Where to buy Christmas decorations in Bangkok (aside from malls)

Looking to make your space all festive? This is where you can do your Christmas decoration shopping in Bangkok.

As a Filipino, I can say undoubtedly that Bangkok doesn’t really get that into the Christmas spirit. Then again, the Philippines’ Christmas season begins in September so I’m not exactly sure if it’s a fair comparison. Nonetheless, when it comes to decorating your home to be festive, your first thought will probably be just to head to the nearest mall, which is fine. But if you’re looking for something different and unique, like something a touch more elegant or perhaps something affordable, then check out this list. These are five places you can go to buy Christmas decorations in Bangkok that aren’t malls.

[Hero image credit: H&M Home]

5 places to buy Christmas decorations in Bangkok

H&M Home

Not all of us have pockets deep enough to afford luxurious decor that costs a turkey arm and a leg, but H&M Home thankfully has pieces that are absolutely elegant but not too pricey. They’ve got a variety of beautiful ornaments for your Christmas tree as well as some eccentric festive decor to hang around the house to spirit. For your Christmas feast, you can also buy their tableware with festive napkins and candleholders. Basically, if you want your home to look similar to Kevin’s in Home Alone, this is where you need to buy your decor.

Visit th.hm.com

Twinnies Decor

Small details matter and they can really add to the holiday aesthetic of your home. Twinnies Decor is a shop that specialises in minimalist Korean-style decor, but they’ve also got some cute little Christmas items to mark the season. From mugs and small Christmas trees to snow globes and stockings, they’ve got a number of small tidbits that will contribute to making a room just have that touch of festivity. My favourite is the Santa hat chair covers, which I am really tempted to buy.

Visit @twinnies_decor on Instagram or facebook.com/twinniesdecor

Blue Wild Space

This community space in Thong Lor already offers a lot of decorations to spruce up your home. If you’re looking to build an aesthetic for your house, you definitely need to pay them a visit. But Blue Wild Space becomes even more special when Christmas time rolls around. The festive little bits and pieces they have are unique and inject the “Christmasness” your room needs. The items they have are also pretty unique, so if you want something that’s somewhat out of the ordinary, this is where you need to go.

56 Soi Naphasap, Khlong Tan, Klong Toey

Visit @bluewild.space on Instagram

IKEA

The Scandinavian store truly is a magical place, and it only gets more magical during the holiday season. As it gears up to open another location in EmSphere this December, it’s the perfect time to get some Christmas decor shopping done. IKEA’s got trees, ornaments, and little bits and baubles to make your home feel a little more festive. Fortunately, most of them are already assembled unlike many of the store’s pieces of furniture and other fixings so no, you don’t have to assemble a wreath.

Visit Ikea.com

Phahurat Market

This unique place in the city is also known as Little India and is technically located in Chinatown—and yes, it’s a great place for Christmas decorations. When you’re done trying to understand all that or more likely just gave up, Phahurat Market is indeed one of the best places to get affordable Christmas decorations for your home. From trees and lights to wreaths and snowmen, which are lacking here in our tropical city, you’ll find that surprisingly, Phahurat turns into somewhat of a Christmas town—a Christmas town in Little India that’s technically in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tri Petch Road, Wang Burapha Phirom Subdistrict