LSA Weekly Horoscope: 21-27 February 2022

This week is a powerful one. Read on for your weekly horoscope for the week of 22-27 February 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the February 2022 horoscope.

The week ahead is a powerful one, for, on Tuesday, we shall be living on the date of the 22-02-2022. If we remove the markings that divide the day, month, and year, we get – 2202. This is a rare numerological occurrence that signifies the opening of a powerful divine portal that brings with it powerful energies that may just fast-track the evolution of our soul. To make the most of this rare occurrence, the stars have special messages for us that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for February 2022

Aries February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to just pause, take a step back, and look at the bigger picture. Sometimes, instead of focusing so much on just your own immediate needs – which are important, no doubt – we need to shift perspectives and see how we fit into the grand scheme of things. Doing so, will not only help us attain greater clarity about our purpose but also help us navigate smoothly through the path we’re on. It can also enable us to take much-needed detours if needed to attain our ultimate goals.

By focusing solely on our individual experiences – especially those that keep us up at night filled with stress and anxiousness – we forget the things that truly matter and will ultimately keep us peaceful and contented. Thus, instead of wasting our precious time and resources fighting for immediate gratification, focus on finding your special place in the grand scheme. By helping others succeed, you will find greater success than focusing solely on yourself. Allow that to settle in.

Taurus February 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week, for ‘The Universe’ needs you to remain grounded, for the sake of being a keeper of light for those in need. Yes, in many ways, you’re the rock that most people depend upon already. However, this week could prove to be one where you might be stretched to extremes. Thus, for the sake of your own health and well-being, it’s important you remain grounded and prioritise your wellness so that you’re not left feeling drained and exhausted by the needs of others.

It’s like the safety instructions on an airplane – when the oxygen masks fall, put yours on first before helping your seat neighbour fasten theirs. Only when you’re healthy (physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually), will you be able to help others all the more effectively. You’re far too practical to understand that there’s no true glory in being a martyr – only heartache and pain. People only value a martyr once they’ve left the earthly plane. You deserve to be recognised and loved in your time.

Gemini February 2022 Horoscope

This week, forge your path, don’t follow. This is not the time to blindly follow. The moment has come for you to take the reins in your hand and pave a new path and become the leader you wish you had. Make yourself your own role model. Become the person you secretly dream about being. Easier said than done, however, sometimes we have to plant the seed of belief in our heart and soul before it can manifest in ‘reality’. This is why it’s important to think and visualise the life we wish to lead.

It’s not about ‘faking it till you make it’ – not at all. It’s about transforming the way we feel about ourselves and what we believe we are worthy of and deserve. If we have critical and limiting beliefs about our potential – we stunt our growth and hamper our overall evolution. However, if we change that, and start believing in our true light – we can not only alter our behaviour towards ourselves and others, but also create a whole new reality – one that’s filled with incredible love, joy, and success.

Cancer February 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week to not only work on your relationship with your mother, and the concept of ‘motherhood’ itself, but also heal wounds that have been passed down through your maternal lineage. This is especially important for men born under this sign, for once those maternal wounds are healed, your heart will be opened to receive a loving and nurturing relationship that’ll bring out the best in you. If you’re already with someone, it’ll allow that relationship to grow deeper and be divinely blessed.

For women born under this sign, it’s important to heal maternal wounds, because not only will it help heal physical issues (especially those regarding your womb), but it’ll also help you feel all the more powerful and secure in your womanhood. For those who have children, or planning to have them – healing maternal wounds will enable you to be a greater mother and have a strong, healthy loving bond with your child. Single women born under this sign will notice greater levels of inner and outer confidence upon healing maternal wounds.

Leo February 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, Leo, for many of you may receive a ‘calling’ either spiritually, or even materially. Thus, it is important that your skills and talents are well-honed. If not, then it’s time to master your existing ones, and perhaps even learn new ones. You’d be surprised how they’ll all come in handy in places and moments you least expect. ‘The Universe’ wants you to step up and uplift others through your calling, be like your ruler and illuminate the lives of those struggling in the dark.

Your soul has many unique gifts that it came here to share. Those of you that are spiritually attuned are aware of them, but somehow haven’t really taken the time to develop them enough. Many of your might even be just beginning to uncover them, and would perhaps be inspired to master them. It’s important to remember that our gifts only become powerful when they are used to serve the greater collective. Using them to further our own self-interests diminishes their power. After all, with great power comes great responsibility – just like Spider-Man taught us.

Virgo February 2022 Horoscope

This week, ‘The Universe’ wants you to remember that your soul chose to incarnate on Earth, especially during this time so that it can learn important lessons for its own evolution. In the spirit realm, Earth is the biggest testing ground for the soul – a spiritual battlefield if you may. Many spiritual texts claim that a soul chooses Earth in order to ‘fast-track’ its own evolutionary process. Thus, it experiences extreme levels of both joys, as well as, sorrows during this incarnation.

It’s important that you remember this because joy and sorrow go hand in hand. They’re never really permanent states of being – just temporal cycles that ebb and flow with time. Both – especially joy – have the ability to distract us from what our soul is actually here to achieve, thus derailing our evolution. Thus, it’s important for us to practice the art of detachment. That doesn’t mean we block ourselves emotionally. It only means we don’t attach ourselves to them so much that we get blinded to our own divine truth.

Libra February 2022 Horoscope

There is a reason that forgiveness is divine. When we truly forgive, especially ourselves, not only do we lighten the burdens that weigh us down, but we also activate our body and soul’s natural spiritual healing abilities. An act of forgiveness, when done with our heart’s complete sincerity, can not only heal traumas of the past but also eliminate the negative karmic backlog that’s attached itself to our cells and tissues. Thus, through the act of forgiveness, we can literally become a whole new person.

Along with focusing on forgiving others, and yourself this week, it’s also important that you seek forgiveness from others. Even if they are in the wrong – it’s important you be the bigger person and make the first move. Doing so will not only heal the karmic bonds between you – but, especially in the case of toxic relationships or situations, it might even give you both the opportunity to ‘uproot’ your past-life knots and binds, and clear off your karmic debt to one another. Even if they don’t forgive you – just apologising with your heart’s sincerity, makes it easy for you to heal.

Scorpio February 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week of awakenings and energy upgrades. Those of you that sincerely follow a spiritual path may receive powerful spiritual downloads from divine heavenly sources that contain numerous spiritual messages. These may even come to you through dreams, visions, or even through a sense of hearing voices, or even a strong gut intuitive urge. Pay attention to omens, signs, and even look out of angel numbers appearing (11:11, 22:22, 666 et cetera), for they carry with them powerful insights.

For those of you who do not follow a spiritual path, it would be wise to at least open your heart and mind centre and receive whatever you can. Even if you don’t see or feel it consciously, have faith that your unconscious and subconscious mind is not only receiving them, but absorbing them deeply, and will eventually allow your conscious mind to access them in subtle ways that may catch you by surprise. Don’t be afraid of them. They are gifts from the divine. Receive them with love.

Sagittarius February 2022 Horoscope

This week, it’s important that you understand that you are being looked after by divine forces of ‘The Universe’. It’s the same mysterious force that tells the flowers when to bloom, the birds when to sing, and when the seasons need to change. This power was there before you drew your first breath and will still be there when you breathe your last after numerous incarnations and will always support you in any and every way possible. Thus, no matter what happens, this intelligent omniscient force will protect you.

When we become aware of this, all fears and apprehensions start melting away, and we can confidently put our foot down and trot along our path merrily. Rather than struggling through life, everything begins smoothening out, and we begin to flow with life without too many complications. However, it’s important to remember that we need to surrender to this force and trust it completely. Doing so can be hard, especially if we feel the need to control things in our lives. Let go of control and experience the true divine power of ‘The Universe’.

Capricorn February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where we need to focus on just ‘being’. After all, we are ‘Human Beings’, not ‘Human Doings’. Sometimes, when we focus so much on getting things done and marking various items on our checklists – we lose sight of who we are, and that causes us to get derailed from our true paths. By letting go of that need to be constantly on the go, we can finally take a much-needed peaceful breath and actually discover how we can just ‘be’ in life – enabling us to find the peace we never knew existed.

However, it’s not as easy as it seems. For some of us, it may seem incredibly daunting to take a pause and not ‘do’ anything – plaguing us with a strange kind of guilt and shame that we are not ‘doing’. The fact that guilt and shame creep in is a sign that you’ve forgotten how to just ‘be’. It’s more than just being present in life – especially at the present moment. It’s about finding a sense of inner peace so mighty that nothing can knock you down in any which way. In a way, learning how to ‘be’ is almost like a superpower of our own.

Aquarius February 2022 Horoscope

This week, try spending time near a body of water. Be it a lake, a river, a stream, a sea or the ocean. If none of them is where you are, taking a long warm bath (with bath salts) is a powerful alternative in its own right. The more time you spend by water this week, the more you’ll experience a greater sense of clarity of your incredible potential and your infinite number of possibilities. Some of you may even gain a greater understanding of any situation you’re struggling with, making it all the easier to resolve.

Water is one of the most powerful healing elements. Even though you are an ‘air sign’, your symbol is still, ‘the water bearer’. Thus, in many ways, being near water may help you discover unconscious patterns that are consciously being repeated, thus signalling you to stop doing ‘unhealthy’ things and focus on letting go of all things toxic. A simple ritual to follow this week is to bless the water you drink. To do so, hold a glass (not a plastic one) in your hand and fill it with water. Before sipping, hold the glass with both hands and whisper a silent prayer (a minimum of three times and a maximum of 12). Keep an open mind and heart and see what you discover.

Pisces February 2022 Horoscope

Dear Pisces, this week brings with it a mighty spiritual surge that may bring you to the point where you have to choose whether to live a life where you can choose your own destiny, or whether you wish to surrender it all and live by the decree of fate. To accept the former, means you have to make important choices without any fear or hesitation, trusting your natural intuitive abilities to guide you will. To accept the latter means you’re giving up on your right to choose and diminishing your light for the sake of lesser worthy beings.

In a way, it’s almost like deciding between taking the road less travelled or just strolling along the perfectly laid out path – one that was laid ours by oppressive forces beyond your control. True, the level of responsibility that comes with the former is incredibly intense. However, part of living a free and powerful life is to be fully responsible for any choice you make on your own accord. Giving up responsibilities and the ability to choose is akin to giving up your freedom and free will. Choose wisely.

