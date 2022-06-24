Spa review: White Wood Green Spa & Wellness offers an oasis of calm in the city

Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul at White Wood Green Spa & Wellness, an oasis of calm amidst the buzzing metropolis.

Situated within Bangkok’s buzzing district lies a sanctuary of tranquility: White Wood Green Spa & Wellness. Whether you’re looking to relax and unwind after a long, hard day, or you’re in search of a reposeful pursuit, the Sukhumvit-based spa-and-wellness resort acts as a holistic haven where you can rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

[All images courtesy of White Wood Green Spa & Wellness]

The philosophy

White Wood Green Spa & Wellness exquisitely coalesces two elements: nature and nurture. The two elements are fused and infused into every aspect of the spa, including the name. ‘White’ is for the brand’s adoration of natural purity ingredients, ‘Wood’ is for the warm sense of home and belonging, and ‘Green’ is for the spa’s surroundings.

The retreat invites you to explore the equal balance of nature and nature with their treatments. Mind, body, and spiritual healing are at the forefront when it comes to the brand’s ideology, ergo endorsing a holistic approach to wellness.

The spa

As you step into the spa, you’re greeted with a sense of serenity and a whiff of pleasant aromas to suit. The expanse boasts a minimal, contemporary, easy-on-the-eyes design ethos comprising white, resort-inspired decor nuanced with warm, wooden furnishings. In terms of the exterior, the spa and wellness resort is encircled with visual components that resemble a Japanese zen garden, including greenery and a water feature. Zooming out even further, situated within the same compound is a casual, chic, contemporary cafe: Babyccino.

The treatments

The spa offers a plethora of options when it comes to treatments, varying in both price and duration. To get you started, here are some of the key treatments offered at White Wood Green Spa & Wellness:

‘White Wood Green Therapeutic Signature Massage’ (90 minutes, THB 2,500): A treatment that combines the spa’s signature essential blends with signature massage flows. For this treatment, you can choose between three organic aromatherapy essences: ‘White,’ ‘Wood,’ or ‘Green.’

Recommended for: Individuals looking to leave with soft, restored, and hydrated skin.

‘Thai Heritage Massage with Compress Ball’ (90 minutes, THB 1,600): A treatment that features a traditional Thai massage with the added aspect of a heated Thai herbs compress ball.

Recommended for: Individuals looking to soothe aches and pains.

‘Sleep-Therapy Massage’ (60 minutes, THB 1,900): A treatment designed to improve your sleep quality holistically by soothing chronic stress and pain points using flower-blended oils.

Recommended for: Individuals looking to improve their quality of sleep or travellers looking to cope with jet lag.

‘Hot Stone Massage’ (90 minutes, THB 2,500): A treatment that combines placing heated stones on the body with customised massage techniques aimed at melting muscle tension.

Recommended for: Individuals looking to relieve muscle tension and pain, as well as reduce stress and anxiety.

For more information on White Wood Green Spa & Wellness, you can visit the website here.