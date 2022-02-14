LSA Weekly Horoscope: 14-20 February 2022

Mars and Venus are in a cosmic hookup this week. Here’s what that means for your horoscope for the week of 14-20 February 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the February 2022 horoscope.

Mars and Venus are in extremely tight conjunction – or ‘cosmic hookup’ this week. This is a time when ‘The Universe’ wants us to harmonise the polarising forces within us in order to function effectively through life. Easier said than done, especially when Mars and Venus get perverse kicks from the effects their union has on the world. However, the stars have beautiful messages for us so that we may successfully navigate this week. Let us read these messages that have been beautifully divined by The Tarot.

Read your horoscope for February 2022

Aries February 2022 Horoscope

This week, dear Aries, weigh your options carefully. This is a week where you’ll have to make important decisions that may have incredible long term consequences that could possibly alter the course of your life. Rather than giving in to your natural Martian rashness to charge full speed ahead, take a breath and pause – and contemplate not just the immediate results, but also the future possibilities. Remember, it’s not just about you – there are many others whom this decision could impact in many ways.

This is also a time to take stock and figure out what your true priorities are, and how you can devote your time and energy towards them, rather than expending yourself over things, people, and situations that really do not matter. It’s all about seeing the bigger picture and understanding how you fit into the grand scheme of things – and how a single step can cause a chain reaction. Your reward comes when you focus on the gain of others and how you can benefit them, rather than making it all about you.

Taurus February 2022 Horoscope

This week, ‘The Universe’ wants you to take stock of the situation and not leave things for later. This is the time for you to not be swayed by emotions and sentiment, put a firm foot down and ground yourself in the ‘reality’ of your present situation. If certain hard decisions have to be made, make them swiftly with a calm and collected mind, rather than hem-and-haw over the minutiae brought upon by sentimentality. It’s not about cutting off your emotions, it’s about removing all biases.

Human-Justice is definitely blind, but never Universal-Justice. Every action we do – not just in this, but numerous past, and parallel lifetimes – is watched and recorded by divine forces invisible to our limited human eyes. Even though it may not seem like it, we do get what we deserve based on those actions. Thus, getting swayed by sentimentality will only blind you to the greater truth of the situation. Remove that emotional veil, and slowly everything will reveal itself. Make that choice wisely.

Gemini February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to ensure that you maintain the highest levels of ethics – personal, as well as, professional. This is a time where we need to do our best to ensure no one can put false accusations upon us, nor even be able to blame us and question our honour and integrity. As long as you keep your tracks clean and are able to keep things ‘kosher’ on all fronts, you shall be safe. Easier said than done, especially with your ability to bend the truth to suit your needs, but it’s not impossible at all.

It’s important to do so because, at the end of the day, your honour and your reputation should only be in your hands. By being lackadaisical about our ethics, we give power to others to besmirch us on many levels, robbing us of our own individual authority. Why give others that amount of leeway with us? They don’t really deserve it. We don’t deserve the bane of another’s negativity. Thus, the best way to protect yourself keep a strong ethical core and live by it. You’ll thank me later.

Cancer February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to focus upon what you do have, rather than what you don’t have, and especially not to what you’ve lost. The latter two will never fill your heart and soul in any way. Focusing on them will forever create ‘scarcity consciousness’ within your spiritual, as well as, your material being. Thus, it’s oh so important to be graceful when it comes to releasing them and letting go. They weren’t conducive to your growth anymore. Holding onto them will block anything good to enter.

Thus, focus on what you have around you. Express gratitude for all you have – especially for those special individuals who are still in your life and are by your side – they are precious gifts from, ‘The Universe’. Honouring them will not only fill your heart and soul with peace, but it’ll open channels of love, abundance, joy, and prosperity within your life – making you feel blessed to be alive. Honouring them will help you overcome the trauma of loss, and help you move on successfully with love.

Leo February 2022 Horoscope

Dear Leo now is the time to put your skills to the test, especially the newly acquired ones, and see where they take you on not just your professional path to success, but also your personal spiritual evolution. Once you share the knowledge you have gained, not only will it transform into ‘wisdom’ and enrich your soul, but you’ll also gain blessings from those your skills have helped in their time of need. After all, your brilliant light can eliminate the darkness others are plagued by.

However, this doesn’t mean you stop learning. Au contraire, this means you have to learn oh so much more and go oh so much deeper. Learning never stops, and one’s knowledge and wisdom need to be constantly updated and upgraded so as to adapt to the ever-changing times. There will always be others who are seeking your light to illuminate their worlds over time. Your light shouldn’t dim because you chose not to learn and evolve further. Be responsible with your power.

Virgo February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you’ll understand the importance of being the bigger person and embracing the spirit of humility, versus allowing your ego to cling onto a hollow victory, just for the sake of having the upper hand. No argument is worth ‘winning’ if all it does is make you lose not only your honour and respect but also lose out on people and love you care most about. It’s okay to be the first one to apologise – even if the other was in the wrong. Peace always trumps empty winnings.

Understand that you will never lose if you apologise. If the apology comes from the heart with utmost sincerity, you gain not only the forgiveness of those that are hurt but also earn karmic brownie points, leading to numerous blessings. This works especially when we are apologising to ourselves for being extremely harsh with our self-criticism. There’s never any shame in apologising, neither is there any vital loss if we let the other person win. All you gain is peace – and in these times, peace is more precious than gold.

Libra February 2022 Horoscope

Pick your battles wisely, Libra, for this is a week where you could possibly be knocked off your Venusian pedestal by someone you least expect, courtesy misplaced aggression. Instead of giving in to your anger, take time to ponder what is it that’s actually making you angry and whether this is a healthy and productive way of expressing it. Sure, it may seem hard to do so, especially in the heat of the moment – however, it may save you from being caught up in a messy situation that could escalate dramatically.

Make sure that you have all your bases covered well, and have not ignored even the most minute detail. Even the most insignificant slip-up, can have mighty powerful consequences in both the short and the long term. Yes, it can get tedious to do so, but it can perhaps even save lives. So please make sure you have both feet planted on the ground, and rather than giving into feelings of defensiveness, be open to accepting criticism – especially if it’s constructive. No one is perfect, and there’s always room for improvement in all our lives.

Scorpio February 2022 Horoscope

Dear Scorpio, allow yourself to have a little fun, without living life within dramatic extremes. This is a time for you to just call upon a few close friends and loved ones – especially those whom you haven’t met in the longest time, and catch up on things – strengthening your bonds of love and friendship. This is important, for our friends enrich our lives in ways we cannot even begin to imagine. Isolating away from them will only create more dark bitterness within us. So pick up the phone and catch up.

If bridges have been burned, take time to heal them. If they’re beyond repair, then focus on forgiving them, as well as, forgiving yourself. If you’ve taken them for granted, apologise. If they’re toxic, let them go with love, and make room for new ones to enter your life and fill your soul lovingly with their light. Make sure you honour them and celebrate them for what they are, and most importantly respect yourself to be your true self with them. Doing so will open powerful doorways to abundance. Walk right through!

Sagittarius February 2022 Horoscope

Allow yourself to find happiness from within. This week, rather than relying on external sources for joy – find ways to be at peace with yourself. One way can be to express gratitude for all the things, people, and situations within your life. Especially the ones that irk you no end – they’ve come to teach you patience and calmness. By being dependent on others for joy – you’re also giving their absence the power to fill you with sorrow. By being our own source of happiness, no one can rob you of it.

Always remember that happiness, like sorrow, is fleeting. Thus, rather than constantly crave and seek joy (which will only make it slip away faster), focus more on being at peace. By prioritising peace, you neither desperately cling to happiness, nor are you afraid of the impact sorrow can have upon you. Choosing the path of peace allows us to experience the richness of joy all the more, as well as, numbing the pain of sorrow. Thus, when in doubt, always choose peace. It’s a wise decision.

Capricorn February 2022 Horoscope

This week, do not back down. This is the week to establish your authority and express it without any hesitation. Sometimes we have to take the stern approach in order to get things done. It may not make you the most popular person, but with fairness and integrity, you’ll be able to accomplish all you set out to do, without possibly burning bridges. There’s a thin line that separates being aggressive and being assertive. Walk carefully upon it – and make sure you breathe along the way.

It’s so important that you have faith in what makes you unique and special. This will allow you to express your authority more effectively, and also make others respect you and your authority all the more willingly. Only by knowing your true worth and your true value, will you understand your true power and potential. Once you understand that, you’ll be able to create a firm ground to tread upon, causing everyone to bow down along the way with honour and respect. Own it! Work it!

Aquarius February 2022 Horoscope

We must understand that it’s always darkest before dawn. When things feel the most hopeless, and the burdens of the world are weighing us down – that only means things will eventually get better. After all, the sun will always shine after the dark night. Thus, know that nothing has the power to keep you down forever. As long as, you don’t give up on yourself, you’ll eventually overpower all oppressive forces, and rise and soar to greater heights like the mighty eagle. All we need is patience.

Patience truly is an underrated virtue these days, especially when virtually anything and everything can be delivered to you almost instantaneously courtesy of a cellphone app. However, patience is what enables us to make it through to the next sunrise whilst in the depths of our darkest hour. Practising patience allows hope to grow stronger. Hope is the power that saved the world once Pandora opened her box of sorrows. Where there is hope, there is always a hidden divine blessing that’s revealed to us.

Pisces February 2022 Horoscope

This week, dear Pisces, understand that your true strength doesn’t come from your anger and aggression. The only thing that gets stronger through them is the ego. The stronger the ego gets, the more it cripples us mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and even physically. Nothing in this world has ever been solved by anger. Aggression has only made the world a scarier place than it is. Thus, the greatest and most powerful source of our strength is the amount of love we have within our hearts.

Through acts of love, compassion, and even charity when needed, we not only overcome all the hurdles and obstacles life throws at us, but we become stronger and more powerful than we ever were. Your kindness is not a weakness, but a beautiful and powerful gift from, ‘The Universe’. Even if other’s take advantage of it, remember, you’ll be the one that is karmically rewarded, not them. A heart that’s blocked will never know the joy of life. A heart that’s open will always live life powerfully.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.