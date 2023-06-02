Books to read if you want to learn how to invest wisely

Investing is a skill that one can master by understanding basic investor behaviour and principles. And to do this, reading the phenomenal books that have been written by finance veterans can be extremely helpful. The best books for investors are the ones which provide them with a deeper insight into how they can plan value investing to achieve financial independence at an early age.

From funding a dream vacation to securing the keys to a plush bungalow — good investing practices can ensure enough passive income to achieve all your dreams. And the best place to start without letting all the jargon intimidate you is to let the experts show you the way.

So, we have listed some handy books on investing for beginners to take inspiration from and develop the investing skills they have always dreamt of.

The best books for investors to add to your reading list