5 Thai protein powders to help you through your 2022 fitness journey

Is kickstarting a fitness journey or turning yourself into a pro a part of your plan to conquer your 2022 resolutions? If yes, here’s your helping hand. Check out these Thai protein powders that will aid you in achieving your fitness goals.
Whether you’re doing it to get healthier, gain more muscles, or get that sexy ab that people love to see, there’s absolutely no reason to miss out on protein powder. Not only does it fuel your body with nutritional supplements, but it also adds a whole lot of fun to your daily fitness routine. If you’re unsure where to start or looking to switch things up, we’re here to help. Here’s your guide to the best protein powders to help you through your 2022 fitness journey.
5 Thai protein powders to keep on your radar
Look no further than Heyday The Fit One Plant-Powered Protein Shake for a great everyday power-up and a motivating gym buddy. 100% plant-based, their vanilla ice cream flavour shake is packed with various super ingredients, and comes in an eco-friendly packaging. Combined with their stylish protein shakers, Heyday Health Club makes for one of the most interesting Thai “new-generation” protein shakes on the market right now.
They say that a scoop of Plantaé Complete Plant Protein is equivalent to the amount of nutrients you’ll get from the vegetables that you should be eating on a daily basis. Available in many flavours and made using stevia extract, there’s no need to worry about consuming extra sugar. Especially for those who are struggling with diabetes, this is something worth considering.
Shape up and get lean with the sugar- and fat-free ProFlex Whey Protein Isolate. It is perfect for muscle-building workouts, strength training, and keeping your energy level high throughout the day. Another good option for vegan fitness junkies, too.
If you’re the type of person who tends to overeat or finds it hard to lose weight, Ceel Whey Protein might be what you’re looking for. It has a prebiotic dietary fibre called inulin that improves your digestive health and metabolism, so even if you’re not an avid gym-goer, it could be something worth considering.
For lovers of dessert, drinking a protein shake doesn’t always have to be boring, and Worthy Plant-Based Protein Powder will certainly add so much fun to your routine. You can easily turn this cocoa-flavoured protein powder into a chocolate milkshake, which makes it a good option for chocolate lovers.
