LSA Weekly Horoscope: 4 – 10 April 2022

The moon is changing. Read on for what this powerful week holds for you in your weekly horoscope for 4-10 April 2022.

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So does the April 2022 horoscope.

This week, the moon shall break out of the nodal axis of Rahu and Ketu (the lunar nodes – The dragon’s head and tail respectively), breaking the entrapping vortex of the Kala Sarpa Yoga. The powerful planets of Jupiter (our Dharma) and Saturn (our Karma) are tip-toeing along their sidereal cusps before they change signs, affecting not only the world during these times of great transition, but will also us on a deeper and personal level. The stars have beautiful messages to help us navigate through the week that has been lovingly divined by the Tarot.

April 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries April 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where the temptation for distraction is high. As much as it’s good to have a wide variety of interests, it’s also important to know how to prioritise the things that are vital before spending our energy on things that aren’t. Furthermore, this week demands that you take stock of where it is you’re heading in life. Is it in alignment with your higher self? If it isn’t, what do you need to change? However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have fun. Fun is an important aspect of life and deserves as much importance as our duties and responsibilities. The keyword to remember here is balance – excess of anything can be quite chaotic.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important to keep in mind whether the work we’re doing is furthering our ambitions, or are we taking on the kind of work which will only halt us in our progress? Extra responsibilities may win us brownie points, but will it help us progress? There’s nothing wrong in saying ‘no’.

In the realm of your personal life, the lesson this week is to learn how to prioritise the time you spend with your friends and loved ones. Not everyone had equal dibs on your time and energy, however, it’s important to not make them feel ignored and snubbed. A single text to check on their well-being, or even a quick five-minute call, can make all the difference.

Taurus April 2022 Horoscope

This is a time to take stock of your assets – the fixed, the liquid, and perhaps the most important one – those that fill your heart with love. Even though your sign is known for its practicality with money and all things related, it would be a good idea to check if your investments are giving you the returns you desire or are there other avenues that can lead to more rewarding returns. Furthermore, let’s not forget that our talents are an important asset. Are we making the most of our talents or are we ignoring them for a more ‘muggle-existence’? Honouring our talents can be quite rewarding on not just a material level, but also on an emotional, mental, and spiritual level.

In the realm of your professional life, beyond checking on our investments and the returns they have to offer, it’s also important to see whether the work that you’re doing is giving you the desired material, and emotional and spiritual fulfilment. If it isn’t what can you do to make your nine-to-five existence one that’s actually a pleasurable experience? Answering that question can make all the difference.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that our personal connections are an important aspect of our life. Work may fill our pockets, but what are stuffed pockets when the heart is hollow? Make sure the people who love you, know that you love them back. A simple act of acknowledgement and gratitude can work wonders in reviving bridges that have been burned.

Gemini April 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, in the midst of chaos, just the appearance of stoicism can enable us to navigate smoothly through even the choppiest waters. When we allow the chaos to get to us, and start taking things personally, we fall prey to an outburst that can have some damaging long-lasting effects. Sometimes, there are others who are waiting for us to crumble and show our darker sides, in order to one-up us – even if it is for something incredibly petty. Don’t give such people the satisfaction of your exposed vulnerability. Even if it’s just on a surface level – always appear calm – it’ll drive them nuts. Just make sure you can have your ‘breakdown moments’ in private – away from prying eyes looking for any sign of weakness.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important that we don’t make career or finance-related decisions from a solely emotional place. Even though our heart is a wonderful guide in navigating our lives, a little common sense and practicality can go a long way. Honour your emotions – yes, but make sure you allow your brain to give its two cents.

In the realm of your personal life, remember who your close friends and loved ones are. They’re the ones you can trust with your emotional vulnerability. If we show our vulnerable side to those who don’t hold a special place in our heart – not only will they get an idea of the messiness within, as well as, take advantage of it by using it against us. Don’t give such lesser beings that kind of power over you!

Cancer April 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful weak for you to heal family bonds, as well as, the trauma and sorrow those bonds have caused in the past. Of course, sometimes those trauma seeds were sowed generations before – maybe even in numerous lifetimes in the past – making it harder for us to heal them in the present. However, even the smallest act of forgiveness can go a long way. There’s a reason why they say that to forgive is a divine act on its own. However, forgiving someone doesn’t mean that you have to ignore wrongdoings of the past – especially when they’re our own. This is a time when you’ll understand the value of actions speaking louder than words.

In the realm of your professional life, we need to remember that the workplace is a family of sorts. Even though it’s important to keep things professional – we need to remember that the people we work with are sentient beings with their own share of baggage. A balance of empathy and practicality can make our professional life all the more fulfilling.

In the realm of your personal life, spending time with your family and loved ones (the family of our soul) can be surprisingly rewarding, and perhaps even enlightening. Don’t be satisfied with surface-level pleasantries with those who hold a special place in your heart. Dig deep and seek answers – especially within yourself. If done in the right spirit, it may just enable you to strengthen and heal bonds of the heart.

Leo April 2022 Horoscope

When we allow ourselves to be pulled and stretched by the extremes of life, we invite chaos into our lives, causing things to turn – well, for lack of a better word – chaotic! And when the King/Queen of the astrological jungle invites chaos through numerous extremities, you can imagine how the rest of the kingdom will react to this. Thus, this week, find a sense of inner balance and harmony. We can’t control circumstances and situations that are external to us, but we can control how we react to them. A meditative practice of sorts can truly help. However, don’t limit yourself to an orthodox form of meditation. Sometimes kickboxing too can be a powerful meditative experience – just saying!

In the professional realm, it’s time to carve out a healthy work-life balance. When we let ourselves be defined solely by our work, we end up losing out on not just our personal connections, but it can lead to a massive ‘burnout’ at work. The world can’t function when the sun burns brightly twenty-four-seven, nor will it survive if it extinguishes. Thus, allow the sun to set in peace, only to rise again the following morning for a fresh new start.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important to remember that as much as we love a good time, it’s equally important to make time for ourselves to heal. Honour your personal space, and never feel guilty of saying ‘no’ to the demands of others for your time and energy. Just remember to make it up to the people you say ‘no’ to in the near future.

Virgo April 2022 Horoscope

Now is a powerful time for you to make plans not just for the foreseeable future, but also for the distant one. True, we cannot predict how the tides of time can change overnight (look at how the world spun around between 2019 and 2020), but we can make provisions for any and every of life’s surprises through our efforts in the present. The thing to remember is not to rush into things prematurely. Take your time in weighing your options. Allow yourself the space to make the most of your time at hand and explore all possible avenues that lay before you. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day – but it sure took a few careless acts to lead to the fall of its mighty empire.

In the professional realm, think about long-term returns while planning your finances and investments. Short quick schemes involve risks that can cause you to pay a hefty price in more ways than one. Even though the wait can be long, your patience will indeed be a handsomely rewarding virtue. Practicality and common sense are your best friends this week.

In the realm of your personal life, don’t rush things! If you’re in a relationship, don’t rush to take things to the next level. Allow yourself and your partner to ‘breathe’ and enjoy the most of the present. If you’re single, don’t rush into seeking someone to couple up with. Take time to enjoy your singleness. There’s so much for you to learn from enjoying the pleasure of your own company.

Libra April 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to keep a keen eye for opportunities that are coming your way. Make sure that you not only grab them immediately but after doing so, examine them carefully to see how you can not only yield the most material rewards from them but how they can enable you to take your life to new heights – beyond just your career.

Allow yourself the bandwidth to focus on these opportunities by eliminating ‘distractions’ of all sorts – especially those that have a way of triggering us down a rabbit hole of internal chaos. We don’t need any more of that – especially when we’re on the brink of starting something new that could impact our lives for the better.

In the professional realm, keep your eyes and ears wide open and pay attention. The things most find trivial may hold important information for you. Make sure not to disregard things that may seem as common as a lump of coal. After all, with enough time and ‘pressure’, coal does become a sparkling diamond.

In the realm of your personal life, keeping in mind last week’s advice of learning from your past relationships, this week, it’s important you apply those lessons as well. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to fall back upon old toxic patterns that seem so chaotically comfortable. The temptation to do so is very enticing, but please don’t! You’ve come so far in your journey, why sink all the way back to square one?

Scorpio April 2022 Horoscope

There are times, we find ourselves stuck, unable to move on. Sometimes it can be due to the fear of making a bad decision that could be harmful to not just us, but to other people involved. Sometimes it can be due to the fear of treading upon a path that’s not clearly illuminated – fearing we may fall into the pitfalls of bad decisions. However, we must understand that by just being passive about it, our inaction can cause the situation to pile up – thus making a mountain out of the proverbial molehill. Not to sound like a cliché, but time truly doesn’t wait for anyone. Sometimes, even a bad decision is better than no decision. At least with the former, even if we fail, we can learn and become better.

In the professional realm, do not be pressured into doing things you aren’t comfortable with. Do not be afraid of saying ‘no’ to unjust demands. Make your voice be heard – and don’t shy away from calling out toxic behaviour at work. Keeping mum and letting it slide will not make it go away. Today, you’re facing it; tomorrow someone else could. Speak up for the sake of positive healthy changes!

In the realm of your personal life, especially in the romantic sphere – make the first move. Whether you’re single, or in a committed relationship, don’t give away your power to someone else by letting them call the shots. It may seem easier in the short run, but we know what can happen when the power goes unchecked. Taking the initiation can make all the difference, allowing your heart to remain empowered with love.

Sagittarius April 2022 Horoscope

Even though we allow the thrill to gallop about to new and exciting places, sometimes, we need to imbibe the virtue of stillness and stability, in order to enjoy the joy of the present moment. You’ll be surprised by the amount of power you can wield just by being still. Not giving others the pleasure of a volatile reaction, can be quite fun – especially when it leaves them speechless due to their inability to trigger you. After all, it’s easier to rip a bamboo shoot that sways in the wind versus a mighty banyan that has its regal roots buried deep within the earth. Thus, a steadfast approach to life will allow you to live every moment on an empowered note.

In the professional realm, do not feel pressured to make quick decisions – especially when others are making you feel forced into it. Take your time, and make sure to weigh all your pros and cons. Insist that those you’re negotiating with are being completely transparent, and be vigilant about doing your own investigations regarding the situations. If they’re trustworthy, they’ll be willing to wait till you’re comfortable making a decision and won’t hesitate to answer questions and clear doubts.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you take time to enjoy time with your loved ones. After all, our lives become fulfilled when we’re able to spend quality time with those we love. This is a powerful week to nurture and strengthen those bonds. However, the biggest relationship we need to empower is the one we have with ourselves. When that is well nourished and healed, all other relationships start becoming all the more stable and healthy.

Capricorn April 2022 Horoscope

This week is a powerful one for you, Capricorn, for this is a week that we can finally break free of stagnant energies of all sorts, and start our journey towards progress. Do not feel shy to hold your head up high and move on with style. Just remember, that though it may be oh so tempting to run full speed ahead – don’t give into it. A steady and comfortable pace serves you much better in the long run than a rushed gallop that can cause you to fall and injure yourself by a single pothole. This isn’t a short sprint, but a marathon of a journey. Pace yourself well, and take each step with your heart, mind, and soul in harmony with each other. The journey itself will be as rewarding as the end goal.

In the professional realm, strike while the iron is hot, but take your time in crafting a mighty sword that will serve you well in the long run. A lot of things will start falling into place, slowly, but surely. Take your time, but make sure that when an opportunity comes by, grab it immediately. Moving steadfastly requires both feet to be balanced with a strong core.

In the realm of your personal life, some of you may notice that it’s time to move on from relationships that have run their course. That doesn’t mean you have to cut ties cold and dry. Chapters close best when there’s a full and proper resolution. Some of you might move towards deepening existing relationships. Do so at a pace that’s lovingly comfortable. Rushing things can create unnecessary chaos. There’s enough of it in the world – you don’t need to invite it into your heart.

Aquarius April 2022 Horoscope

The wheels of fate are spinning wildly, and this week will be the start of surprising new changes. Some may come almost immediately, some will enter slowly, while others may, later on, sneak up on you without any notice. However, do not worry, your spirit team has prepared you to not only handle them with ease but also gain bountifully from them. Just remember not to get too attached – allow yourself the time to breathe and navigate through them at a pace that’s gentle and empowering for your heart. The more we allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by change, the more we blind ourselves to the wonderful opportunities the change brings with it us.

In the professional realm, some of you might experience major career shifts, while some may find wisdom in changing up the way we’re used to doing things. Whatever it may be, just remember to keep calm, for ‘The Universe’ has promised a rewarding conclusion. So take your time, breathe, and allow yourself to go with the flow.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important you understand that it’s not just you, but those we keep close to our heart that needs to grow. Thus, as important it is for us to grow, it’s equally important that we allow them to do so as well. Thus, the best we can do is communicate honestly from a place of mutual respect. That way, we all can grow together, and create a beautiful harmony within our relationship. The evolution of our loved ones is important for our own personal evolution too.

Pisces April 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes, we need to be the ‘knight in shining armour’ for not just ourselves, but for others as well. That doesn’t mean we have to become a martyr and sacrifice ourselves in order to empower others. Au contraire, it’s only when we’re secure and loved – especially by ourselves – can we help others feel the same way. After all, a knight must be skilled enough to slay the mighty dragon himself, before he can rescue the fair maiden. Though, it’s important to remember that damsels in distress are often the ones inviting chaos in the first place. Careful not to get dragged into that chaotic cesspool – no matter how inviting it may seem.

In the professional realm, do not be afraid to take a leap of faith in your career. After all, what’s the point of doing anything if it doesn’t bring us fulfilment beyond material things. Don’t be afraid to present yourself as available to take on greater tasks. Doing so may just prepare you to climb the corporate ladder, learning valuable lessons along the way.

In the realm of your personal life, make the first move! Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, be the initiator here. Sometimes the people we love need us to express it – verbally, as well as, through our actions and gestures. This is not the time for subtle and passive overtures. If that makes you uncomfortable – good! Life is experienced to the fullest when we bravely move out of our comfort zones.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.