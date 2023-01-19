LSA Digital Cover Vol. 008: The First & Fabulous

Vol. 008: The First & Fabulous
Welcome the new year with new ideas and fresh inspiration. Travel down unfamiliar paths. Grow beyond your limits. And step into a new journey that will lead you on adventures greater than ever before.
On the Cover: Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram
Meet the actor and artist that everyone so loves. The First & Fabulous digital cover star of the year is none other than 'JJ' Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, also known as 'Jaylerr.' Fresh and stylish, 'JJ' chats to us about his life moving forward as CEO of QOW Entertainment, as well as finding the perfect balance between his new professional role and his exciting personal life.
Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram's Story
Cover Story: 'JJ' Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram on his journey of life and career
“The faster you find your happiness, the faster you’ll become successful.” Life is more enjoyable when you look at it in simpler terms. Let's talk about life with 'JJ' Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram .
'JJ' Krissanapoom—from popstar to thriving CEO
Who would have expected that a young half Chinese boy originally from Chiang Mai would succeed as the CEO of his own company today?
LSA Style Anatomy: Fashionable trendsetter 'JJ' Kritsanapoom
A hot topic today is this young artist who does not only stand out in vocals but also possesses a unique fashion taste.
4 top hits that 'JJ' Kritsanapoom plays on repeat
Here are JJ’s four favorite songs. He couldn't help but give us a big smile while he shared them, and they're worth adding to your playlist.
Five reasons why we love SEIKO
SEIKO represents how you can impeccably blend time with art.
Seiko 5 Sports celebrates its 55th anniversary with the unique Ultraseven Limited Edition
This special collaboration between Seiko 5 Sports and Ultraseven superheroes is to commemorate both their 55-year anniversaries.
Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram