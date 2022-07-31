20 positive self-affirmations for your upcoming week

Fact: affirmations can be life-changing. Also fact: maintaining a positive self-view is not always easy for many. Here are 20 self-affirmations to help you show yourself the love and respect that you deserve.

It is true that positive self-affirmations are not a substitute for professional help such as therapy for when you are feeling anxious or depressed. But if you are looking for some love language for yourself to uplift yourself on a bad day, then this is the way to go out. From forming better mental health habits to improving self-esteem, what you affirm for yourself plays a great role in your life. But let’s first understand what self-affirmation is.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ian Taylor/Unsplash]

What is self-affirmation?

Originally popularised by Claude Steele in the late 1980s, self-affirmation is a psychological theory that focuses on how individuals adapt to information or experiences that are threatening to their self-concept. Positive self-affirmation can be acts that affirm an individual’s self-worth, often by having them reflect on their core values. This, in turn, may you a broader and unbiased view of yourself. This way one can move beyond self-threats and insecurities that hold them back and prove as a challenge to their self-esteem and integrity.

To sum up, self-affirmations are positive reminders or statements to encourage and motivate yourself.

What are some positive self-affirmations that you can have?

The one thing to remember here is that nobody else is responsible for yourself. Hence, in order to take care of one’s own self, a healthy mind is as essential as a healthy body. Having a set of positive self-affirmations is a great way to look forward to something every morning when you wake up and just have a more positive outlook towards life.