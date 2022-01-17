This abs and glutes barre workout is perfect for beginners

Barre is one of the best exercise modalities to target those tiny, tough-to-reach muscles that often get underused and overlooked when larger, dominant muscles take over.

The muscles in your glutes are an excellent example of this: Not only is your glute maximus the largest muscle in your butt, but it’s also the largest muscle in your entire body. So, it often takes on the bulk of the effort in lower-body exercises, forgoing the full activation of the smaller, yet equally important, glute medius or glute minimus muscles. These smaller glute muscles are underneath the glute max and help to internally and externally rotate your hip.

Luckily, this abs and butt barre workout from Sweat trainer Britany Williams leaves no muscles untouched — or, un-torched might be more accurate. Each of the 10 exercises included is paired with a similar movement that targets the same muscle group to help you improve your muscular endurance when fatigue starts to set in.

Abs and Glutes Barre Workout

How the barre workout works: Complete 3-5 minutes of a light warm-up to warm up your muscles and get your heart pumping — think jumping jacks or skipping in place. Then, go ahead and do each of the moves below for the allotted time. Rest for 60 seconds, then repeat the entire circuit one more time. Finally, cool down with a few static stretches.

You’ll need: an exercise mat, and (optional) grippy socks

Second Position Squat

Start standing with feet wider than hip-width and toes turned out toward 10 and 2 o’clock. Bend knees, keeping them aligned with toes, and maintain a neutral spine. Lower as far as possible without arching back or leaning forward. Press through heels to stand and return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Second Position Squat Pulse

Start standing with feet wider than hip-width and toes turned out toward 10 and 2 o’clock. Bend knees, keeping them aligned with toes, and maintain a neutral spine. Lower as far as possible without arching back or leaning forward. From this position, pulse up and down, never fully straightening legs.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Static Lunge

Start standing with feet hip-width apart, toes facing forward. Step one foot backwards so that the knee is directly under the hip, balancing on the ball of the back foot. Bend back knee lower body toward the floor. Pause, then press through the front heel to extend legs straight to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Static Lunge Pulse

Start with feet hip-width apart, toes facing forward. Step one foot backwards so that knee is directly under hip, balancing on the ball of the back foot. Bend back knee to lower body toward the floor. Pause, then press through the front heel to lift body up just a few inches, never straightening legs completely. Continue to pulse up and down.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Clamshell

Lay down on one side with forearm resting on mat so shoulder and torso are propped up. Elbow should be directly below the shoulder. Bend knees so they are slightly in front of hips and feet are behind. Keeping torso still and feet together, squeeze glute to lift up the top knee. Lower the top knee to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Modified Side Plank Dips

Lay down on one side with forearm resting on mat so shoulder and torso are propped up. Elbow should be directly below shoulder. Bend the bottom leg so the knee is directly in line with hips, and straighten top leg, planting foot on the floor. Engage core to lift hips off the ground in a modified side plank. Lower hips toward the ground but without letting them rest on the floor. Continue lifting and lowering hips while keeping core stable.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Brace core to maintain a neutral spine. Extend one arm straight ahead while simultaneously extending the opposite leg straight behind. Extend both arm and leg as long as possible without going above hip height or arching back. Inhale to draw the extended arm and leg in toward the centre of body, as if trying to touch the elbow and knee below belly button. Exhale to extend same arm and same leg again.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Donkey Kick

For this part of the barre workout, start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Brace core to maintain neutral spine. Lift one leg (bent at 90 degrees) to hover knee just off the floor to start. Keeping hips square, engage glutes to lift leg up and backward until the knee is in line with torso, bottom of the foot facing the ceiling. Lower the knee, hovering it just off the floor, to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Glute Bridge

Lie face-up on the mat with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tuck hips and brace core. Press through heels and engage glutes to lift hips into a bridge position, so hops are in a straight line with knees and torso. Lower hips with control down to the mat to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Glute Bridge Pulse

Lie face-up on the mat with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tuck hips and brace core. Press through heels and engage glutes to lift hips into a bridge position, so hops are in a straight line with knees and torso. Holding this position, pulse hips down a few inches, then up a few inches.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

