LSA Weekly Horoscope: 25 April-1 May 2022

April is coming to an end and we’re stepping into May. Here’s what that means for your weekly horoscope for the week of 25 April-1 May 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the April 2022 horoscope.

This week a powerful partial eclipse shall open a powerful portal of divine energy downloads that shall stream through the akashic and etheric realms into our consciousness, bringing forth incredibly wisdom and information that will be vital for our personal and spiritual evolution. Along with that, Saturn shall make it’s sidereal transit from Capricorn into Aquarius, signalling the start of a brand new karmic chapter that’ll affect the world at large, as well as, each of us on an individual level. The stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate through the week that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot. Let’s see what this week has in store for us.

April 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries April 2022 Horoscope

This week, turn inwards and focus on listening to your mind, your heart, your body, and your soul. Introspection can sometimes give us the answers to questions that have created migraines within our heads. When we find ways to silence the chatter of the outside world and tune into our ‘inner voice’, we develop a powerful intuitive connection not only with our body, but also with the higher divine powers of ‘The Universe’. After all, our body is basically a reflection of the divine – so what better way to channel divine wisdom that through listening to our body. Our mind can lie to us, but our body is always honest. Our mind tells us to quit, but our body has the power to accomplish anything. Take care of your body, treat it well, and see how beautifully it guides you through life.

In the realm of your professional life, it is important that you don’t take things at face value. Sometimes people may be saying something, but your ‘gut instinct’ tells you they mean something else. Always trust your instincts over the words of others. It’s what’ll save you from being gaslighted by those with less than sincere professional motivations.

In the realm of your personal life, this is a week for you to take time and focus on your own needs and wants. No, there’s nothing selfish about it. After all, if we aren’t able to tend to our own needs – who will? Taking time to just ‘be’ with ourselves not only helps us gain a better and deeper understanding of our mind, body, and heart, but also enables us to be better friends, partners, and even lovers. Go ahead, dive in deep, enjoy the journey.

Taurus April 2022 Horoscope

As we enter Taurus season, not only will you be blessed by the divine forces of ‘The Universe’, this month, but you now have a powerful opportunity to take back your power and protect yourself. Examine the situations, habits, environments, and yes – even the people, that seem to drain you of your energy. What is it about them that is so draining? Why do they keep draining you? Why do you keep returning to them even if they drain you? Take your time pondering these questions. The answers to them are important because they’ll illuminate a deeply hidden truth about you. When you’ve arrived at the answers, start the process of cutting them out of your life immediately. In some cases, you may just have to block them out of your life completely, while in others, you may have to slowly wean yourself off. Use your higher intelligence to decide what to do accordingly.

In the realm of your professional life, it is so important for you to draw professional boundaries, as well as, to ensure that no one – not even your superiors – disrespect and breach them. Remember, at the end of the day, it is just ‘work’. It’s not the sole thing that is defining you, nor is it the only source of your joy and happiness. A work-life balance is essential for your physical, mental, and spiritual health.

In the realm of your personal life, we need to remember that sometimes the people we love (romantically, platonically, and even family) can be incredibly toxic for us. Sometimes, in the name of love, we give away parts of our soul – our power, our essence – just to feed their greed and earn some twisted form of validation. This is a powerful time to cut those cords, take back your power, and move on. If bridges must be burned, allow ‘The Universe’ to give you the strength to light the match. They’ve fuelled it enough with their toxic behaviour.

Gemini April 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about taking mighty leaps of faith. Yes, that can be a scary proposition – especially now-a-days in these uncertain times where anything and everything can go awry. However, sometimes we just need to remember that the joy of life is all about taking risks. After all, it’s a big risk to pursue the life of our dreams, versus living a life that’s been planned out by our elders that would be ‘acceptable’ by ‘society’. The former has the potential to bring us immense joy, while the latter comes with the guarantee of misery. So ask yourself, what’s better – potential immense joy or guaranteed misery? Thus, have no fear when you take that leap of faith. Don’t worry – there are powerful and mighty forces in divine realms that will catch and protect you. All they ask is that you let go of your cynicism and believe wholeheartedly. That can be hard for a Gemini, but not impossible.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important you remember that playing safe never got anyone anywhere. After all, what success story is made with someone playing by the rules and living an average life? Yes, risks are major, and the fall can be particularly deadly. However, even if you do fall, your eventual success shall come from how you’re able to get up, dust yourself off, and move on forward. Can you handle that?

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes the biggest risk is to tell someone how you feel. Whether it’s a romantic feeling, or whether it’s an actual emotional and vulnerable truth about ourselves – not a rant (we’re excellent at ranting. that’s just venting) – it’s a scary proposition. After all, when we are so good at wearing a mask and adapting to different situations, we find it harder to not just trust others with our truth – but we even lose track of it. However, know that the risk of opening your heart to someone has the potential to strengthen your relationship with love and trust.

Cancer April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you because your ruler, the moon, will form a partial solar eclipse with the sun by the end of the week, opening powerful portals of divine downloads that shall be streaming through the etheric and akashic realms into your consciousness. Those of you who are on a spiritual path and have a powerful meditative practice – open yourself to these ‘downloads’ and allow your mind, heart, and soul to be receptive to all the wisdom and information they bring forth. The strength of your spiritual practice will determine how well you’re able to process the information and apply it to your life. Those who do not follow a spiritual path, especially those who are sceptical about these things – it’s so important that you keep an open mind, and be mindful of signs, signals, omens, repeating number patterns, and even sensations within your body – for these are ways in which ‘The Universe’ communicates with us. Nothing – especially this week – is a coincidence.

In the realm of your professional life, whether you’re a believer or a sceptic, this week may perhaps bring you to start questioning what you’ve been doing with your life to this point. Irrespective of your professional success, you may discover there’s so much more for you to do, but don’t know how to. Just be receptive to the energies this week – they bring with them powerful answers.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you remember that there’s a big difference between introspection and plain old-fashioned wallowing. The former helps illuminate our hearts and minds – especially in dark times. The latter just clouds us and makes the ‘truth’ all the more veiled. It’s all about learning to be honest with ourself to the point where we aren’t scared to see and accept the harsher sides of our being. Accepting our imperfections is the first step toward healing.

Leo April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you as your ruler – the sun – is entering into a partial solar eclipse by the end of the week. Contrary to old draconian beliefs, a solar eclipse – partial or total – isn’t a bad omen. It’s the opening of a portal of divine wisdom, where powerful revelations are being delivered as they stream through etheric and akashic realms into our consciousness. Those who are on a spiritual path and have a powerful meditative practice – they’ll be able to make the most of the information that they receive. Those that aren’t on a spiritual path or are sceptical – they would be advised to just be mindful of signs, omens, signals, repetitive numerical patterns, as well as, bodily sensations – for these are the means through which ‘The Universe’ communicates with us. Be receptive to these energies, for they hold the secrets of how to create and manifest a heavenly life and build a powerful future.

In the professional realm, it’s so important that you have faith that all your efforts are being monitored and acknowledged. There are divine forces that are keeping a check on your work, your honesty, and your dedication. They are preparing the rewards of your actions accordingly and will shower them upon you when the time is right. All you have to do is keep the faith alive, and work from a place of purity of heart.

In the realm of your personal life, for some of you – especially those on a spiritual path – this partial eclipse’s divine energy portal will open pathways to connect with your soul family. Many may meet souls that have spent countless lifetimes with them – some of which have been in other realms beyond earth. Many may discover the deep soul journey they’ve shared with people who are already within their lives. Honour these people and love them with all your heart.

Virgo April 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about honouring our relationship with our sisters. Whether it’s sisters by blood, cousins that are close or distant, or even soul-sisters who are dear friends. In some cases, it may even be spiritual helpers in our lives that come with powerful ‘sisterly energy’. Whatever the bond may be – honour and respect them. If those relationships have turned sour over the years – ‘The Universe’ brings with it opportunities to mend those bridges and heal past wounds. However, you’ll have to make the first move – don’t pretend you don’t know why. Through our sisters and our ‘sisters’, we not only learn important life lessons that shape us into becoming better versions of ourselves, but we also learn how to generously love without any fear or hesitation. This is ‘maiden goddess energy’ that gives us the power to start new phases of life. Embrace it for all it’s beauty.

In the professional realm, seek solidarity with the women who work with you. Earn their respect and trust, and see how they become your greatest source of strength and support at work. Even if you have strained relationships with your female colleagues – find ways to mend those fences and build a harmonious working relationship. If this is achieved, they’ll always have your back and will help you rise professionally.

In the realm of your personal life, beyond connecting with your sisters and your ‘sisters’, this week is all about bringing a sense of beauty to your life. Whether is through self-care beauty rituals (even an indulgent visit to the spa or salon), or through beautifying your surroundings at home and work, or even eating healthily and incorporating an intense but mindful exercise regime – doing so will have a powerful effect on not just your physical health, but also your mental, emotional, as well as, your spiritual health.

Libra April 2022 Horoscope

This week, your ruler Venus, leaves the fiery embrace of Mars in the heavy clouds of Aquarius, and will enter Pisces – the sign of it’s exaltation – the only place where it is at peace with it’s enemy Jupiter – and they’ll merrily swim together in the cosmic ocean. To translate that into plain and simple terms, this week brings with it the opportunity to not only leave behind toxic patterns of the past, but also experience an ‘awakening’ of sorts that’ll enable you to not only ‘hidden truths’, but also make you face things that you’ve conveniently tried to ‘sweep under the rug’. For some, they will embrace a whole new way of being, and may even experience energetic upgrades that propel them to a whole new level of existence. For others, they may experience a deep realisation that can help them get back on track with their life’s purpose. Be open and receptive to these energies, and avoid falling back into the trap of old bad habits.

In the professional realm, this week may cause some of you to question what it is you’ve been doing with your life. What have you achieved so far? Is this really what you wish to do in life? Be receptive to the answers of these questions, for that may inspire you to take powerful steps towards manifesting the life of your dreams.

In the realm of your personal life, this is a powerful time for some of you to walk away from toxic relationships, as well as, close those chapters that have finished a long time ago, but for some reason or another, you’ve not been able to move on further. Understand that there’s so much love for you to discover and embrace, but by holding onto the murky past, you’ll delay yourselves from experiencing that love. Let go, and move on!

Scorpio April 2022 Horoscope

For those of you on a spiritual path and/or have a strong meditative practice – this week brings with it a powerful energy portal brings with it powerful messages from divine sources that carry important wisdom on how to not only heal your life, but what you can do to better the world around you – and perhaps even humanity as a whole. For those of you who aren’t on a spiritual path – or even sceptical – then this is a week where ‘The Universe’ wants you to reflect upon how you can uplift the lives of people around you – or even humanity as a whole. It’s important to remember that success is hollow when it’s achieved in isolation and with selfish motives. True abundant and prosperous success comes from generously helping others and making a powerful positive difference within their lives. Be it your friends, family, loved ones – or even strangers who are part of great causes you believe in. Help them with an open heart, and see how you manifest success within your life.

In the professional realm, it’s important that you understand the importance of a ‘team effort’. Even if you work alone, if you observe closely, there are still other individuals and entities involved – directly or indirectly. Build those professional bonds. Strengthen them by sharing credit and success (where due), and make sure you acknowledge their presence and their efforts. It’ll propel you to greater heights.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that sometimes the greatest loving joy is experienced when we are able to put the ones we love before us and find pleasure in making them happy. No, this isn’t about being a doormat or a martyr – it’s about going beyond our own individual needs and focusing on a collective and greater goal. This way, we are able to not only earn powerful karmic goodie points by helping others, but we also receive greater success abundantly in ways we could never imagine. Powerful things can happen when we allow ourselves to be open.

Sagittarius April 2022 Horoscope

This week is a powerful one for many of you, because it’s one where you’ll be able to test out all that you’ve learned in the past. ‘The Universe’ will know you’ve made the best use of those lessons based on your level of preparedness, as well as, how you handle the situations that are thrown your way. If you’ve truly learned and embraced those lessons, then you’ll be able to coast through this week like a breeze. If you haven’t – well, the good news is that your ruling planet – Jupiter, is exalted – and thus, you’ll still be able to make it through with some work coupled with a random bout of luck on your side. However, that doesn’t mean you stop learning. Next time it may not be so easy. Thus, take it as a sign, and buckle down and learn. Doing so will only help you shine even in the darkest of times.

In the professional realm, this is not the time to lay low and slide by. This is a powerful week to put yourself ‘out there’ and prove not only your worth but show that you deserve the best. There is a part of you that can’t remain hidden. It demands you to step forward and make room for it to flourish by being showcased to the world. Allow it to do so!

In the realm of your personal life, remember that no one is worth dimming your light for. If anyone makes you feel diminished in any capacity – not only are they not worthy of your love, but they do not even deserve a second of your thoughts. The sign of a healthy relationship (be it platonic, familial, or even romantic) is when both parties are able to shine individually, and when together, their light harmonises beautifully.

Capricorn April 2022 Horoscope

This week, share your voice with the world – you’ll be surprised how many would be healed just by hearing it. Your truth, your perspective, your thoughts, and even your opinions, dreams, and ideas – they are incredibly powerful and valid, and many others need to hear them. Do not be afraid of the consequences of expressing yourself. The benefits of doing so are greater than the cons in both number and power. It’s high time you came out of your cave and burst forth from your cocoon. Even if all you have to share are your tales of persecution – do so! It’ll be such a cathartic and healing experience not only for you, but for many others who will be hearing it. A simple thought when expressed can slowly manifest into something so grand that it can have a powerful transformational effect on the world at large. Hence, respect yourself by expressing yourself!

In the professional realm, do not be afraid to voice your opinions and call out unprofessional behaviour at the workplace. Beyond just doing the right thing, how your superiors respond to your thoughts will give you an indication how much you’re truly valued and respected at work. Thus, you can make plans on how you wish to navigate your career path accordingly. Your voice is powerful – use it well!

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you remember that if anyone makes you feel uncomfortable sharing your truth with you – they aren’t good for you. A healthy relationship of any kind requires both individuals to be comfortable letting their guard down and just speak their minds without having the need to tip-toe around each other. If there are such relationships that are stifling you – find ways to heal it and make it easy for you to express yourself. If all else fails, it’s okay to leave.

Aquarius April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, as ‘The Universe’ is bringing about powerful transformational energies that will help you start the healing process in a subtle yet intense manner. Even though you may not see things, understand that this healing is beginning on a deep cellular level, removing past traumas that have been buried for years, perhaps even decades, and in some cases, even lifetimes. Allow this healing to take place by being mindful about your bodily sensations, the way your mind processes ‘reality’ during the week, and of course by regulating your sleep patterns and eating healthily. Make the most of this healing portal this week by perhaps experimenting with alternative and energy based forms of healing therapies (like reiki, or acupuncture) or even consider working with a good therapist – after all, sometimes health is mind over matter.

In the professional realm, don’t hesitate from taking some much-needed time off. Work is important, but your health and healing is far more important. If your workplace truly respects you, they’ll encourage your healing journey. If they don’t – well, you know best how to go about navigating through your career path.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you work on the relationship you have with your mind and your body. By building a harmonious bond between them, as well as, learning to love and nourish it – your external relationships (platonic, romantic, and even familial) will be powerfully healed, and perhaps even more love-filled. After all, if you can’t love yourself – how can you really love someone else, or even be receptive to someone else’s love for you?

Pisces April 2022 Horoscope

This week, ask yourself, “If I had all the money and comfort in the world, what would I do?” The answer could perhaps be what transforms your life by setting you on a journey that’ll perhaps be almost magical. Yes, there are ‘practicalities’ in the world that we cannot escape from. And yes, we as adults have our share of responsibilities. However, when practicalities and responsibilities become suffocating burdens – then clearly something isn’t working. Thus, when you find the answer to the above question, start working towards fulfilling that dream. Even if it starts off as a small hobby – devote at least an hour or two a week to start with, and see how slowly it blossoms into something that’ll allow you to thrive powerfully. Trust that ‘The Universe’ has your back and will continue to support you as long as you operate from a place of truth

In the professional realm, ask yourself whether you just want ‘a job’ or whether you’d like ‘a career’. The difference is that the former is just a means to pay the bills and live a life conforming to ‘the matrix’; the latter is a way to feel emotionally fulfilled while still being materially successful. When you get your answer – start working to make those changes that’ll allow you to thrive holistically.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that those who truly love you, will always support you and want the best out of you. However, sometimes, especially when you wish to make major life decisions – you may have to prove it to them. Don’t be disheartened by their need for an explanation. They just want to know whether you’ve thought things through, and if you’ve got a proper plan ahead instead of a vague dream. Be honest with them and allow them to help you along the way with love.

