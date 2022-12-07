LSA Digital Cover Vol. 007: Violette Wautier

On the Cover: Violette Wautier

Meet your favourite girl, Violette Wautier, our December Cover star for Lifestyle Asia Thailand issue 7. This artist has really shown the world who she is through a number of extremely successful singles, blurring the lines between love, pain, the dreamy, and the profound. We sit down with the artist to talk about her latest album, Your Girl, which brings out the best parts of Violette, both from a personal and musical perspective.