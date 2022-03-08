Self-Care Sunday: How Pat Chayanit starts her day

Our digital cover star of the month — the vivaciously charming, multi-talented actress Pat Chayanit — gives us the lowdown on her daily routine.

They say if you want to change the world, start by making your bed every morning.

Maybe it’s true, maybe it isn’t. Either way, here’s what we do know — how you start your day matters. Regardless of whether it’s exercise, meditation, or just unsweetened black coffee, having some form of a daily routine can go a long way. This is where Self Care Sunday comes in — a column where we sit down with some of the city’s most influential lifestyle gurus, to talk about how they like to kick start their day.

This month, as we celebrate the launch of yet another digital cover, we had a quick chat with the ever-charming and highly-accomplished actress Pat Chayanit, to get the ins and outs of her daily routine. From morning kisses for her Maltipoo Yong Yong, to her views on skincare (spoiler alert: she likes to keep things simple), here we run through a quick day with the widely-acclaimed movie star.

Start your day with skincare — but keep it simple.

For someone who spends so much time on the big screens, it came as a pretty big surprise to find out she likes keeping her skincare routine to a minimum. “I do have a skincare routine,” she reassures us with a laugh, “but it’s not that intense. I have maybe two steps, but no more than three.”

A fan of living life fuss-free, Pat’s routine is all about the essentials. “I use a cleanser and a moisturiser, and because the sun gets so hot here, especially during summer, I like to put on sunblock too. Then I just leave home — I don’t like putting on much makeup either.”

Anything more than that, she admits, tends to go over her head. “When I go to those skincare booths with my mum, they always explain the steps in such detail, and I can never remember them! I never know how my mum does it,” she jokes.

Show doggo some love.

“The first thing I do in the morning is to wake my dog, Yong Yong, and give him a morning kiss. I do this every morning.”

Pat explains that she sleeps with her beloved Maltipoo every night, and likes to start her day by talking to him for a few minutes each morning. It’s a form of self-care, both for Yong Yong and for herself. And honestly, it makes us wish we were raising our own Maltipoo, too!

Shower to good music.

“I always listen to music when I’m showering,” Pat tells us, “that’s basically my morning routine.”

… and wind down with music, too.

Pat tells us that music is a big driver in her life, and when winding down, she likes to take some time every evening to unwind with some relaxing tunes. “I always listen to relaxing songs, to help me let go of the day’s stresses,” she shares, “I listen to these songs for around 10-20 minutes each night, and it really helps me sleep.”

Cuddle with someone you love.

For Pat, naturally that ‘someone’ is once again, her adorable Maltipoo Yong Yong. “Yong Yong always falls asleep before me, and wakes after I do,” she laughs, “can you imagine having a dog who sleeps for 10 hours a day?”

Ever the loving dog mum, Pat’s final step in her daily routine is to help her pup clean up before bed. “I clean his feet and fur, and then we go to sleep.”