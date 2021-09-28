Where to wake surf near Bangkok (and why all the cool kids are doing it)

If there’s one type of outdoor sport we’ve been spotting all over our feeds lately, it is this one: wakesurf.
Outdoor lovers are doing it, lifestyle influencers are doing it, even major fashion labels are hosting events where guests can partake in it. Wakesurfing: are you ready to ride the latest trend?
First things first, what exactly is wakesurfing?
As its name kind of reveals, wakesurf is a water sport that involves a little bit of surfing skill. However, it is proficiently easier than surfing.
When you wakesurf, you trail behind a boat, guided and supported by a rope you can hold on to. You trail behind the boat, riding the boat’s “wake.” You’ll normally hold on to the tow rope to assist with balance, though many also let go of the rope once they are fully standing and confident. It’s a relatively easy sport to learn, and it also looks very cool on Instagram.
Normally priced around THB500 per session (though this varies depending on day/time), it’s definitely worth a shot if you’re looking to try something new.
Can you wakesurf in Bangkok?
Seeing as wakesurfing is a relatively socially distanced sport, it never really closed down even during the lockdown, and thereby got very popular. Most times you’ll be riding the wake alone, with an instructor (and hopefully some friends and family) riding ahead on the boat. However, it does require sufficient space, which is why wakesurfing in central Bangkok (unless you somehow manage to do it on the Chao Phraya river), is not possible. Luckily, there are a few spots on the outskirts of Bangkok that you can visit. These have their very own lakes especially designated to the sport. Below are the ones you should know.
Possibly the most hyped wakesurf location of the minute, Pina Wakesurf Club is a wakesurf school, where visitors can learn how to both wakesurf and wakeboard. It is located 10 minutes from Mega Bangna, and thereby easily accessible. They have special deals during the week if you prefer less busy days, and they have a very charming setup if you’re looking for ‘gram material, too. To give you an idea, Burberry recently held an event there, so there’s also that for cool points.
If you want to try out some more toys beyond wakesurf, head to TE Wake N Ski. The property comprises of two private lakes and three boats that can pull just about anything behind them. Options beyond wakesurf here include wakeboarding, waterskiing, a slalom course (very fun), and inflatable tubes. They are also very beginner-friendly, and are located in Pathum Thani.
Thai Wake Park is one of the big OG locations where wakesurfers would hang out 2021 pre-hype. It’s a dream park for those who are a little more experienced and want to try out tricks on the ramps, but there’s also plenty to accommodate those who are just beginning — children especially. Located in Pathum Thani, if you’ve been to Kolour in the Park before, it’s likely you’re already familiar with the premise.
Taco Lake is Thailand’s first cable park for wake boarding, and is located not far from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The cable park is comprised of 5 obstacles, where 8 riders can wakeboard, wakeskate, kneeboard, or waterski at the same time. They also host very popular paddle board yoga classes, which they call ‘Float Fun Flow Yoga.’
For those who don’t have the time or the patience to commute out of the city centre, you can still get your surf on at Sukhumvit 26. This is where Flow House Bangkok is located, an urban beach club and simulated surfing centre. Options here include surf, skate, wake, and even snowboard (!), and all are a great way to practice or develop your skillset in a controlled environment. Granted, you won’t be pulled by a boat onto a lake as with the others on our list, but you’ll definitely still get the workout.