Editor’s picks: The best way to beat the heat in Bangkok

If there’s one thing all Bangkokians can’t stop talking about right now it is this: the heat.

Where December and January truly spoiled us with their cool-ish temperatures and gusts of wind, March is here with a hot and fiery vengeance. Humid, sticky, and sweaty, the weather has welcomed the summer in full throttle. Yet whilst we complain about it all over our Instagram stories, we can’t act like this is a new phenomenon. It happens every year. Right before Songkran and the rainy season begins, it’s always pretty hot.

By now, we all have our little rituals and hacks to combat the heat. Be it face-blotting papers or regular ice cream breaks, everyone has a little tip or trick up their sleeve to beat the heat. Here, our team unveils how they’re combatting the great sweaty outdoors.

[Hero Image Credit: Kenta Kikuchi/Unsplash]

How to stay cool in Bangkok this summer