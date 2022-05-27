Wellness review: VLCC debuts in Thailand at the Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

In March 2022, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort launched an Indian-based wellness program: VLCC, the first of its kind in Thailand.

Earlier this year, in March 2022, beachside resort Avani+ Hua Hin Resort welcomed the first-ever VLCC in the country to its property. The Indian-based program places emphasis on beauty and wellness with its comprehensive, variegated treatments. Here’s all you need to know about this recently-launched program.

An introduction to VLCC

Originating from India, VLCC is a comprehensive beauty and wellness concept helmed by experienced medical practitioners. The brand offers therapeutic, wellness, and beauty treatments. On a national scale, the beauty and wellness conglomerate is considered one of India’s leading wellness service providers. On an international scale, the conglomerate has a strong presence with over 300 locations in 13 countries across Asia, East Africa, and the GCC.

VLCC at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

The wellness service provider continues on its globalisation journey by bringing its success from the Land of Festivals to the Land of Smiles, with its first outpost in the Avani+ Hua Hin Resort. Here, VLCC implements a concept that’s flexible, and thereby a concept that’s appealing to hotel guests. During your stay at the resort, you can dip in and out of the wellness program as desired. So, whether you prefer to follow a strict wellness regime or incorporate selected treatments into your vacation, the program caters to your preferences accordingly.

VLCC is located within the resort’s open-air lobby. The fully-equipped space consists of 11 treatment rooms: 8 spa treatment rooms, 1 Hammam treatment room, 1 IV therapy room, and 1 health consultation room.

At this first-ever Thailand branch, guests can choose from tailor-made programs designed to cater to individual needs and wants. All customisable programs embody and endorse a holistic approach. These programs appeal to the mind, the body, and the soul by coalescing several components: modern medical testing and diagnostics, Ayurveda therapies, tailored diets, and tailored fitness activities. Ranging from one-day retreats to fourteen-day retreats, VLCC at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort covers four main areas: integrated wellness; beauty and weight management; immunity; and detoxification.

The treatments at VLCC, Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

We like that VLCC located within the resort allows for flexibility. The program offers a plethora of treatments, from wellness to therapeutic to beauty, so there’s something for everyone here. The menu is constructed of nine different sections: Wellness Packages, Beauty Packages, Holistic Healing, Body Treatments, Ayurveda, Modern Therapies, Facials, Salon, and Medical & Aesthetic. Each section comprises a myriad of treatments.

Body Treatments

If you’re a bit hesitant and simply want to dip your toes into this wellness program, we recommend incorporating treatments from the ‘Body Treatments’ section into your vacation. This section features nine treatments in total. Here are a few key treatments:

‘VLCC Signature Therapy’ (150 minutes, THB 5,000): A treatment that combines Eastern spa treatments with a traditional Thai massage and a western Swedish massage. Helps to relax muscles, boost blood circulation, detoxify the body, and tighten the skin.

‘Bamboo Magic Therapy’ (100 minutes, THB 4,000): A treatment that combines massage therapy techniques with bamboo. Helps to relax muscles, stimulates the body’s senses, and helps with systemic circulation.

‘VLCC Instant Detox’ (130 minutes, THB 5,000): A treatment that places emphasis on stretching the muscles and the connective tissues. Helps with blood circulation, lymphatic drainage, toning of the body, and weight loss.

Wellness Packages

For those that want to embark on an intensive wellness journey, we recommend opting for one of their thorough, all-inclusive ‘Wellness Packages.’ The treatments are designed to address health issues, ranging from long-term chronic pain to long-term medical conditions. This section consists of five treatments in total, here are a few key treatments:

‘Integrated Wellness’ (THB 12,000): A customised wellness program designed to help guests reach health goals in the most effective way. Provides a foundation for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, optimal fitness, ideal weight, and sleep enhancement. Includes various holistic health treatments, fitness treatments, healthy food, and yoga exercises.

‘Detoxification Ritual’ (THB 11,000): A program designed to assist with detoxification and as a result leads to a rejuvenated mind, body, and soul. Includes a wellness and nutritionist consultant, a physiotherapist assessment, a session with a personal trainer, and more.

Medical & Aesthetic

If you’re in search of aesthetic medicine rather than wellness treatments, we recommend opting for the desired treatments from the ‘Medical & Aesthetic’ section. This section consists of more than ten treatments including: ‘PRP Treatment – Face’ (THB 5,500); ‘Q-Switch’ (THB 4,000); ‘Botox’ (THB 5,600); ‘V-Shaping’ (THB 4,500); ‘HIFU (THB 15,000); ‘Peels’ (THB 4,000); ’Fillers’ (THB 35,000).

Other treatments include: ‘IV Drip,’ ‘Liver Detoxification,’ ‘Weight Management,’ ‘Brightening,’ ‘Immunity & Energy Booster,’ ‘Skin Lightening & UV Protection,’ ‘Personalised IV Treatment,’ ‘Hair Care Treatment.’ The price for each of these treatments varies depending on the number of sessions.

Find out more at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort.