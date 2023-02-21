LSA Digital Cover Vol. 009: The Art of Being an Icon

Vol. 009: The Art of Being an Icon
They say that being a good actor means you can perform any role, especially a character utterly different from the ones played before, to challenge yourself as an artist. So, this month, LSA kicks off February with these duos currently dominating their acting career as we celebrate their successes and love for performing. Meet the two incredible icons shining in the Thai entertainment industry on our Digital Cover volume 9.
On the Cover: Ananda Everingham & Mario Maurer
The Art of Being an Icon: Recently, two icons of the Thai entertainment circle have collided, Ananda Everingham and Mario Maurer, for the infamous Thai action film 'Khun Pan 3.' Get ready to indulge on our February 2023 cover as we dive deep and interview their experience behind the production of their latest movie, where both their roles prove their credibility of being astonishing performers.Read the full interview here
Ananda Everingham & Mario Maurer Story
The similarities between Ananda Everingham and Mario Maurer, through life and career
Let's explore the similarities and differences between Ananda Everingham and Mario Maurer that paved the way for them to be the icons they are known for today.
5 things you should know before watching 'Khun Pan 3'
Before you head to watch 'Khun Pan 3' in theatres on March 2023, LSA has curated a list of things you should know to make viewing more enjoyable.
Ananda Everingham on career, growth, and evolution in 'Khun Pan 3'
"If we understand that it’s a reflection of life, there is no end until we die. If we think that’s all we have, then there will be an ending, and it’ll be hard to move forward and progress." - Ananda Everingham
"Every single team member and performers has put in all their full effort for this film, especially knowing the importance of 'Khun Pan.' Thereby, we feel so proud to be apart of this production and the legendary figure."
Ananda Everingham & Mario Maurer