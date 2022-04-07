Thai national parks ban single-use plastic and styrofoam from this week

Save the marine life, save the wildlife, save the planet. Effective this week, all single-use plastic and styrofoam is banned from Thai national parks.

There have been countless heartbreaking cases of animals being found dead due to our recklessness. Dead turtles with plastic in their stomachs, dead deers with plastic in their stomachs, or corals covered in sheets of plastic. And who is to blame for this inhumanity? No one but us. Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Here’s something we can work towards collectively.

Finally, all Thai national parks are taking matters into their own hands by taking serious action. Here’s how. Effective yesterday, 6 April 2022, all single-use plastic and styrofoam items are banned from Thai national parks. The announcement was declared by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conversation earlier this week.

It is more frequent than not that visitors carelessly leave plastic and styrofoam items in the area, items that pose a life-threatening danger to animals. Think plastic bags, plastic spoons, plastic straws, etc. Consequently, this ban is introduced with the intention to protect marine life and wildlife, as they should be.

If convicted, violators can face a maximum fine of up to THB 100,000. Although we certainly cannot put a price on being the cause of death, THB 100,000 is far from inexpensive. We’re happy to see Thailand implementing much-needed plastic-related laws. They’re doing their bit by implementing the decree, let’s do our bit by following it.

[Hero image credit: Naja Bertolt Jensen/Unsplash; featured image credit: Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash]