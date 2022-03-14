Editor’s picks: The best way to beat the heat in Bangkok

If there’s one thing all Bangkokians can’t stop talking about right now it is this: the heat.
Where December and January truly spoiled us with their cool-ish temperatures and gusts of wind, March is here with a hot and fiery vengeance. Humid, sticky, and sweaty, the weather has welcomed the summer in full throttle. Yet whilst we complain about it all over our Instagram stories, we can’t act like this is a new phenomenon. It happens every year. Right before Songkran and the rainy season begins, it’s always pretty hot.
By now, we all have our little rituals and hacks to combat the heat. Be it face-blotting papers or regular ice cream breaks, everyone has a little tip or trick up their sleeve to beat the heat. Here, our team unveils how they’re combatting the great sweaty outdoors.
Forget smoothies. A good ol’ açai bowl is just what I need to cool down in this heat. It’s like munching on frozen berries and drinking a smoothie – just the perfect in-between. My go-to spot? Pimp My Salad. I simply keep going back for their soft serve-style açai bowls topped with ooey gooey peanut butter goodness and their “f**king healthy” chocolate brownie. The brain freeze is addicting. Call me a repeat offender. — Minnie Ongsricharoenporn, Managing Editor
Don’t let the torturing Bangkok heat stop you from going outside. Aside from wearing sunglasses and sunscreen, the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan is one of the summer essentials that will helps me brave the hot weather. It’s a perfect personal fan for on-the-go that I can use anywhere while moving around and keeping my hands free. I just put it around my neck to get an instant cooling relief. It’s lightweight and has a built-in rechargeable battery for up to eight hours of use. Plus, it’s perfect for those who suffer from heat strokes, flushing, and excessive sweating, too. — Karatpetch Vattanapoon, Lifestyle Writer
#HOTGIRLSUMMER? More like #SWEATYGIRLSUMMER. It’s that time of the year, again, where you just want to be anywhere that’s air-conditioned. Besides iced coffee and fruit sorbets, I am staying cool, literally, with Karmakamet’s Aromtherapy Finest Cooling Spray. It is such a Good Life Essential—you can spray it on anything that needs to cool down. There are six scents to choose from: English Lavender, West Indian Lime, Siam Lemongrass, French Rose Geranium, Brazillian Rosewood, and Joy. My pick? “Joy” Why? The cooling and refreshing scent never fails to quench the heat. — Peem Samargasevi, Social Media Manager
Let’s be honest: the best way to beat the heat in Bangkok is to run into the nearest 7-11 and bask in the air conditioning. However, when I’m feeling a little more glamorous, I like to take things to another level. I believe that to cool the body, you need to cool the mind first, so I’ve got my eyes on the spa. Did you know that beyond hotels and staycations, Thai Tiew Thai also has special deals at spas? I’m opting for Panpuri Wellness this month, and combining a hot dip in the onsen with a cooling, refreshing, and downright rejuvenating dip in the ice bath. It’s all about contrasts for me. That, and the 90-minute Panpuri’s Signature Holistic Massage to follow. I feel cooler and calmer just thinking of it. — Lisa Gries, Creative Content Director
Honestly, sometimes it feels like we need to beat people to beat the heat. Seriously, the heat can make people crazy. Obviously, that’s never actually happened. A more righteous and less violent path I’ve chosen to beat the heat is ice. Whether it’s sipping on iced coffee or simply munching on ice cubes, the heat certainly subsides, even if it’s just for a bit. Thereby, this electric ice maker is my companion for beating the heat this summer. — Natasha Sethi, Lifestyle Writer
One of the things I love the most is a good fragrance that reminds me of a fresh, beautiful, beachside getaway in summer. Dolce Lily by Dolce&Gabbana is what I am looking for to welcome this heat by not only smelling good – but feeling even better. Floral and fruity, the top notes of this fragrance are passionfruit, bergamot, and lemon (my favourite), with middle notes being lily and rose, and base notes which are musk, sandalwood, and vanilla. Needless to say, this luminous combination is charming, bright, delicate, fruity, and has a background of soft and sensual musk. I cannot wait to wear it this summer! — Pear Maneechote, Senior Writer