LSA Digital Cover Vol. 007: Violette Wautier

Vol. 007: Top of the Pop
Being successful as a musician doesn’t have to be about album sales. It doesn’t have to be about international tours, or even being recognised globally. Rising to the top of this industry is about devoting yourself to hard work, and telling the stories that touch the hearts of your listeners.
On the Cover: Violette Wautier
Meet your favourite girl, Violette Wautier, our December Cover star for Lifestyle Asia Thailand issue 7. This artist has really shown the world who she is through a number of extremely successful singles, blurring the lines between love, pain, the dreamy, and the profound. We sit down with the artist to talk about her latest album, Your Girl, which brings out the best parts of Violette, both from a personal and musical perspective.read the full interview here
Violette Wautier on music, inspiration, and the importance of self love
The talented star talks how she celebrates true self love through her new album, how she stays inspired, and how she has grown over the years.
The 5 songs that make you fall in love with Violette Wautier
From 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' on The Voice Thailand, to her English single 'Drive,' or an acoustic version of 'Tung Tae Mee Ter, Chan Mee Kwam Sook (This Time),' where do we begin with the best songs by Violette Wautier?
“To write heartbreak songs, experience is a must”: Violette Wautier on her musical process
It is very powerful when an artist does write their own songs. V tells us that if you want to write good heartbreaking songs, you have to have experienced those emotions before.
Love yourself very much, without depending on the feelings of others. Don’t worry about whether you are good enough for everybody else. Focus on yourself.
Violette Wautier