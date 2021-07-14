Nasal inhalers are very popular in Thailand and it’s likely that almost everyone you know owns at least one.
Made using herbs that are harvested locally, nasal inhalers come in handy when nasal congestion annoys you. However, they can also help with other symptoms as well. They keep you awake and promote alertness when needed, they can relieve stress, and they can refresh. If you’re looking for a go-to remedy to keep calm during these times, here’s a list of nasal inhalers you can buy online — from the classic to the stylish.
The Poy Sian Inhaler is the most famous one on the list, and has long been associated with good health and strength. The 2-in-1 aroma oil and inhaler relieves cold symptoms and nasal congestion, dizziness, and motion sickness through menthol, camphor, and eucalyptus. Just one inhale and it could all be over.
For a fast and natural relief, the Vapex Inhaler is what you should have. Not only is it effective in relieving cold symptoms, but also nasal congestion as a result of sinusitis or hay fever. In addition, the oil tank removable from the stick can soothe inflammations and rashes caused by insect bites. Handy to have when you go outdoors.
For more than a century, the secret formula of Siang Pure Inhaler has been proven to ease respiratory issues. The inhaler contains several ingredients and therapeutic herbs from the world of traditional medicine that are capable of curing a vast variety of health problems. Moreover, it is said to ease a blocked nose and improve the breathing of people with asthma especially.
If you’re in search of an inhaler with a lovely Thai aroma and without chemicals, the Cher-Aim Inhaler is for you. Made from 11 kinds of Thai authentic herbs, this common household product suppresses various discomforts as well as offering refreshment that will give you a boost of energy.
With its sleek black design, the Peppermint Field Black Inhaler is a must-have item for urbanites. It has the perfect blend of eucalyptus and peppermint oil that creates an extra refreshing scent. What’s more, it’s formulated with only 2% camphor, so you can feel assured that it is safe for your nasal membranes.
A more fashionable brand of inhaler, Herbpiness uses herbs to create happiness. Available here in a fresh scent and an orange scent, it is designed to relieve dizziness and a stuffy nose, and helps you relax. The delicate scent has very therapeutic properties, and the little jar looks adorable to carry around, too.
Kaoklin makes a variety of nasal inhalers, including the cooling and the warming type. This is the natural type, which features 9 types of Thai herbs as well as natural oils, eucalyptus oil, and clove oil. It is ideal for relaxation and soothing dizziness or stuffy nose, too.
The most stylish herbal inhaler on our list, the Jarit Inhaler is made with 6 types of herbs including licorice, cinnamon, nutmeg, sandalwood, cardamom, and star anise. Combined, these are designed to relieve fatigue, nourish, and refresh. Definitely a stylish accessory to keep in your bag for on-the-go.
