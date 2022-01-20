Want to be a professional sleeper? Mattress City is hiring

Mattress City has won the hearts of clinomaniacs and sleep lovers, making their dreams come true by turning them into professional sleepers. Now, these recruits are living the life that all of us envy.

Getting paid to sleep is a dream job for many. Mattress City, Thailand’s first bedding speciality store, has provided opportunities for people with a passion for sleep and relaxation to make money and allow real consumers to try out mattresses from Mattress City’s various leading brands. Plus, there are a lot of fun and perks that this bedding centre is offering to its professional sleepers too. If that sparks your curiosity, here’s a sneak peek.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels]

It became a national trend last year when Mattress City announced its ‘Nursers’ campaign to search for sleep experts to be a part of their team. Within a week, the social media buzz attracted over 300,000 applications from every corner of Thailand. The competition was fierce of course, and after numerous rounds of selections, they narrowed it down to 9 qualified candidates who have already made their official debut as the brand’s professional sleepers.

The dream job does come with a princely sum, with every sleeper earning THB 35,000 per month for a 3-month contract term. Besides sleeping more than six hours per day, the role entails checking in at hotels partnered with the brand at 9 pm and checking out at 7 am every Monday to Saturday. Moreover, the sleepers are required to write a product review based on their sleep experience via personal and corporate social media platforms. Through third-opinion marketing, the brand hopes to build credibility and create easy accessibility and understanding of product information.

Stay tuned for more updates and fun activities from these enthusiastic sleepers via Mattress City’s official website and Facebook page.