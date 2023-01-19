LSA Digital Cover Vol. 008: The First & Fabulous

On the Cover: Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram

Meet the actor and artist that everyone so loves. The First & Fabulous digital cover star of the year is none other than 'JJ' Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, also known as 'Jaylerr.' Fresh and stylish, 'JJ' chats to us about his life moving forward as CEO of QOW Entertainment, as well as finding the perfect balance between his new professional role and his exciting personal life.