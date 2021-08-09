Where to buy gua sha stones for your facial massage

If you’re unfamiliar with gua sha facial massage, you’re missing out. Don’t worry though — we’ll fill you in, and show you where you can buy gua sha stones in Bangkok, too.

Rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha stones have been used for centuries as healing modalities. It’s the practice of incorporating the healing benefits from nature into a self-care ritual. More recently, this ancient beauty technique was turned into a modern skincare essential, trending especially on Instagram. Interested? Here’s where you can order gua sha stones online.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Angela Caglia via Instagram]