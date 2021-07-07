The fitness watch you should get, according to the Bangkok park you visit

Without a fitness watch on your wrist, there is no way you can get the most out of your workout.

A fitness watch is a motivational tool that can help encourage adopting healthy habits and at the same time reduce your smartphone reliance. They are awesome fitness trackers that push you harder and keep track of your milestones.

As Bangkok parks have re-opened again, here’s a list of the best fitness watches, as well as the Bangkok park we think they’re best suited to. Of course, you can mix and match, and even enjoying running at multiple parks. Your best accessory is your fitness watch.

[Hero Image Credit: Gabin Vallet/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Garmin]