there will be food around every corner. Here’s a local’s guide to curing your hangover in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Monty’s by Roast]

How to cure your hangover in Bangkok

1. Get water-rich foods delivered to your condo

It’s very normal to wake up thirsty when you had spent last night. The body is feeling dehydrated and craving liquids. Apart from drinking water, you can also find many fruits and veggies—watermelon, lettuce, cucumber, zucchini, strawberries, and many more—that are high in H2O, and can help your body regain that balance. That’s why many choose to have a fruit salad when they’re not comfortable chugging a whole litre of water.

If you don’t have some in the fridge, Bangkok has organic grocery delivery services you might want to bookmark before your next night out. They’re a lifesaver, and your body will thank you.

2. Try a streetside smoothie stall, and order the pipo jelly

Smoothies are quick and easy to make, and they can be very filling in the morning. Those water-rich foods mentioned above can be blended with some added flavours, which are perfect for those who understandably dislike salads. Plus, many fruits contain vitamin C, which helps your body get rid of alcohol faster.

A very Bangkokian tip: if you live in an urban area, chances are you’ll have a smoothie shop on your local sidewalk. Order an M150 smoothie with pipo jelly. It’s a secret recipe amongst locals that will perk you right up and get your energy back. Do not consume it if you’re having some caffeine, and definitely don’t drink more than one glass.

3. Try out Bangkok’s best bagels

Carbs can help with grogginess, and what better way to get a filling of carbs than to visit the many coffee shops around the neighbourhood? Sandwiches, toasts, and bagels are among the first choices that people look for when they’re hungover. This is understandable, as they’re quick, easy, and very digestible.

Bonus points if you can fit some eggs into the dish, as eggs are a good source of protein. Protein can help your body process the alcohol in your system better, and they go great with your usual carbs. Salmon is also perfect, as it’s high in protein and contains antioxidants, which will help with the inflammation that can come from drinking.

However, don’t be tempted to get a sausage or bacon with your meal. High-fat and greasy ingredients take a long time to empty from your stomach, and they run the risk of further irritating your stomach lining.

4. Hot soup and congee are your best friends

Hands down—one of the best ways to make you feel better is to get some hot soup down your throat. It has carbs, contains protein, and is full of water to help your body regain balance. Plus, the feeling of warmth going down your system, and the smell of spices can help you perk right up and be ready for the day.

Many choose congee for its versatility, and some go for the jok, which is extremely digestive. It’s up to your preference of which hot soup you want, but the old trick is to put in some black pepper for a little kick. It’s aromatic, combats cold, and helps with energy.

Furthermore, many famous jok and congee restaurants are open until the morning. So even if you’re feeling uncomfortable at three in the morning, they will be more than happy to accommodate your cravings.

5. Try some of Bangkok’s finest kombucha

After excessive drinking, the friendly bacteria that lives in your gut can be disrupted. Dietitian and nutritionist Dr Sarah Schenker reveals that that balance can be restored faster with the help of probiotics produced during the fermentation process. Pickles, kombucha, kimchi, even yoghurt counts—and they are very easy to find and stock in your fridge. Some enjoy fermented goods so much they are producing them on their own, and the process is simpler than you might assume.

6. Promise yourself not to drink that much again

And then bear in mind that some promises are meant to be broken. Happy hangover!