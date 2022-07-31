20 positive self-affirmations for your upcoming week

facebook
Living
31 Jul 2022 08:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
Living
Fact: affirmations can be life-changing. Also fact: maintaining a positive self-view is not always easy for many. Here are 20 self-affirmations to help you show yourself the love and respect that you deserve.

It is true that positive self-affirmations are not a substitute for professional help such as therapy for when you are feeling anxious or depressed. But if you are looking for some love language for yourself to uplift yourself on a bad day, then this is the way to go out. From forming better mental health habits to improving self-esteem, what you affirm for yourself plays a great role in your life. But let’s first understand what self-affirmation is.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ian Taylor/Unsplash]

What is self-affirmation?

Originally popularised by Claude Steele in the late 1980s, self-affirmation is a psychological theory that focuses on how individuals adapt to information or experiences that are threatening to their self-concept. Positive self-affirmation can be acts that affirm an individual’s self-worth, often by having them reflect on their core values. This, in turn, may you a broader and unbiased view of yourself. This way one can move beyond self-threats and insecurities that hold them back and prove as a challenge to their self-esteem and integrity.

To sum up, self-affirmations are positive reminders or statements to encourage and motivate yourself.

What are some positive self-affirmations that you can have?

The one thing to remember here is that nobody else is responsible for yourself. Hence, in order to take care of one’s own self, a healthy mind is as essential as a healthy body. Having a set of positive self-affirmations is a great way to look forward to something every morning when you wake up and just have a more positive outlook towards life.

  1. I give myself permission to do what is right for me.
  2. I am getting better and better every day.
  3. I am good at what I do and nobody can tell me otherwise.
  4. I can and I will take care of myself on my bad days.
  5. I am responsible for my own growth and I will create the right atmosphere for it.
  6. I allow myself to be who I am without judgment.
  7. What I love about myself is my ability to (add your own)
  8. I will give myself the care and attention that I deserve.
  9. I will accept my emotions and let them serve their purpose instead of blocking them.
  10. I am a living, breathing example of motivation.
  11. I’m rising above the thoughts that are trying to make me angry or afraid.
  12. I am grateful for everything I have in my life.
  13. Each and every day, I am getting closer to achieving my goals.
  14. I am constantly growing and evolving into a better person.
  15. I will put my energy into things that matter to me.
  16. I trust myself to make the right decision.
  17. I am learning valuable lessons from myself every day.
  18. I am at peace with who I am as a person.
  19. I’ve made it through hard times before, and I’ve come out stronger and better because of them. I’m going to make it through this.
  20. Note to self: I am going to make you so proud.

Wellness Mental Health self affirmation
Sreetama Basu
