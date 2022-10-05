LSA Digital Cover Vol. 005: Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn

Vol. 005: Into The Spotlight
When you've been laying low, slow, and private for so long, what happens when you're suddenly thrusted into the spotlight? You're there, obviously, because you shine like no other. But what if it's something you haven't prepared yourself for? Do you decide to spread your wings and learn how to fly, or do you step back and cower in fear? This issue honours the power that lies within all of us, and that, we, too, can learn how to spread our wings and fly - even when we think we're not ready for it.
On the Cover: Wongravee "Sky" Nateetorn
A 17-year-old provincial boy from Ranong in the name of of Wongravee "Sky" Nateetorn was pushed into the spotlight with Hormones: Season 3 back in 2015, and his life was never the same again. Now, 7 years later, Sky Wongravee has become one of the most popular actors in his generation in Thailand. But that boy and memories from Ranong hasn't left him, in fact, that's far from it. Here, we learn of Sky's growth as a person an actor, how he remains humble despite all the glitz and glam around him, how he is sentimental at heart and never forgets his roots, and, most importantly, how he has grown into his own unique person.Read the full interview here
Tor Thanapob's Story
The Power of Nostalgia: Sky Wongravee and his 5 favourite films of all time
There's always power in nostalgia, as Sky Wongravee proves to us. His favourite films are far from the typical cerebral, block-buster, drama or action packed ones out there. In fact, they're pretty simple, just like him - they're the films that connect with him the most.
Sky Vongrawee’s Personal Style: A love for denim and watches
Sky's personal style is one of a kind, he loves watches, and he loves denim. Here, he shares with us just how much he values the two.
Artists who Inspire me: Actors and directors Sky Wongravee dreams of working with
When we asked Sky Wongravee if he had any artists he looks up to or dreams of working with, his eyes immediately lit up with excitement. Here are 5 of Sky's biggest artistic heroes.
#TheCloudsToMySky: Without my fans, I wouldn't be Sky Wongravee today
Here, Sky Wongravee shares with us the special relationship he has with his fans, or, as they call one another #TheCloudstoMySky, and how his fans have helped him become who he is today.
An Update on Thai Entertainment
Culture
‘One For The Road’ is Thailand’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Oscars
"At the end of the day, you are responsible for your own self. Every other element is what moulds, shapes, and builds you up in order to navigate the entertainment industry."
Wongravee Nateetorn