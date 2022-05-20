Thailand’s cannabis laws to be eased from June 2022, including growing the plant at home

It’s high time that cannabis laws in Thailand are eased. Plant parents, be ready to welcome a new member to your family on 9 June 2022.

Katy Perry once sang: ‘you change your mind like a girl changes clothes,’ and sometimes that’s how we feel about Thailand’s authorities with cannabis laws. Whilst we’re all for the continuance of the decriminalisation of the cannabis plant, the ever-changing nature of rules and regulations surrounding this topic is slightly bemusing. With that being said, let’s talk about what the most recent decision really means.

The latest is: from 9 June 2022 onwards, people in Thailand are allowed to grow hemp and cannabis plants in their homes without having to seek permission, as that’s when both plants will be removed from the ‘Category 5’ narcotics list. However, it will be required for cannabis plant growers and hemp growers to register and inform the FDA of the number of plants being grown via the two apps: ‘Pluke Gan’ and ‘growing ganja.’

However, extracts containing more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis (aka the compound that makes you high), are still classified as illegal. Extracts with more than 0.2% THC will still be recognised as a ‘Category 5’ substance.

[Hero image credit: Richard T/Unsplash; featured image credit: Nick Harsell/Unsplash]