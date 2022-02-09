Valentine’s Day Horoscope: A tarot reading for your love life, by zodiac sign

Valentine’s Day 2022 is a powerful day as both Venus and Mars will be in perfect alignment. Here’s what that means for your love life and your horoscope.

Yes, Venus and Mars are relatively fast-moving planets that cosmically ‘hook up’ now and then. However, for them to be in such tight conjunction on Valentine’s Day is a very rare occurrence.

Venus is the goddess of love, Mars is the god of war – and there’s a reason that the saying, “All’s fair in love and war” can be surprisingly comforting, yet eerily unnerving at the same time. After all, their mythological unions have always set the heavens in an uproar, altering the lives of not just us mere mortals, but even the gods of various pantheons. After all, in Greece, Venus (as Aphrodite) was the reason the Trojan War began and after she promised Paris the love of anyone he desired if he gave her the golden apple of Eris – the goddess of discord (Eris being Ares’ (Mars) favourite sister). It’s also interesting to note, that the children borne by Venus and Mars (Aphrodite and Ares) are Eros (love), Phobos (panic), Deimos (fear), Harmonia (harmony), and Anteros (unrequited love and obsession). Thus, imagine what this planetary conjunction can bring about on Valentine’s Day this year.

However, the stars have a beautiful message for you to channel Venus’ true grace and Mars’ true strength in their highest and most benevolent forms that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot. May these messages fill your soul with divine love and strength on this blessed day dedicated to St. Valentine – the patron saint of lovers.

Aries

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is all about expanding your horizons further and building connections. No, that’s not limited to just making profiles on numerous dating apps. It’s more about putting yourself out into the world and meeting new people in real life. This can be through attending events, joining classes, or even just exploring places within the city you’ve never been to. Of course, in these times of social distancing that can be hard, however, it’s important you understand that only through building and growing connections – even professional ones, we deepen the connection we have with ourselves, thus, making it easier to understand ourselves and our true needs. Once you know that, you’ll have a better idea of what you’re looking for, and you’ll manifest it.

For those in a relationship, this Valentine’s Day is all about exploring each other and strengthening your already-existing connection. Whether it’s through exploring each other’s fantasies in and outside the bedroom or even taking an interest in the other’s hobbies and passions – it could definitely take your relationship to a whole new deeper level. However, it’s important that you are sincere about understanding their interests better. Feigning interests are so easy to see through, and when your partner is trusting you with something they’re passionate about – it’s important to honour that and find a way to embrace it altogether. Who knows, you might learn something new which would appeal to you.

Taurus

For those who are single, this is a time to take charge of your life. After all, having a hands-on approach towards life, as well as, learning to take responsibility for it is one of the greatest acts of self-love. Take time to examine areas of your life that aren’t in alignment with your ideal life vision. Once you have got that figured out, take time to make plans on how you can work on improving their states and situations. Once done – go ahead and put those plans into action. When ‘The Universe’ sees that we’re taking time to lovingly make our lives better for ourselves, it opens channels of abundance, and prosperity – and of course, love – bringing us closer to romantic possibilities that’ll make our heart glow. Just remember to not be blindsided by the first to come our way.

For those who are coupled, this is Valentine’s Day is all about ‘taking charge’. Whether that’s being more assertive or dominant in the bedroom (choose an apt safe word), or whether it’s taking charge of planning something romantic for you and your partner to indulge in. Be it a surprise getaway, even planning a romantic evening just for the two of you, or even cooking a delicious meal for the two of you to share. Sometimes, even our actions aren’t enough because our partners need verbal affirmations of love. A simple, “I love you”, can go a really long way and make our partners feel safe and secure, in ways that a loving embrace can’t even offer. Talk the talk, but walk the walk too!

Gemini

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day, make it all about ‘Devotion to the Self’. Remember, that you are a divine child of the cosmos, and are made of the same holy magical energy that causes the world to go round. Thus, treat yourself like the ‘god/goddess’ that you are with full aplomb and true devotion. Remember though, the first step towards experiencing the divine self is to eliminate toxic habits, situations, and even relationships within your life – for they are keeping you not only from knowing your true self but also from finding someone special to share your life with. This isn’t an easy quick-fix solution, but with time and patience (don’t roll your eyes), you’ll emerge as a new illuminated version of yourself – ready to embrace love.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day is all about expressing deep devotional love to your partner – without a shred of sarcasm and irony. After all, love is a special kind of spiritual super-power, that only gets stronger when it is at its purest. So, this time, make it all about them. Shower them with love and affection – and if you can – even presents and little surprises. Dedicate this time to making them happy and fulfilling their every need (as long as it doesn’t diminish your own light in any way). Consider these acts of generosity not only as a way of deepening your relationship but also as a way to build karmic brownie points to bail yourself out the next time you get into trouble.

Cancer

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is all about focusing your intentions. Whether it’s about your love life or even your career, ‘The Universe’ wants you to be focused and specific with regards to what it is that you want instead of being wishy-washy in a never-ending cycle of ‘what-ifs’, ‘maybes’, and ‘coulda-shoulda-woulda’. This way, not only can you eliminate all sorts of hazy doubts, but you can actually get an honest clear picture of your true needs, instead of flimsy dreamy desires that exist in fantasy realms. Having that kind of radical honesty with yourself will not only enable you to get on the path to success in your professional sphere but will also enable you to finally attract the kind of people who would fill your life with the love that you need.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, have an honest conversation with your partner about where they see their life leading with you, and what you can do to get there. This is all about being a ‘power couple’, who not only encourage and support each other’s individual goals, but make collective goals with each other to create a happy, loving, and fulfilling life together. Make sure you are completely honest with your needs, encourage them to be frank with theirs, and figure out ways where both of you can come out as winners. Yes, there will be compromises along the way, but compromise doesn’t mean diminishing one’s light to let the other shine. Be mindful of that.

Leo

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is all about going within yourself and actually examining who you truly are – including the parts so dark that the sun refuses to shine there (pun unintended). This is important because only focusing on the ‘good stuff’ that’s ready to be shared on Instagram will prevent not only you from actually learning to love yourself, but also prevent those who wish to love you genuinely to enter your life. After all, love isn’t all roses and chocolates – love is embracing the pain and working through the darkness and emerging victoriously into the light. This journey can be an uncomfortable one, but with loving dedication (and the help of a qualified professional), you can not only shed away the illusion that attracts toxicity, and reveal the true you – that will attract love at its most authentic form.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day is all about learning about the not so pleasant sides of each other. As much as we want to rejoice in the fun and lighter side of each other, it’s also important to get a deep understanding of the darker side. After all, the greater the light, the greater the shadow that it casts. Thus, both of you have to see whether you can not only handle each other’s shadow but is it something you both can live with? Of course, this takes a lot of work, and you both will need to lovingly support each other through it – but ask yourselves – is it really worth it? If yes, great! More power to you both! If it isn’t – then, this is something you both need to have a serious conversation about.

Virgo

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is all about ascending above your present situation and taking things to a higher level. To just call this ‘self-improvement’ would be far too simplistic. This is about not compromising to lower standards set by those around you, and working your way up the ladder where not only your skills and talents would be appreciated and rewarded, but also where you can be surrounded by those who actually value you for what you bring to the world. To do this, you need to firmly want to not just ‘do better’, but you need to believe that you truly ‘deserve better’ with every fibre of your being, and put in the work that’s needed to make the world around you, and the world within you a ‘better place’. It’s hard work, but that’s not something you’re averse to.

For those of you who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day is all about taking your relationship to the next step. Whether it’s solidifying a commitment, or even making things official. Perhaps it could mean making a special addition to your relationship (that can also be adopting a pet). Regardless of the situation, this is a beautiful time to have a shared and common goal for the future of your relationship. Of course, both of you need to be on the same page, and for that to happen, not only do you need to have an honest conversation about your hopes and dreams, but also share your fears and insecurities and plan how to work around them. This way, you’ll know whether this relationship is worth the work.

Libra

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is a powerful one for you. For those who follow a spiritual path – be open to receiving signs, omens, and ‘downloads’ from the angelic realm that will not only reveal answers to questions you’ve always sought but also answers to those you didn’t know or dare to ask. For those who do not follow a spiritual path – be open to the revealing behaviours of those around you, as well as, have an honest look at how you behave with various people in different situations, and whether it’s in alignment with your authentic being or not. Whatever comes through will not only be incredibly revelatory, but if you’re open and receptive to it, it can actually illuminate a path for you to tread upon that’ll lead you towards living a life filled with love, joy, and light.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, examine how both of you behave with each other in different situations, as well as, how you behave when the other is not present. This can be tricky, but it’s important for you to understand whether you’re truly experiencing a sense of joy and completion with each other, or is it just triggering negative emotional reactions that just make you feel all the more incomplete. If you’re honest with yourself – it would help you determine how to take things forward. For those on a spiritual path, be open to receiving signs, omens, and ‘downloads’ from the angelic realm to guide you forward. For those who don’t follow a spiritual path – be receptive to the truth that your heart is desperate for your mind to listen and acknowledge. It could be the greatest act of love you could do.

Scorpio

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day is an important one, for it’s a reminder that everything in your life – including your singleness is part of a greater divine plan. Before you scoff, hear me out. It’s important for you to understand that where we are at our present moment is all because of our past actions – in this life, as well as, in past ones. The first step is to take ownership responsibility for all our past actions. If there are dregs of trauma – heal them. If there are regrets, remorse, or sorrow – forgive yourself and those involved. If necessary, cut cords of toxicity that’s clinking onto you. Doing this will help you cleanse yourself of the past, and help you build a future life that’s in alignment with your true higher self and filled with love coming from sources that are genuine – especially from within.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, it is important for you to understand that you and your partner have found each other because your souls made a special agreement to teach each other important life lessons for your individual and collective spiritual ascension. Those lessons may not always be hunky-dory – they can sometimes be incredibly difficult ones that bring out the worst in the both of you. However, remember that your souls have chosen each other for a reason, but are you actually helping each other evolve into better versions of yourselves, or are you just creating more karmic baggage with each other. It may be a difficult conversation – but with an open mind and an open heart – it can be a very rewarding one.

Sagittarius

For those of you who are single – you already know why. This Valentine’s Day is all about embracing your singleness and celebrating it in all its glory. After all, if you don’t consider yourself worthy of celebrating – who would? So why not be the lover you deserve to yourself and do the things you’d want to do with a special someone – with yourself. Whether it’s going to a fancy restaurant that you’ve always wanted – or visiting a destination you’ve dreamed about (wear a mask) – or even if it’s learning a skill or a subject that you’ve always wanted to but never got around to doing – do it! Allowing yourself to do this by yourself will not only enrich your life in many ways but will also help you discover beautiful truths about yourself that’ll help you lead an authentic and loving life.

For those of you who are coupled – you too already know why. This Valentine’s Day, accept yourself, your partner, and what you both bring to the relationship with sheer honesty. Sometimes, instead of fighting to make the other person change to accommodate you – it’s so important to just accept them the way they are and make peace with it. This way, the two of you can not only find ways to peacefully coexist and make time to live your own individual lives, but the time you spend together as a couple can be all the more loving. Love is never about stifling or controlling, nor making one diminish their light and change to suit the other. Love is about having the freedom to be yourself while making space in your heart for the other.

Capricorn

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day, it’s important for you to share your truth with the world around you. Whether it’s revealing your dreams to someone close, or whether you have a plan to make things better in your life, or the world around you, or even if you have certain fears and limiting beliefs that are crippling you – share them. Doing so will not only lighten your burden, but will help eliminate all senses of fear, guilt, and shame – making room for the empowering forces of love, joy, and light. Plus you’d be surprised how just by sharing, your bond grows deeper and people offer to help you in powerful and unexpected ways. Also, embracing the spirit of generosity with an open heart allows ‘The Universe’ to open channels of abundance, prosperity, and most importantly – love, filling your life with their blessings.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, share your truth with your partner. Share your secrets, share your fears. Open your closet doors and reveal the skeletons that are covered with cobwebs. Doing so is a great act of love because you are showing your partner that you trust them and are willing to be vulnerable with them. Have faith that your partner will love you unconditionally – no matter what because at the end of the day, being with you is what makes them the happiest – warts and all. Of course, please give them time to process all of this, and allow them space to figure out if they can handle it. If they can, then you know that their love is true and incredibly powerful. If they can’t – then you know what has to be done – do it gently, and with love.

Aquarius

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day, embrace the divine feminine part of your soul – especially if you are a man (by birth or identification). The divine feminine part of our soul is the source of the love that’s within our hearts. It’s what teaches us to feel, how to express creativity, how to nourish ourselves and those around us. It’s the voice of our intuitive abilities, the source of our gut instincts, and our ability to be perceptive, receptive, and even see things that are invisible to others. By embracing her, you find alignment with the stars, the moon, the ocean, and all of Mother Nature herself. Your body heals, and you are able to lead a calm and mindful existence, knowing that no matter what happens, ‘The Universe’ will always take care of you. How to do it? The first step is to listen to your heart. It speaks the truth. Follow that, and the rest is easy.

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, be the divine feminine energy to your partner – especially if you’re a man (by birth or identification). Be receptive to their desires – in and out of the bedroom. Rather than seeking explanations, try to understand them without them having to say a word. Find ways to align yourself with them while still honouring your own individuality. Make space for them to express their authentic selves, make them feel secure in your presence, as well as, make them feel like they’re special. This may seem rather basic, however, by applying this, you’ll be surprised at not only how much you’ll discover about your partner, but also how much closer it’ll bring you both together, filling your lives with love.

Pisces

For those who are single, this Valentine’s Day, it’s all about acceptance. Acceptance of yourself. Your past, your choices, your actions, and your reactions to the actions of others. Acceptance of your flaws, your beauty, your darkness, your light, and even the moments of sheer embarrassment and cringe. Accepting your true authentic step is the first step towards removing the illusion of self-deceptive beliefs, and preventing oneself to tread upon a lost path to nowhere. By embracing your true self, you gain a sense of individual ownership that will help you evolve along your path, enabling you to live a life filled with love. However, it’s not that easy. It takes a lot of courage to accept ourselves completely. Then again, fortune does favour the bold. Thus, what have you got to lose?

For those who are coupled, this Valentine’s Day, it’s all about complete acceptance of each other – warts and all. It’s time both of you lay out all your cards on the table, and reveal your raw and authentic selves – including the scary, crazy, and messy sides that would make Instagram ban your accounts if you post a couple’s selfie. This is necessary because both of you need to see the other for what they truly are and take a call on whether this is the life you wish to live with together. If your love is strong, you’ll not only happily embrace and accept each other, but you both will have the power to help each other evolve into better versions of yourselves that are in alignment with your true spirit, and build a life of love, light, and joy. If not – you know what has to be done. Do it gently, with love.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.