LSA Weekly Horoscope: 14-20 March 2022

A full moon is coming. Here’s what that means for your horoscope for the week of 14-20 March 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the March 2022 horoscope.

The upcoming full moon brings with it powerful transformational changes. After all, this is the full moon that commemorates the festival of Holi – the celebration of colours – where winter officially bids us adieu and the earth is now fertile to begin a new cycle of growth that’s brought upon by the spring. To welcome the new earthly cycle, the stars have powerful messages for us that have been lovingly divined by The Tarot. Let’s see what they have in store for us during this powerful week.

March 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries March 2022 Horoscope

This week is an important time to do a ‘personal inventory’ check of your life. Sit down and ponder where you are in life and ask yourself if this is in alignment with your actual dreams and goals. It may prove to be a harsh wake-up call, but sometimes we need such ‘awakening moments’ so that we can get our act together. As hard as it may be to face the truth, doing so can also be the most liberating thing we can ever do for ourselves. However, do make sure that you’re gentle with yourself. There’s already too much harshness in the world, don’t add to it.

In the realm of your professional life, start being serious about not just your own savings and investments, but also see whether the career you’re pursuing is worth investing your time, efforts, and energies in. If the answer is ‘no’, then start making plans and take the right actions to make necessary changes that would enable you to have a more fulfilling career.

In the realm of your personal life, you need to understand that relationships – be it friendships, family, romantic, and even spousal – are investments too. Maintaining them requires time and energy, and they have a powerful effect on our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. So take time and examine your various relationships, and see whether they’re healthy ones, or they’re turning toxic on any level. Take actions accordingly – but remember, be gentle with yourself.

Taurus March 2022 Horoscope

There’s a big difference between being competitive and being conflicting. One can actually be healthy to all parties involved (provided boundaries aren’t violated), and can actually motivate us to become better versions of ourselves. The other not only debilitate all parties involved but also derails us from our evolutionary path. Sure, the drama of ‘conflict’ can be fun and strangely addictive at times, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a fun high to chase. Even if we are competing with ourselves, it can turn incredibly toxic if we hold onto unrealistic expectations that dishearten our spirits. Be mindful of this.

In the realm of your professional life, whether there are active professional rivalries or just a ‘conflicting’ work environment – make sure that you maintain ethical behaviour on your part. If someone is crossing a line, find a way to express it so that a happy or at least tolerable resolution is reached.

In the realm of your personal life, ask yourself whether harbouring the anger is worth it? Is it worth holding onto emotions of rage – no matter how passive – jealousy, envy, or even long grudges? Doing so is merely poisoning your soul and your energy field – which may even affect your physical and mental health. As hard as it may be, do remember that forgiveness truly is divine for it that can heal us – especially karmically.

Gemini March 2022 Horoscope

There is a reason why they say, ‘the early bird gets the worm’. This is a week where you have to not just think two steps ahead of everyone else, but you have to act faster than others, especially when it comes to nabbing opportunities. However, it’s important to be subtle about it, for making overt displays may just get you unwanted reactions from those around you. Plus, why give away your game plan by making it so obvious? Besides, it’s always fun to keep a well-curated air of mystery around us – beyond keeping them guessing, it’ll drive them wild.

In the realm of your professional life, do not wait for things to just magically happen, go out there, do the work, and hustle away without any shame or hesitation. Grab all opportunities, even before they come your way, and always be on the move. After all, they can’t hit a moving target.

In the realm of your personal life, this is a week to focus more on taking care of yourself, and thus perhaps some much-needed ‘alone time’ can be incredibly therapeutic. Remember that it’s perfectly okay to say, ‘no’ to the demands of others upon you – especially if they encroach on your boundaries in any way. Don’t be afraid to put your foot down – it could perhaps be the greatest act of self-love you can ever do for yourself.

Cancer March 2022 Horoscope

As your ruler, the Moon shall turn full during this week, bringing with it the celebration of Holi, it is important for you to not get too swept up with the emotional tides and floods that may suddenly surprise you by creeping up upon you in unexpected ways and during unexpected times.

Remember that even though expressing emotions is not just healthy, but also valid, there is a healthy way of doing it, as well as, an unhealthy and toxic way of expression. You’re incredibly familiar with the latter, but please, for your own benefit, choose the former path of expression. It’ll make things flow all the smoother.

In the realm of your professional life, this is a time for you to keep things kosher. That way even if everyone else has to go down with the ship, you can stay merrily afloat. As tempting as it may be to bend the rules for your benefit, remember that things have a way to come back and bite us.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important for you to remember that no one can read your mind. As empathic and sensitive you are, you can’t expect the same level from others. Not everything they do is for the purpose of hurting you, and sometimes it’s so important to give them the benefit of doubt. However, an honest mistake is very different from gaslighting. Be mindful of it.

Leo March 2022 Horoscope

Dear Leo, always remember that the Sun has to shine, and it doesn’t discriminate who it shines upon. Similarly, you cannot limit yourself, nor should you hoard all your talents and abilities only for yourself. Sharing them with a wide-open and generous heart is the only way they’ll not only be recognised and appreciated by the world, but that’s the way they’ll also strengthen and grow. Honour your talents and abilities and share them, and you’ll be surprised how rewarding the experience of doing so can be – especially monetarily. Just remember to maintain a strong core of ethics.

In the professional realm, remember that you’re not meant to be a wallflower. You’re meant to go out there and take centre stage. However, nothing is ever done in complete isolation. Thus, make sure to generously express gratitude to everyone who helped you in whatever capacity. It’ll actually take you to greater career heights.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that locking ourselves away will not strengthen our hearts – it’ll only weaken our spirits. Only by putting ourselves out there, can we not only strengthen our existing relationships, but we can invite beautiful new ones that can colour our lives with brilliant vivid shades of delight. After all, imagine a world where the sun stops shining? Scary right? So go out there, and shine!

Virgo March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for powerful new beginnings – especially those that are ‘tangible’ in both action and results. This is a time for you to not only take stock of your life at present but to also take complete responsibility for how you’ve dealt with the past, as well as, plant seeds that’ll help manifest a future that’s in alignment with your ‘ideal life vision’. Remember not to rush yourself with the process. Major changes happen slowly, but ever so subtly in ways that no one else will be able to notice them – except you. They’ll only marvel at the results at the end of the journey.

In the professional realm, this is the ideal time to make long-term plans, and break them down into small achievable steps and targets. Don’t be afraid of your ambition and compromise for something that others deem ‘more suitable’. Honour it, embrace it for what it is, and start taking action to manifest it!

In the realm of your personal life, this is a time, to be honest with what is it that you expect from your relationships. For those in an existing romantic or marital relationship – this means that it’s time to express your true needs and expectations of your partner and hear them out as well. See if a common consensus can be met and move on accordingly. For those who are single, maybe it’s time to actually ask what it is you truly are looking for and whether interested parties are willing to give you that. If not, then feel free to swipe left – they’re not worth the time and energy.

Libra March 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, the only thing we can do is surrender to the flow of, ‘The Universe’, and take that mighty leap of fate that’s been ever so intimidating. Of course, there is always the danger of falling flat on our faces. Doing so can be quite traumatic. However, it’s up to you to decide whether it’s worth the risk or not. The thing is, even if you do fall flat, you can always get back up and walk again. Your ability to do so is a sign of your personal, as well as, spiritual evolution. There’s a reason why they say, ‘no risk, no reward’. Can you handle the repercussions?

In the professional realm, perhaps this is the time for you to take that much-needed gamble and dive right in with no regrets. Just remember that there is a possibility for a crash landing as well. Make sure you’ve assessed all the risks involved, and try to keep things as kosher as possible so that less harm is incurred.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes we just need to wear our hearts on our sleeves and express how we truly feel. Waiting for the ‘right time’ or the other person to make the first move can take ages. Sometimes we need to go with our gut and say what we absolutely must. Even if they respond in negation, at least you get your answer and you can move on accordingly.

Scorpio March 2022 Horoscope

When life overwhelms us, that’s when our true strength of character is brought out to light. It’s in these moments where we can show, not just the world, but also ourselves that whether we can handle things in a mature and balanced manner, or do we succumb to our base instincts and bring out the darker aspects of our persona. This is the time when we need to remember that nothing that’s thrown at us is out of our scope of management. However, nothing is ever achieved through isolation, and thus it’s important to not only ask for help along the way but express gratitude to all those who stepped up to the plate.

In the professional realm, it’s important for you to remember that sometimes we have to go through the ‘drudge’ in order to get to the reward. ‘Dirty work’ needs to be done, but with the help of others, it’ll be handled faster and more efficiently than when done alone, and important professional relationships can be established.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s time for you to take a more ‘active stance’ on things. However, it’s so important for you to remember that you’re not alone in this. Ask for help with an open heart, for expressing your vulnerability is a sign of deep strength, and it’s a sign that your heart is ready to not only give but to accept love. You’d be surprised what that can lead to.

Sagittarius March 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, we just have to move on. There’s no point in beating a dead horse (pun unintended), it won’t really get you anywhere beyond making you expend your time and energy on thankless tasks. So, just move on. Yes, it’s not that easy. If it was, everyone would be doing it. However, when we allow yourselves to move on, we’re not giving up on ourselves. We’re actually reminding ourselves that we’re worthy of better things and by moving on, we’re actually making space within our lives for those ‘better things’ to not only arrive but to also thrive. So yes, move on!

In the professional realm, if you’re feeling unrewarded, then it’s time to start actively seeking better opportunities within or outside your current work area. Value yourself, and don’t be afraid to make your demands known and acknowledged. It’s more empowering to work where you’re given the rewards and the respect that you deserve.

In the realm of your personal life, do not be afraid to cut cords and draw boundaries with those who disrespect you. How other’s treat you is a reflection more of them, than of you. If they cannot treat you the way you deserve, then you know exactly what to do. This way, you’ll get to discover how your absence affects their lives. Just remember not to get obsessed about it. Detachment is an important aspect of moving on.

Capricorn March 2022 Horoscope

This is a time for you to charge full speed ahead, without any fear, doubt, or hesitation. Now is not the time for you to passively wait for things to happen. Au contraire, this is the time for you to actively go out there and make things happen. Don’t wait for others who can’t keep up. Their inability to do so is on them, not on you. You need to gallop on ahead and do what needs to be done, as well as, find ways to challenge yourself and do things that have never been done before. Exploring unknown terrain will only help us expand our horizons, and eventually conquer them!

In the professional realm, don’t be afraid to snag opportunities, and don’t close yourself to things that you’re not familiar with. By keeping an open mind to try new things, you allow yourself to potentially become a pioneer of sorts. Taking the road less travelled can prove to be quite rewarding.

In the realm of your personal life, the mantra of ‘carpe diem’ (seize the day) and making the first move, carries on from the previous week. ‘The Universe’ wants you to be the one in charge of your romantic destiny, whether you’re in a committed relationship or not. This is the time to be bold enough to take romantic risks. Your heart and soul is far more powerful than any fear of rejection.

Aquarius March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where your natural ability to think outside the box is not only needed but is essential to your own growth. Now is the time to not only see the bigger picture but also plan ahead for the long term. There’s no point in trying to limit yourself – no matter what current circumstances may say otherwise. They are not permanent states of being – they will always change. Your grand vision must remain constant, and with dedicated effort, it’ll only expand with greater clarity. It’s a big world out there, waiting for you to explore it. The results would be rewarding.

In the professional realm, do not limit yourself by focusing on a smaller picture. There’s a large world out there where there are millions who need you for the skills and services you provide. Don’t be afraid to cast a wider net, and be confident enough to present yourself to a wider audience with your head held high.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes the greatest relationship we need to work on is the one we have with ourselves. When that relationship is nurtured with love, we can not only heal our lives but strengthen and deepen existing connections, as well as, let go of the toxic ones so that new relationships can enter our lives that are more fulfilling. In this day and age of technology, the world can truly be our oyster.

Pisces March 2022 Horoscope

You need to remember that life is meant to be enjoyed. By that, I don’t mean that we should just be gleefully indulgent. It’s all about finding the sweetness within each moment. That can only happen when we realise that we can’t take ourselves and life as a whole too seriously. Remember, our soul chose this life to gain certain experiences to help in its evolution. Yes, those experiences can be harsh ones, perhaps even traumatic. However, it is only through those experiences we become stronger and more powerful. Thus, make sure to cherish the good along the way.

In the professional realm, it’s important to understand that profit shouldn’t be the sole motive. Yes, we work so that we can pay bills and support a certain lifestyle. However, if we remain disgruntled and our soul remains unfulfilled, even the most high-paying job becomes toxic. Find ways to balance your work and personal life, giving you enough breathing space.

In the realm of your personal life, for those involved in a committed relationship, this is perhaps the time to have a ‘talk’ with your significant other, to see how you both can take the relationship to the next phase, and see whether you both are on the same page. Big steps need big hearts filled with courage. For those who are single, allow yourself to indulge in a few flirtations, as well as, be generous with your right swipes. You never know what could turn out to be a delightful surprise.

