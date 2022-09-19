LSA Weekly Horoscope: 19-25 September 2022

Mercury’s retrograde continues to be mischievous. Here’s what that means for your weekly horoscope between 19-25 September 2022.

As the week begins with a mighty Queen finally being put to rest after a mighty reign and a week of mourning, the moon begins its waning path during its waning quarter before it goes dark by the weekend. Mercury’s retrograde continues to be mischievous, however, this week shall turn combust with the sun – lessening the impact of its chaos. Let’s take a look at the September weekly horoscope.

September horoscope 2022 for the week of 19-25 September

Aries September weekly horoscope

This is a week for thoughtful contemplation. As much as we wish to throw caution to the wind and dive right in, it’s important we take some time to see where exactly we are going, as well as, if that’s really the place we wish to go. This is important because so often we are caught up in the excitement of doing things that we forget to wonder that if the goals we are pursuing are in line with our highest good or not.

It’s better to be patient with self-inquiry than to rush into it – especially now that we’re in the thick of mercury retrograde. It would also help if you’d spend time wondering how your decisions will not only affect you, but also the people around you. More than rushing to your destination, take time to savour and enjoy the journey.

Taurus September weekly horoscope

This week, there is no time nor room for sentimentality. This is a time for you to stick to the facts and get a powerful reality check. It may not be the most ‘kindest’ week, but it may be exactly what you need to actually see your life for what it really is, rather than what you’re hoping it would be. There is a lot of the past that hasn’t been fully resolved. It’s time to actually get rid of all the dirt that’s been hidden under it.

It’s never pleasant to unearth the past – especially that which is unresolved. However, it is always liberating. Also, take time to do a self-check with yourself. Is your present in alignment with your highest best? Are the people in your life the kind who are making your journey easier and filled with love? If the answer is a resounding ‘Yes’, then great! If it isn’t, then listen to your heart, for it will guide you on what you exactly need to do so that you receive a resounding ‘Yes’ when you ask the above questions in future.

Gemini September weekly horoscope

Yes, Gemini, I know your ruler, Mercury, is in retrograde. And yes, I do understand everything is taking a chaotic turn. However, this week – embrace the chaos. The more you try to fight it, the more you’ll create unnecessary tension and stress in your life, as well as, in the lives of those around you. The sooner you learn to surrender to it, you’ll discover a kind of peace that has been alien to you for oh so long. This way, you’ll be able to work the retrograde completely in your favour.

Think of it like this. We can constantly complain about the storms, and persistently be under a gloom-filled cloud of doom. However, if we embrace the storm, we can appreciate the crisp cool air that comes with it. Surrendering doesn’t mean you’re losing a battle with the storm. It just means you’re going to make the most of it and discover the hidden blessings. Storms are always followed by a glorious rainbow of hope.

Cancer September weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to learn to not get swept up by the waves of emotions you go through. I know, it’s easier said than done – especially since you have an entire ocean of emotions to deal with. However, sometimes we need to learn (and practice) the art of detachment. You must remember that you are far greater than your emotions. Your emotions belong to you, not the other way around!

This is a wonderful week for you to reflect on your priorities – personal, and professional. If you’re able to practice detachment, you’ll be not only able to get so much done, but you’ll even be able to gain clarity of where you are in life, and where exactly you are heading. If needed, you’ll be able to take a detour if that’s what is needed without even blinking an eye. Chanting a personal mantra or affirmation can work wonders. For those who have a special connection with a deity or divine presence, chant a prayer or mantra dedicated to them. To the more agnostic or atheist ones, try using the following affirmation – “My emotional independence supports me lovingly.”

Leo September weekly horoscope

This week, dear Leo, is the week to get stuff done! This is a week of ownership of purpose. ‘The Universe’ is blessing you with the strength and energy to not only do all that is necessary, but also power through all obstacles in order to achieve all pending goals – triumphantly. It’s time to get out there, see what the world has to offer, and give the world your best in ways that only you and no one else can!

There’s no task that’s greater than your ability. In fact, all the hurdles that ‘The Universe’ places in our path are the means through which we can discover strength and numerous talents that have been dormant within us. If you find yourself in a desert – you have it in you to create a beautiful oasis if you truly wish. You can, perhaps even turn it into a lush rainforest if you choose! All you have to do is remember that you have the power to do so. It’s time you start believing it, embracing it, and using it to it’s full potential!

Virgo September weekly horoscope

Dear Virgo, it’s about time you leave the past behind. It’s not doing you any good to keep dragging it with you wherever you go. Not only is it slowing you down, but it’s also hampering your personal and spiritual evolution – preventing you from being the best version of yourself. Yes, the past is important, because it is what has lead us to where we are today. However, it’s job is now done. There’s an entire future that is beautiful and desperately waiting for you to manifest it. You can only do that if you’re able to mindfully focus on the present.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we belittle it. After all, even if our past is full of mistakes and episodes of failure, it just means we have had wonderful opportunities to learn and grow from them. If you feel still stuck in the past – that just means you haven’t fully learned what you had to from it. Take your time. We learn better with love, rather than rushed aggression. If need be, take the help of qualified therapists and healers to make peace with the past, learn those lessons, and apply them to your present so that the past doesn’t repeat itself.

Libra September weekly horoscope

Go for it, dear Libra! This is the week for you to just get out and do what you have to do! Now is not the time for hesitation, or even thoughtful contemplation. Know that ‘The Universe’ will support you along each and every step of the way. The more you trust and surrender to it, the more it’ll steer you in the right direction, as well as, catch you whenever you fall. You don’t even have to believe in it – you just have to know it! Don’t worry about the details for there are powerful forces that are happily taking care of them.

As much as we enjoy seeing all sides of a situation and smoothing things over just to maintain the peace – we must realise that sometimes doing that is merely a way of distracting ourselves from what is really important. Putting a positive spin on a toxic situation won’t heal it. It’ll just cause it to fester more. This is the week to rip the flimsy bandaid and take care of the situation for all that it is. It’s what will set you free and enable you to become a better version of yourself.

Scorpio September weekly horoscope

Whom do you need to forgive, Scorpio? Don’t even try to say ‘no one’ – we know that’s not true. If that were the case, you wouldn’t be battling those inner demons. Yes, as much as, your sign is famous for holding grudges, and never forgiving nor forgetting – it’s so important for you to remember that such behavior isn’t serving your greater good. The only thing that can do so, is the divine art and practice of forgiveness.

Forgiving people doesn’t make you weak. Nor does it mean that you approve of all the wrong that they have done. To forgive means you’re allowing your heart to purge all the venom and negativity that it has stored for so long, making room for some much needed love. However, it’s incredibly important for you to remember that the person you need to forgive the most – is you! The minute you learn to forgive yourself – forgiving others will become easy.

Sagittarius September weekly horoscope

This week, ‘The Universe’ is opening powerful divine portals that shall transfer important spiritual information and karmic wisdom your way. For those of you who follow a concrete spiritual path, pay attention to all the spiritual downloads that come to you during moments of prayer and meditation. Pay attention to various signs, subtle and obvious omens, as well as, ‘convenient coincidences’. Pay attention to repeating number patterns, especially (but not limited to) – 111, 1111, 333, 3333, 999, 9999, and even 1212 and 2121.

For those who are more agnostic, atheistic, or even if you don’t follow a particular spiritual path – find a way to practice mindfulness. This is also a week where acts of kindness, of past and present, shall be accounted for and eventually rewarded in ways you’ll never expect. Be open to receiving the goodness coming your way.

Capricorn September weekly horoscope

We don’t need to live in extremes, dear Capricorn. Not everything has to be either sunshine and lollipops nor doom, gloom, and disaster. The more we allow ourselves to be pulled by the extremes of situations, we’ll find ourselves completely stretched out, and unable to move on with our lives. Sometimes, it’s wise to just find a comfortable happy medium, where we can easily breathe a much needed sign of relief.

It’s so important to find a sense of balance and equilibrium within our lives. It’s what enables us to function in a more wholesome and efficient manner. We need the light to see what’s around us (and be grateful for it), and we need the darkness to rest and allow our mind and body to heal. The easiest way to achieve this balance is to practice breathing. Simply closing your eyes and focusing on your breath for a couple of minutes can work wonders. Look up the ‘Anulom Vilom’ Pranayama; practicing it can be a transformative experience.

Aquarius September weekly horoscope

Don’t be afraid of the deep end, Aquarius. As much as we can’t handle messy emotional states – within ourselves, as well as, others – it’s important that we stop ignoring them and learn to embrace them for all the lessons and wisdom that they have to offer. After all, we can never really learn to swim if we stick to the shallow end. Taking a risk and diving head first into the deep end has the power to make master swimmers of even the most airborne of us. All you have to do is to let go of that fear.

If we let that fear prevent us from understanding and processing our emotions – we can never evolve into wholesome beings. Over-analysing our emotions is just an avoidance tactic. After all, how will we appreciate the healing benefits of the ocean waters if all do is admire it from the comfort of the shore. That doesn’t mean you have to let the waves sweep you away and get lost at sea. Au contraire, it just means you have an opportunity to learn how to swim. Time to grab your swimsuit and jump right in. Before you know it, diving into the deep shall be a breeze – and the hidden treasures shall be revealed – all for your taking!

Pisces September weekly horoscope

Dear Pisces, just because we have the power to feel things deeply, doesn’t mean we don’t have to learn how to deal with and process our feelings. If we remain so consumed by the act of ‘feeling’, there’s a danger of being caught up in the messy currents, and eventually become lost at sea. That’s when the temptation to ‘escape’ from life comes in – leading us down murky paths, where one wrong turn can lead us on the path of no return. Thus, this week, it’s so important that we learn to not only express how we truly feel, but also learn to channel that powerful emotional energy towards leading an empowered life.

All you have to remember that is it safe for you to express what’s in your heart. There are many around you, in the earthly, as well as, in the heavenly realms – who are all the more happy to listen to all you have to say. Do not feel guilty about unburdening yourself. If need be, do not hesitate seeking the help of a qualified therapist or healer to help you navigate through the ocean of your emotions. Instead of rowing through a storm – you might find yourself cruising through stable waters.