Nasal inhalers are very popular in Thailand and it’s likely that almost everyone you know owns at least one.

Made using herbs that are harvested locally, nasal inhalers come in handy when nasal congestion annoys you. However, they can also help with other symptoms as well. They keep you awake and promote alertness when needed, they can relieve stress, and they can refresh. If you’re looking for a go-to remedy to keep calm during these times, here’s a list of nasal inhalers you can buy online — from the classic to the stylish.

[Hero Image Credit: Kaoklin via Facebook; Featured Image Credit: Herbpiness via Facebook]