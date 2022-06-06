High time: Thailand is set to ease its cannabis laws this Thursday

This Thursday, cannabis may finally be decriminalised, as cultivation of the plant will be permitted. Here’s what we know about the changing cannabis laws in Thailand.

Cannabis in Thailand is currently placed within category 5 on the narcotics list, but this is looking to change on Thursday. From then, people will be allowed to grow a number of plants at home, opening up a vast space for commercial opportunities for many as well.

However, there are still some restrictions.

[Hero Image Credit: Crystalweed Cannabis/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Josiah Weiss/Unsplash]

The new cannabis laws in Thailand: What do they mean?

Will the new cannabis law allow for home use?

Taking cannabis off the narcotics list category does not mean that it is allowed to be used for recreational use just yet. The homegrown type is only allowed for health and medical reasons. Cultivation needs to be registered with administrative organisations, and permission must be sought before growing the plants for commercial purposes too.

How much is legal?

According to the Bangkok Post, cannabis extracts which contain more than 0.2% of THC will still be classified as a category 5 narcotic, and will thereby be regulated under the previous laws. However, only oil extracted from marijuana with a THC content of over 0.2% is in question, so other parts can be legally both planted and traded — as mentioned above, solely for medical or health reasons and other business.

A new era for cannabis?

Sittichai Daengprasert, Chief Executive of JSP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Thailand, has described this time to be a “new era” for the plant in Thailand. According to JSP, the CBD oil market is valued at an estimated 100 billion (!) Baht, and Sittichai explains that the easing of the cannabis laws could greatly help local communities, especially villagers and farmers who supply the plant to factories. It could also attract international tourism, as cannabis tours are likely to rise, especially with the recent lifting of travel restrictions. High time.