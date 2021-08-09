Where to buy gua sha stones for your facial massage

If you’re unfamiliar with gua sha facial massage, you’re missing out. Don’t worry though — we’ll fill you in, and show you where you can buy gua sha stones in Bangkok, too.
Rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha stones have been used for centuries as healing modalities. It’s the practice of incorporating the healing benefits from nature into a self-care ritual. More recently, this ancient beauty technique was turned into a modern skincare essential, trending especially on Instagram. Interested? Here’s where you can order gua sha stones online.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Angela Caglia via Instagram]
Mount Lai is one of the big brands that set this modern beauty trend for gua sha. It takes a modern approach to ancient rituals for radiant and glowing skin, including jade facial rollers and gua sha massage tools. Aside from a soothing effect, these items promote firmness and reduces fine lines and wrinkles too.
[Image Credit: Mount Lai]
Elevate your skincare routine with Skin Gym. It’s a brand used by everyone from A-list celebrities to aestheticians and lets you take beauty into your hands. Our top pick is their famous Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool. Thoughtfully designed with a heart shape, it serves as a natural alternative to botox that defines cheekbones and jawlines.
[Image Credit: Skin Gym]
Herbivore Botanicals is all about personal rejuvenation and indulgence. They believe in the power of nature to bring tangible results, so there is no reason for you to miss out on their gua sha rose quartz. In addition to relaxation and calmness, it aids lymphatic drainage to restore skin elasticity.
[Image Credit: Herbivore Botanicals]
If you’re looking to make the best out of therapeutic properties, you have to check out HAYO’U Restorers. Thanks to their mineral-rich composition, this tool is capable of retaining heat to minimise inflammations, encourage cell regeneration, and give a cooling effect. You’ll be surprised by the youthful and radiant complexion that can bring you.
[Image Credit: HAYO’U]
The Angela Caglia Rosebud Eye Treatment Set is another skincare essential that you need to add to your self-care routine. We’re not just talking about de-puffing here, this eye treatment set will boost blood circulation and enhance the absorption of eye cream or serum into the skin. Make sure to store it in the fridge for an ultimate cooling experience.
[Image Credit: Angela Caglia]