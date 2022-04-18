LSA Weekly Horoscope: 18-24 April 2022

There are powerful forces in the heavens above us this week. Here’s your weekly horoscope for the week of 18-24 April 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for April 2022 horoscope.

As the lunar nodes (Rahu and Ketu – dragon’s head and dragon’s tail) have finally shifted their sidereal signs, the week begins a new vortex of the karmically heavy Kala Sarpa Yoga, which entangles us in the cosmic web of the planets entrapped by the nodes in their new respective signs that bring about major transformative events that shall shake up not only our relationships with others but also our relationship with ourselves. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, for there are powerful forces in the heavens above that are protecting us in subtle and powerful ways. The stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate through the week that has been lovingly divined by the Tarot. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

April 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries April 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to ensure that your conscience is clear. Not to be paranoid, but as with anyone who is doing well in life, there are those that are constantly waiting for the tiniest slip-up, so that they can point fingers and feel better about themselves. As long as you keep things ‘kosher’ at your end, you have nothing to worry about. For some of you, it may be a time when you need to ‘come clean’ for the things you’ve said and done in the past, in order to seek closure and move on in life. True, it’s not the easiest thing to do, however, admitting when we’ve been in the wrong – no matter how long ago – is not just an act of courage, but also the easiest way to bring peace into our lives.

In the realm of your professional life, make sure that your superiors have nothing to reprimand you about. This can be a tricky time where even something as minor as stealing office stationery can be used against you – so just be cautious and ensure you have a clean slate. Don’t give too much attention to your workplace nemeses – they can’t handle your success.

In the realm of your personal life, this is a week where it’s best not to have any secrets from those you love. Whether you’re in a romantic/committed relationship, or single, it’s time to just open up your heart to those you love, and unburden yourself with all that you’ve been hiding or suppressing within. Don’t be afraid of the outcome – if your love is powerful, it’ll carry you both through it all. The truth may hurt, but it can set you free.

Taurus April 2022 Horoscope

All work and no play, makes Taurus a dull bull. Contrary to popular belief, you’re anything but dull. However, this week, it’s time to let your hair down and just have a good time. ‘The Universe’ wants you to enjoy and celebrate life for all that it has to offer. Even if you feel there’s nothing worth celebrating – that’s all the more reason to have a good time, because then you’ll finally be able to see how truly beautiful life can be and will cherish all that it has to offer. Open your heart and include your loved ones – for this is not the time to be the attendee of a ‘party of one’. After all, there’s a reason why they say, ‘the more the merrier’. Honour the love that they have for you and ensure you acknowledge it with gratitude and generosity.

In the realm of your professional life, this is the time when it’s essential you keep a strong ‘work-life balance.’ It’s also essential to see the humanity within the people we work with. Our colleagues, superiors, as well as, our subordinates are whole complete individuals with layers to their personas. Take time to understand their complexities with friendly (but professional) overtures. You’ll be surprised how it’ll help you make strong professional allies.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes our loved ones need to be told how special they are, and how much they mean to us. Yes, actions speak louder than words, but words do matter! And yes, those words need to be backed up by authentic gestures. I know, that can be a hard thing to do. However, doing so will only deepen and empower the love you have within your life by strengthening all your relationships. After all, if anything the pandemic has taught us, love truly gets us through the darkest of times!

Gemini April 2022 Horoscope

This week, it’s so important that you honour your emotions. No, that doesn’t mean that you need to break down into tears (though a good cry can help), it’s more about allowing yourself to be vulnerable enough to reveal an authentic part of your heart to people whom you trust. If you are that cynical that you trust no one – at least trust yourself enough to see this vulnerable part of you – and honour it instead of mocking yourself for it. Being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness. Au contraire, it’s a sign that you’re incredibly strong. After all, a heart that’s worn on the sleeve is much stronger than one that’s imprisoned under veils of inauthentic displays of ‘cool’. By revealing this side of yourself, you may just strengthen your existing relationships and open yourselves to more loving abundance from ‘The Universe’.

In the realm of your professional life, remember that at the end of the day, it’s just ‘work’. It’s not the sole determining factor of your identity and your self-worth. You are a whole and complete person, and there’s so much more to you than just the work you do. Don’t be afraid to take ‘mental health’ breaks, and just spend that time reflecting on who you are and how you can make the most of your true self.

In the realm of your personal life, this is a time to ask yourself, ‘how authentic have I been in my relationships?’ Have we actually been true to who we are, or have we worn masks and adapted to enact a manner that would please those around us – hiding who we truly are? Take your time and sit with these queries, for the answers shall not only be incredibly illuminating but will reveal paths for us to walk upon in order to live our most authentic selves. However, the choice to tread those paths is yours to make.

Cancer April 2022 Horoscope

Patience is a virtue that can cause, perhaps the most amount of frustration, but, with time, it truly does become the most rewarding. ‘The Universe’ wants you to remember that there are powerful forces working behind the scenes in ways that are far too subtle for the eyes to see. All you need to do is trust that eventually things are going to work out for our greatest benefit. Without that trust, we’ll only invite unnecessary anxiousness that’s created by fear, doubt, and an overall sense of ‘where am I headed?’. If anything, use this opportunity to plant more manifesting seeds that will blossom and flourish when the time is right, thus giving you the ability to enjoy the future life that you’ve created in the present. However, it’s important you keep these to yourself. Magic works best with secrecy. Don’t give it all away by telling everyone your plans.

In the realm of your professional life, this is the time for you to focus on the bigger picture, rather than fuss over the smaller stuff. Make plans for the long term – and don’t be afraid to ‘go big’ with them. Once you have a clear vision of your goals, the path towards achieving them shall be revealed step-by-step. However, keep these plans on a need to know basis.

In the realm of your personal life, as much as patience is a rewarding virtue, it can also seem like a thankless one – especially at present moment. Do not fear, your patience shall indeed be rewarded. However, it’s important to remember that not everyone deserves your patience. Those who do – they are special, and your patience is important also for them. For those who don’t, it’s best that you either confront them head-on or just walk away. Either way – they don’t deserve you.

Leo April 2022 Horoscope

Important choices are to be made this week. If you choose the path that seems the most ‘safe’, it may be stable, but it will also get boring and predictable – two things that can make any kitten restless – which can lead to damaging results. If you choose the path that’s ‘unknown’ – that is the riskier choice, for not only does it come with the possibility of a major downfall, but it also comes with the possibility of incredible rewards – material and beyond. Either is a possibility with this path – it all depends on how well you are able to handle big changes, as well as, how open you are to adapting to ‘the unknown’. Either choice you make shall have a great impact on your life in both – the short, as well as, the long term. No one can tell you what to do – that responsibility is all yours. Thus, take your time, and choose wisely.

In the professional realm, sometimes it’s important to take big risks in order to ascend to greater heights on our ladder of ambition. However, the tiniest slip can cause us to fall and crash loudly upon square one. Either possibility is reliant on not only how you’ve been performing at work, along with the connections you’ve built along the way. Play your hand wisely, but know when to back off in time.

In the realm of your personal life, understand that no matter what situation you’re in – be it romantic, familial, platonic, or just social – you have the choice to either put on a happy mask for the sake of others – or just revealing your true authentic self – warts and all. One possibility, though pleasant, can get terribly exhausting with no sense of ‘realness’. The other, though not so pleasant, can be the most liberating experience, but feathers may get ruffled. Choose wisely.

Virgo April 2022 Horoscope

We can’t control life. As much as we wish we could, we must learn that we cannot control everything that surrounds us, and that’s within us. The more we try to do so, life throws us a major curveball, throwing us off balance in ways we cannot even begin to imagine. The sooner we let go of the need to control, we’ll not only unburden ourselves of all the guilt, shame, and anxiety we carry, but also we suddenly begin ‘flowing’ with life – making our time all the more ‘smoother’. Yes, there will be hard times, but it’s important to go through them. Doing so will not only help us become stronger, but it’ll help us appreciate, cherish, and make the most of the happier times that always follow. Nothing is permanent in life – neither is life linear. What matters most is our ability to learn and grow through every turn, and keep on moving forward.

In the professional realm, opportunities are coming your way. Each of them brings with them major changes that can affect your life in subtle, as well as, obvious ways. However, each opportunity brings with it numerous blessings that are essential for our overall growth and prosperity. Thus, don’t focus on how much you’ll have to lose – they have brilliant gains that shall be lost if you let them slip by.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that like life, we cannot control our relationships – nor can we control our emotional states beyond a point. Emotions and feelings are things that are unquantifiable, and the more we try to restrict them, the more we suppress and create toxicity within – that eventually spills out around us. Let go of the need to control – and just allow yourself to ‘be’ within your relationships. They’ll blossom beautifully!

Libra April 2022 Horoscope

Not all battles are worth fighting. Not everything has to be a competition – no matter how ‘friendly’ it appears to be. Most importantly – not everyone involved will play fair when push comes to shove. Sometimes, there may be those that provoke you for the sake of getting a reaction out of you that’ll amuse them, perhaps even for cheap thrills, perhaps to even use against you at a later date. Why give such people that of benefit? There’s far too much chaos already in the world; why add to it by inviting more chaotic and conflicting forces within your life? Even if it’s all ‘fun and games’, there’s always that moment where someone doesn’t see the humour in the situation, and things escalate and blow out of proportions. Thus, this week, it would be best to lay low, and avoid conflict as much as possible.

In the professional realm, it’s important that you understand the fine line between competitive and combative, especially when you’re on the receiving end. Rather than focusing on the external, it’s best you look within and find ways to up your own game to keep up with the competitive forces at work. Although, why make things a competition – wouldn’t it be easier to just celebrate individuality and uniqueness?

In the realm of your personal life, as much as, we might consider a ‘healthy debate’ to be a fun thing to break the mundane – and perhaps sometime even a turn on – this week, however, things may have a tendency to escalate in ways that do more damage than expected. Sometimes, the most effective thing to do is to adopt the art of silence. It can be vital when it comes to maintaining the peace – and your sanity.

Scorpio April 2022 Horoscope

True strength doesn’t come from a place of anger or aggression. It comes from a place of empathy and compassion. This is a week where ‘The Universe’ asks us to think before we act, and when we do act, choose to do so in a way that’s motivated by kindness rather than rashness. There is nothing that can’t be achieved through calm and gentle means. It may take more time, making the process slower, however, the results will be far more profound and will last longer, than when done via rash and harsh ways. Think of the tiny stream of droplets that fall gently on a rock. With time, that rock gets moulded as per the will of the drops. That’s how strength works when channelled from a gentle source. Thus, have faith that the slow, steady, and calmer approach will not only get you what you need in life but will also enable you to become a better version of yourself.

In the professional realm, remember, there is absolutely no need for hostility of any kind. Giving into your anger will only lead to the victory of those that trigger you. Just breathe and take a moment to calm yourself before you take a steady approach where you stick to the facts, focus on the task at hand, and achieve all targets in a manner that’s inspiring rather than draining. Show that you’re above petty behaviour and allow yourself to shine.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you remember that gentleness doesn’t mean you’re a pushover. Just because you’re calm and willing to be the bigger person, doesn’t give anyone the right to walk all over and disrespect you. Draw your boundaries firmly, with love, and ensure that they’re not only respected but honoured by others, as well as, yourself. Even bridges that have been incinerated to the point of ashes can be restored if we act from a place of kindness and compassion, without compromising our own integrity, as well as, the integrity of others.

Sagittarius April 2022 Horoscope

It’s so easy to butt-heads and engage in conflict, especially when we believe we are right and things absolutely must go our way or the highway. However, just because it’s the easy thing to do, doesn’t mean it’s the most effective. Not everyone can see things your way, and your way is not always suitable for everyone. Rather than obsess over being right and making everything some sort of Freudian compensative contest – find a middle ground that works best for all parties involved. Yes, win-win solutions are not only possible, but are quite easily available, provided we let go of the need to be right. Empires have fallen because of self-righteous rulers, while nations have been saved, and have prospered, through thoughtful diplomacy. Yes, conflict can make life interesting, but too much of it can make it more draining than exciting.

In the professional realm, remember that no clash of egos is worth compromising your growth over. Letting go of things doesn’t make you a pushover, it’s basically your way of letting people know that their pettiness doesn’t affect you, nor will your work dip in quality because of it. When you need to express yourself – do so firmly, while still maintaining professional decorum. It can be quite a balancing act, but with patience, you’ll master it.

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes, just let the other person win. Not everything is worth fighting over, and bridges shouldn’t be burned so casually and easily. However, remember that boundaries are important – especially yours. Make sure they’re drawn strongly and are honoured and respected by others, as well as, yourself. Sometimes, walking away and walking out is far more effective than engaging in another conflict that just drains you.

Capricorn April 2022 Horoscope

Life can sometimes be quite the tricky balancing act. However, the key to ensuring that we can navigate through it without falling over due to disharmonious forces is to remember that at the end of the day, it’s all a game. No, this isn’t about trivialising things – but it’s more about finding an element of fun in all that you do – especially the most boring and mundane things that we need to repeat on a regular monotonous basis. Finding joy within every moment is a powerful way to smoothly flow through even the darkest of times. Even the most complex problems become easier to solve if we approach them as a fun puzzle, rather than a morbid burden that looms upon us. Yes, this perspective switch is easier said than done, however, there’s no harm in giving it a try. After all, a spoonful of sugar does help the medicine go down – Mary Poppins said so!

In the professional realm, remember, it’s not personal – it’s just work. True, sometimes we tie ourselves and our identity and worth to our profession – however, at the end of the day – it’s just work. You’re a far more complex and deep individual with oh so much more within you. To restrict your identity to just your work would be severely shortchanging yourself. Detach yourself emotionally from work, but remember to bring an element of fun and joy to it.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s so important to maintain a work/life balance, as well as, to balance the time we give to others with the time we make for ourselves. Personal time should never be compromised, while at the same time, make sure you spend enough time and energy honouring and respecting the relationships within your life. View this time as a source of joy, and not a burden – and watch how your relationships blossom and flourish.

Aquarius April 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where your natural ability to calmly detach from a situation and observe it from an unbiased perspective will come in handy. This way, not only will you be able to take decisive actions that are fair and just, but you’ll be able to ensure that all parties involved are benefitted as equally as possible. It’s not an easy thing to do. It requires ample restraint, especially with our own personal views and philosophies that are quite idealistic. However, we must remember that not everything revolves solely around us. Thus, we must put our ideals on hold and take actions from a completely unbiased space – keeping in mind that there are external factors involved, which no matter how much we try, we can never control.

In the professional realm, it’s important we remember not to be coerced into making decisions without having had the time and space to examine the situation from every possible angle. Beyond just reading the fine print, it’s important to remember that major decisions come with major consequences that can affect not only our own lives, but the lives of others involved. Hence, take your time, and choose wisely.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important to understand that the human heart doesn’t respond to logic or reason. Emotions are messy, but they are incredibly valid. They should be honoured because they are what make us human at the end of the day. Thus, when dealing with those we love, it’s so important to inculcate compassion and empathy. Doing so will harmonise our lives in ways we couldn’t even imagine.

Pisces April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for you, as many doors are opening, bringing with them numerous opportunities that can create massive changes within your life in subtle, as well as, obvious ways. Open them and walk through without any fear. The time is ripe for you to soar, and ‘The Universe’ wants you to go out there and show yourself to the world, rather than lock yourself up into your own little escapist cocoon. Make the most of the opportunities that come your way, for they can not only shape your destiny but also spark the start of major transformations within you. Don’t be scared, it’s all part of your personal, professional, and spiritual evolutionary journey. Embrace all the changes that shall come from this, and you will be able to flow through life all the more smoothly.

In the professional realm, don’t be afraid of your ambitions. Yes, even the most ‘dreamy’ of you have an ambitious streak that can scare most others, perhaps even yourself. Honour it, because it is only through ambition that we can change the world and make it a better place. Just make sure that the motives aren’t selfish and self-serving. This way, you’ll be able to feel less guilty about pursuing them with all your heart’s devotion.

In the realm of your personal life, don’t be afraid to make the first move. Sometimes we need to be the one that initiates things in order to get things going. Bold gestures, as well as, grand overtures can go a long way in not only empowering existing relationships but also in establishing new ones that have sometimes we need to be the ones in the driver’s seat in order to keep our relationships afloat.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.